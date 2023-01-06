Read full article on original website
palmcoastobserver.com
United Way's ALICE report finds over 19,000 veterans are financially struggling in Volusia, Flagler
Over a third of veterans living in Volusia and Flagler counties are living in financial hardship, according to findings from a report by United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties and United For ALICE. United Way's latest ALICE in Focus: Veterans report found that more than 19,000 or 34% of veterans in...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County to give away native food trees for Florida Arbor Day
Volusia County Environmental Management is encouraging residents to try out their green thumbs and plant native food trees this January. The county is sponsoring a tree giveaway, and each Volusia County household is eligible to receive two free trees. Trees will be available from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 and...
palmcoastobserver.com
Orca washes up on Flagler County beach, first one on record
A killer whale washed up on a Flagler County beach on Wednesday early in the morning — the first killer whale ever to be stranded on Florida's beaches, according to a representative from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The orca, more commonly known as a killer whale, washed...
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast Surveys Cost of Dredging Saltwater Canals, But Who Will Pay Is Big Question
Palm Coast has never dredged its 26 miles of saltwater canals. Last year the city council agreed that it’s now a necessity: the canals are getting silted up, hampering boating. It’ll be one of the more massive public works projects in the city’s history. It’s going to be expensive–likely...
palmcoastobserver.com
City council looks for proactive solutions for roadway safety
Members of Palm Coast's City Council expressed concerns on Tuesday about being proactive for roadway safety. In Jan. 10's City Council Workshop meeting, city staff gave a presentation on the city's process for investigating roadway safety. The presentation discussed how city staff responds to safety concerns, alongside issues like speed radar studies, signage, sidewalks and preventative safety measures.
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler Health Department offering year-long diabetes prevention program
One in three adults nationwide have prediabetes and 80% of them don't know it, according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Diabetes Education Center at the Flagler Health Department is offering the year-long on-line Health and Lifestyle Training (HALT) National Diabetes Prevention Program. The program is for overweight adults 18 and over who have prediabetes or are high risk of getting Type 2 diabetes.
4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale company
An $85 million land purchase closed on Dec. 16 by one of Florida’s largest real estate developers for over 3,000 acres in Green Cove Springs. BTI Partners purchased the land known as Governors Park with plans to build 4,000 single-family homes and 2,000 multi-family units, according to a press release. Further development plans include an 840,000-square-foot retail space, 700,000 square feet of office space, 400 hotel rooms and an 18-hole golf course.
Trio of homeowners would like to pay their own money to move public boardwalk
ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. — A battle over exactly what money can buy is coming to a head in St. Augustine Beach. A trio of homeowners in a private, gated neighborhood want to pay to move a public boardwalk. They want to fork over $600,000 of their own money to make sure it’s not so close to their fence line. Now, the community is coming out en masse to fight it.
Mayor accuses Neptune Beach developer of failing to communicate size of large water tank
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A stop work order has been issued for a portion of a new Neptune Beach shopping center after complaints by residents about the placement of a large water tank. Residents living on Cherry Street say it was built just feet from their homes without warning. Mayor Elaine Brown is accusing the developer of failing to communicate the size and location of the structure.
palmcoastobserver.com
City council hears affordable housing incentive recommendations, has concerns
The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee has presented their annual recommendation report for city council's review. The Palm Coast City City heard the report and their incentive recommendations at Tuesday, Jan. 10's workshop meeting. The recommendations listed, if approved, would allow members on AHAC to further investigate and explore affordable housing development possibilities.
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'
A Florida witness at Orange City reported watching three, triangle-shaped objects that appeared to go invisible at 3:15 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
palmcoastobserver.com
County commission discusses dune projects, developments at first meeting of 2023
The Flagler County Commission met for its first regular meeting of 2023 on Monday, Jan. 9. All five commissioners were present, with Commissioner David Sullivan back at work after he had a stroke in December. Here’s a roundup of the major items discussed at Monday’s meeting. North Flagler...
The best barbecue spot in Florida, according to Food Network
The Food Network released its report showcasing the best barbecue restaurants in each of the 50 states. They explained how Florida's pick is unlike any other in the South.
WESH
Deputies: Man broke into Palm Coast home after being caught on camera rummaging through packages
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — It was a busy weekend in Flagler County. Deputies handled more than 858 calls for service, along with 221 traffic stops. One case involved a man caught on camera rummaging through porch packages and that wasn't all. The arrest report says a suspect went through some Amazon packages on Jan. 6 and stole a water bottle from a Palm Coast residence on Ocean Way North in The Hammocks.
flaglerlive.com
Shooting On Palm Coast’s Farnum Lane Results in Arrest of 24-Year-Old Grandson of Resident
In a matter of 60 minutes late this afternoon, Flagler County Sheriff’s units got the report of a shooting in the F-Section and a suspect on the loose. They set chase by ground and air. By 5 p.m., they had the suspect in custody–the 24-year-old grandson of the man living at the property he’d allegedly shot up.
flaglerlive.com
Ex-Palm Coast Doctor Facing Rape and Deceit Allegations Says He Was Never Served
A year and a half after a civil lawsuit was filed against him, claiming he deceived, drugged and raped a woman, Dr. Gerard Abate says he was never served. In June 2021 a woman identified as M.D. sued Abate, a physician who was living in Palm Coast at the time, alleging he had deceived her on a dating site by falsely claiming he was single, and that he had drugged and raped her during a date at his Cinnamon Beach Way condo, when he also allegedly exposed her to a sexually transmitted disease. (See: “Woman Claiming She was Drugged and Raped Sues Palm Coast Doctor Gerard Abate.”)
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
Action News Jax
VyStar completes acquisition of another local credit union
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — VyStar Credit Union announced it’s acquiring First Coast Federal Credit Union, a credit union headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. According to their press release, First Coast Federal has approximately 1,700 members and $11.2 million in assets. “As we welcome First Coast Federal members to VyStar, we...
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast man arrested after allegedly shooting into his family's home
Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man on Tuesday afternoon in connection to a shooting near Farnum Lane in Palm Coast just an hour earlier. Jacob Perry, 24, has been charged with four felonies in connection to the shooting: three counts of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into a dwelling. Perry allegedly shot into the home around 4 p.m. while four of his family members were there before taking off in a Hyundai sedan, according to the arrest report. No one was injured in the shooting.
fox35orlando.com
Man hit, killed in crash on US-1 and I-95 in Ormond Beach: Florida troopers
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man is dead after he was struck by a pickup truck in Volusia County early Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at US Highway 1 and Interstate 95 in Ormond Beach. In a news release, FHP said the...
