Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. senators on Arizona border tour vow to find bipartisan solution on immigration
The Senators toured several sites including tour of the Yuma soft-sided processing center, the Morales Dam Gap and the Cocopah Fence break also known as the Yuma Gap.
US, Japan poised to agree on shift in Marine unit on Okinawa
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Top national security officials from the United States and Japan are expected to agree to changes in the joint defense posture this week as the two nations confront rising threats from North Korea and increasing aggressiveness from China. U.S. officials say Secretary of State...
Cardinal George Pell, whose abuse conviction was overturned, dies at 81
ROME — Cardinal George Pell who later had convictions against him overturned, has died in Rome at the age of 81. Pell reportedly had heart complications that proved to be fatal following his hip surgery, Archbishop Peter Comensoli said, according to the Associated Press. Comensoli was Pell’s successor as the archbishop in Melbourne, Australia.
Comments / 0