Lubbock Citizens Confused & Horrified Over Tumbleweed Attack
Lubbock citizens are still cleaning up and complaining about the recent attack of tumbleweeds the city saw earlier this week when the winds picked up and blew the dried up terror-weeds into Lubbock. While seen numerous times in westerns and on television, in the year 2023, tumbleweeds are still new...
KTEN.com
Kent Hance Former Chancellor of Texas Tech University Interviewed by Host Aaron Alejandro on Growing Our Future Podcast
Mission Matters Podcast Agency distributes the Growing Our Future Podcast. Kent Hance is a former U.S. Congressman. He is also the former Chancellor of Texas Tech University (TTU) in Lubbock, Texas and the Founding Partner at Hance Scarborough, LLP. He attributes his parents for his strong fundamentals and a hard work ethic. Hance grew up on a farm. In the summer he would plow the wheat fields all day in the summer from seven in the morning to seven at night. “I would dream a lot of dreams because there was nothing else to do, an exciting day was when you saw three or four pick-up trucks pass by and you would wave at them and it would give you something to think about.” recalled Hance. “My motto has always been to dream no little dreams. Dream big dreams!” driving that tractor, he had time to imagine his future possibilities. “I ran punts for touchdowns in the Cotton Bowl, ran the 100-yard dash…and I thought about politics,” he emphasized. While some of these daydreams did not come to fruition “The hard work helped me to get a strong foundation and that was important to me,” Hance added.
DVM 360
Texas Tech welcomes new faculty member
The newest addition to Texas Tech will help students hone their surgical skills. Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine announced that Robin Carlson, BSN, DVM, will join its faculty. With 25 years of experience in veterinary medicine, Carlson is prepared to teach students how to work on all types of large and small animals.
KFDA
‘They are just in tears’: Mothers using banned drug in the U.S., causing serious side effects
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The InfantRisk Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is hearing from women experiencing serious side effects from using the drug, Domperidone. The drug is banned in the U.S., but approved in other parts of the world, such as Canada. It’s used to help with...
Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster
I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
Lubbock restaurant ‘Jazz A Louisiana Kitchen’ remembers longtime kitchen manager Quincy Sowells
A Lubbock staple restaurant, 'Jazz A Louisiana Kitchen', is mourning the loss of longtime employee and friend, Quincy Sowells.
Fresh on the Market: A Beautiful Cottage Style South Lubbock Home
With so many new homes hitting the market in Lubbock, it can be hard to keep up. If you are looking to live in south Lubbock and love a cottage style home, then this might be for you. Take a look inside at the open floor plan, large master suite,...
Lubbock artist launches career off of TikTok, reaches over 1 million followers
Governor Gregg Abott issued a ban on TikTok from government issued technology over cybersecurity risks. However, one Lubbock artist has made his career off of the platform.
Olton’s Rejino Barbeque Is Moving Locations & Expanding
One of West Texas's favorite BBQ joints is officially moving locations. They took to Facebook to confirm the good news. They have been open for four and a half years and can't wait to add to the West Texas area. Rejino made the Top 50 Texas Monthly BBQ joint list...
Can You Believe This Tea Store Is Actually Open In Lubbock?
After probably years of waiting this new tea spot is now open in Lubbock. To me, there's nothing quite like a good tea place. I'm a sucker for all kinds of teas, so when I saw the signs up for this place a long time ago I got so excited.
fox34.com
Saturday morning top stories: 6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. The United States has a news House Speaker after days of failed voting attempts. Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected on the 15th ballot. The chamber was reportedly unruly, with McCarthy confronting some Republicans holding out on their votes. Read more about the...
levellandnews.net
Levelland Animal Control presence returns after hires
Citizens could be seeing the Levelland Animal Catrol roaming the streets of the Levelland community by the end of next week. Levelland Police Department Captain Tammie McDonald gave a brief update on the current search for two new Animal Control Officers. McDonald explained that it has been a difficult process...
everythinglubbock.com
South Loop backed up, closed eastbound after morning crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash at South Loop 289 and Indiana Avenue around 8:00 a.m. prompted closure of the loop, eastbound from Quaker Avenue to Indiana Avenue, according to a Lubbock emergency alert. The Lubbock Police Department said the crash resulted in one minor injury. Traffic was, however, backed...
KSAT 12
Lubbock-Cooper ISD passed a resolution denouncing racist bullying in schools. Parents say it’s a publicity stunt.
LUBBOCK — Weeks after a federal civil rights complaint was filed against Lubbock-Cooper ISD for inaction on racist bullying, the district’s board of trustees passed a resolution condemning racism during a special meeting Thursday. Tracy Kemp is a mother involved in the filing and was excited to see...
everythinglubbock.com
Semi Annual Sales at South Plains Mall
LUBBOCK, Texas—January means Semi Annual Sales at the South Plains Mall. You will find sale signs all over the mall. It’s a great time to use those gift cards you received, splurge on yourself or just get ahead on gifts for 2023. The South Plains Mall is located at 6002 Slide Rd. Keep up with them at southplainsmall.com or on Instagram: @ShopSouthPlainsMall.
Woman pleads guilty after acquiring $60k+ in Lubbock using stolen identification, court records said
Haley Shawn Benedetti, 28, pleaded guilty to Bank Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft Friday, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.
New Lubbock Restaurant Opening At Old Smileys Location
Well, these pictures really have me intrigued and ready for this place to open. It is called Broadway Fish & More. According to Verdedrick Pollard this will still have the great same tasting fish as Smileys just more menu items to choose from. They will have four new things like...
Wilson ISD employee accused of ‘inappropriate interactions’ with students
LUBBOCK, Texas — An employee with the Wilson Independent School District was placed on administrative leave over “allegedly having inappropriate interactions with high school students,” according to a social media post from the district Thursday morning. The post said the district received information of the interactions on December 30 and “immediately contacted the Lynn County […]
everythinglubbock.com
LFR crews battle fire at Central Lubbock home early Saturday afternoon
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire at a Central Lubbock home early Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of 56th Street. An LFR spokesperson told EverythingLubbock.com the fire was contained to the garage area...
93.1 KISS FM
