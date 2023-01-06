Read full article on original website
St. Rita’s donors ‘fill the gaps’ with donor month blood drive
Press Release from Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services: LIMA, Ohio – Hospital staff and community members embraced the critical challenge of January Blood Donor Awareness Month by supporting the first blood drive of the New Year on Jan. 6 at Mercer Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima. St....
Lima Rotary Club welcomes Dr. Andrea Mata of BrightSpot Families as guest speaker
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Rotarians learn how passion and perseverance are key components for families and businesses. Dr. Andrea Mata from BrightSpot Families was the guest speaker at today's meeting, her topic was cultivating a gritty culture. In 2021 she left the University of Findlay to live out her life's mission of helping families by starting BrightSpot Families where she teaches coping, relationships, and parenting skills to families and she has realized her techniques can be adapted in work environments.
December calls to the Delphos Police Department
Press Release from the Delphos Police Department: The Delphos Police Department received 290 calls for service in the month of December, bringing the total to 4021 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of December and do not include traffic citations, crashes, ect.
Jeff Grey announces he will not seek another term as Mercer County Sheriff
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - After serving over two decades as the Mercer County Sheriff, Jeff Grey says he is ready to retire. Sheriff Jeff Grey says he will not be seeking another term as sheriff when his current term is up in January 2025. He has been in law enforcement since 1980. He was first elected sheriff in 2000 and has served six terms in the position. He says he has been working with a member of his command staff that will be throwing his hat into the ring during the 2024 election cycle. He says he is looking forward to spending time with his family and especially his grandkids and adds it has been a pleasure serving the residents of Mercer County.
Two arrested after counterfeit money investigation in Van Wert
Van Wert, OH (WLIO) - Two people are now in custody after counterfeit money was circulating in Van Wert County. The Van Wert Police Department state that they have been investigating several issues of counterfeit currency being used in several locations within the city.
Lima man who skipped out on his trial is now in custody
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who skipped out on his trial for a felonious assault charge has been captured. 29-year-old Quintez Burns was wanted by law enforcement and Crime Stoppers after he failed to appear for his trial in September of 2022 for an alleged incident that happened in 2021. Investigators say there was a fight following a basketball game at the YMCA that left a man seriously injured. Burns was also previously scheduled to have a change of plea hearing earlier in summer of 2022 but instead asked for a new attorney after he says they didn't see eye to eye on his defense.
Lima man who stabbed his mother multiple times to remain in mental health treatment facility
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Common Pleas Court is making sure a Lima man, charged with stabbing his mother, will remain in a mental health facility for treatment. 26-year-old Kevin Stahr has been in the facility since 2021 when he was found incompetent to stand trial. The...
Wapakoneta man facing multiple rape charges involving a minor
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - A Wapakoneta man is facing multiple rape charges after his arrest last week. 46-year-old Scott Dickman was charged with four counts of felony one rape and one count of felony three gross sexual imposition. The victim was under 13 years old at the time of the offenses. The charges stem from incidents that happened in December 2022. He is currently in the Auglaize County Jail, and his bond has been set at three million dollars. The case will be taken to the Auglaize County Grand Jury to see if additional charges will be filed.
Cheney sentenced to 15 years to life for fatally stabbing his mother
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man was sentenced up to life in prison for killing his mother in 2020. 45-year-old Joseph Cheney pleaded guilty to the charge of murder in Allen County Common Pleas Court this morning and he was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the crime.
Mega Millions jackpot hits 1.1 billion, local residents say what they'd do if they win
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Who wants to be a billionaire? With the right numbers, you could be one tonight. The 1.1 billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot is the third largest ever in U.S. history. The last 24 drawings have been without a winner. The potential winner could have the option of a $568 million payday or an annuity paid annually over the next 29 years. And many remain hopeful about the 1.1 billion dollar grand prize.
18-year-old suspected of murdering Koby Bryant makes his first court appearance
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima teen wanted for homicide has been captured and has made his first court appearance. According to jail records, 18-year-old Takal Austin was booked in the Allen County Jail Monday afternoon and had a video arraignment in Lima Municipal Court this afternoon. The judge set his bond at one million dollars.
