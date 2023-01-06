ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County to give away native food trees for Florida Arbor Day

Volusia County Environmental Management is encouraging residents to try out their green thumbs and plant native food trees this January. The county is sponsoring a tree giveaway, and each Volusia County household is eligible to receive two free trees. Trees will be available from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 and...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Orca washes up on Flagler County beach, first one on record

A killer whale washed up on a Flagler County beach on Wednesday early in the morning — the first killer whale ever to be stranded on Florida's beaches, according to a representative from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The orca, more commonly known as a killer whale, washed...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

City council looks for proactive solutions for roadway safety

Members of Palm Coast's City Council expressed concerns on Tuesday about being proactive for roadway safety. In Jan. 10's City Council Workshop meeting, city staff gave a presentation on the city's process for investigating roadway safety. The presentation discussed how city staff responds to safety concerns, alongside issues like speed radar studies, signage, sidewalks and preventative safety measures.
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler Health Department offering year-long diabetes prevention program

One in three adults nationwide have prediabetes and 80% of them don't know it, according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Diabetes Education Center at the Flagler Health Department is offering the year-long on-line Health and Lifestyle Training (HALT) National Diabetes Prevention Program. The program is for overweight adults 18 and over who have prediabetes or are high risk of getting Type 2 diabetes.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Lauren Fox

4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale company

An $85 million land purchase closed on Dec. 16 by one of Florida’s largest real estate developers for over 3,000 acres in Green Cove Springs. BTI Partners purchased the land known as Governors Park with plans to build 4,000 single-family homes and 2,000 multi-family units, according to a press release. Further development plans include an 840,000-square-foot retail space, 700,000 square feet of office space, 400 hotel rooms and an 18-hole golf course.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
Action News Jax

Trio of homeowners would like to pay their own money to move public boardwalk

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. — A battle over exactly what money can buy is coming to a head in St. Augustine Beach. A trio of homeowners in a private, gated neighborhood want to pay to move a public boardwalk. They want to fork over $600,000 of their own money to make sure it’s not so close to their fence line. Now, the community is coming out en masse to fight it.
SAINT AUGUSTINE BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Mayor accuses Neptune Beach developer of failing to communicate size of large water tank

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A stop work order has been issued for a portion of a new Neptune Beach shopping center after complaints by residents about the placement of a large water tank. Residents living on Cherry Street say it was built just feet from their homes without warning. Mayor Elaine Brown is accusing the developer of failing to communicate the size and location of the structure.
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

City council hears affordable housing incentive recommendations, has concerns

The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee has presented their annual recommendation report for city council's review. The Palm Coast City City heard the report and their incentive recommendations at Tuesday, Jan. 10's workshop meeting. The recommendations listed, if approved, would allow members on AHAC to further investigate and explore affordable housing development possibilities.
WESH

Deputies: Man broke into Palm Coast home after being caught on camera rummaging through packages

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — It was a busy weekend in Flagler County. Deputies handled more than 858 calls for service, along with 221 traffic stops. One case involved a man caught on camera rummaging through porch packages and that wasn't all. The arrest report says a suspect went through some Amazon packages on Jan. 6 and stole a water bottle from a Palm Coast residence on Ocean Way North in The Hammocks.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Ex-Palm Coast Doctor Facing Rape and Deceit Allegations Says He Was Never Served

A year and a half after a civil lawsuit was filed against him, claiming he deceived, drugged and raped a woman, Dr. Gerard Abate says he was never served. In June 2021 a woman identified as M.D. sued Abate, a physician who was living in Palm Coast at the time, alleging he had deceived her on a dating site by falsely claiming he was single, and that he had drugged and raped her during a date at his Cinnamon Beach Way condo, when he also allegedly exposed her to a sexually transmitted disease. (See: “Woman Claiming She was Drugged and Raped Sues Palm Coast Doctor Gerard Abate.”)
PALM COAST, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

VyStar completes acquisition of another local credit union

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — VyStar Credit Union announced it’s acquiring First Coast Federal Credit Union, a credit union headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. According to their press release, First Coast Federal has approximately 1,700 members and $11.2 million in assets. “As we welcome First Coast Federal members to VyStar, we...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast man arrested after allegedly shooting into his family's home

Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man on Tuesday afternoon in connection to a shooting near Farnum Lane in Palm Coast just an hour earlier. Jacob Perry, 24, has been charged with four felonies in connection to the shooting: three counts of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into a dwelling. Perry allegedly shot into the home around 4 p.m. while four of his family members were there before taking off in a Hyundai sedan, according to the arrest report. No one was injured in the shooting.
PALM COAST, FL

