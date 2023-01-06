ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FMX 94.5

Lubbock Citizens Confused & Horrified Over Tumbleweed Attack

Lubbock citizens are still cleaning up and complaining about the recent attack of tumbleweeds the city saw earlier this week when the winds picked up and blew the dried up terror-weeds into Lubbock. While seen numerous times in westerns and on television, in the year 2023, tumbleweeds are still new...
LUBBOCK, TX
KTEN.com

Kent Hance Former Chancellor of Texas Tech University Interviewed by Host Aaron Alejandro on Growing Our Future Podcast

Mission Matters Podcast Agency distributes the Growing Our Future Podcast. Kent Hance is a former U.S. Congressman. He is also the former Chancellor of Texas Tech University (TTU) in Lubbock, Texas and the Founding Partner at Hance Scarborough, LLP. He attributes his parents for his strong fundamentals and a hard work ethic. Hance grew up on a farm. In the summer he would plow the wheat fields all day in the summer from seven in the morning to seven at night. “I would dream a lot of dreams because there was nothing else to do, an exciting day was when you saw three or four pick-up trucks pass by and you would wave at them and it would give you something to think about.” recalled Hance. “My motto has always been to dream no little dreams. Dream big dreams!” driving that tractor, he had time to imagine his future possibilities. “I ran punts for touchdowns in the Cotton Bowl, ran the 100-yard dash…and I thought about politics,” he emphasized. While some of these daydreams did not come to fruition “The hard work helped me to get a strong foundation and that was important to me,” Hance added.
LUBBOCK, TX
DVM 360

Texas Tech welcomes new faculty member

The newest addition to Texas Tech will help students hone their surgical skills. Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine announced that Robin Carlson, BSN, DVM, will join its faculty. With 25 years of experience in veterinary medicine, Carlson is prepared to teach students how to work on all types of large and small animals.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster

I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Saturday morning top stories: 6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. The United States has a news House Speaker after days of failed voting attempts. Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected on the 15th ballot. The chamber was reportedly unruly, with McCarthy confronting some Republicans holding out on their votes. Read more about the...
LUBBOCK, TX
levellandnews.net

Levelland Animal Control presence returns after hires

Citizens could be seeing the Levelland Animal Catrol roaming the streets of the Levelland community by the end of next week. Levelland Police Department Captain Tammie McDonald gave a brief update on the current search for two new Animal Control Officers. McDonald explained that it has been a difficult process...
LEVELLAND, TX
everythinglubbock.com

South Loop backed up, closed eastbound after morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash at South Loop 289 and Indiana Avenue around 8:00 a.m. prompted closure of the loop, eastbound from Quaker Avenue to Indiana Avenue, according to a Lubbock emergency alert. The Lubbock Police Department said the crash resulted in one minor injury. Traffic was, however, backed...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Semi Annual Sales at South Plains Mall

LUBBOCK, Texas—January means Semi Annual Sales at the South Plains Mall. You will find sale signs all over the mall. It’s a great time to use those gift cards you received, splurge on yourself or just get ahead on gifts for 2023. The South Plains Mall is located at 6002 Slide Rd. Keep up with them at southplainsmall.com or on Instagram: @ShopSouthPlainsMall.
LUBBOCK, TX
US105

New Lubbock Restaurant Opening At Old Smileys Location

Well, these pictures really have me intrigued and ready for this place to open. It is called Broadway Fish & More. According to Verdedrick Pollard this will still have the great same tasting fish as Smileys just more menu items to choose from. They will have four new things like...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Wilson ISD employee accused of ‘inappropriate interactions’ with students

LUBBOCK, Texas — An employee with the Wilson Independent School District was placed on administrative leave over “allegedly having inappropriate interactions with high school students,” according to a social media post from the district Thursday morning. The post said the district received information of the interactions on December 30 and “immediately contacted the Lynn County […]
WILSON, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LFR crews battle fire at Central Lubbock home early Saturday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire at a Central Lubbock home early Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of 56th Street. An LFR spokesperson told EverythingLubbock.com the fire was contained to the garage area...
LUBBOCK, TX
El Paso, TX
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

