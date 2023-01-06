Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee sees veteran linebacker enter the transfer portal, per report
Tennessee is expected to lose some depth on defense as linebacker Juwan Mitchell has entered the transfer portal, according to Chris Hummer of 247Sports. Mitchell, who transferred to Tennessee from Texas and is from Newark, New Jersey, made 43 tackles and an interception this season. Mitchell played in 33 career...
thunderboltradio.com
mainstreetmaury.com
Columbia Central brings pair from state title team home as assistants
For Columbia Central football exemplars Tra’Darius Goff and Dre Hall, returning to join the coaching staff at their alma mater is as simple as timing. For Lions’ second-year coach Bobby Sharp, it’s an opportunity to address short- and long-term goals.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Murfreesboro.
New Political Movement Set to Unveil Platform in Nashville
Tennessee People's Party plans to use General Assembly Opening to launch agenda. A group referring to itself as the Tennessee People's Party is planning a demonstration at the Tennessee State Capitol on January 10th, 2023 - the same day as the opening of this year's legislative session.
Is In-N-Out coming? 5 chains not yet located in Tennessee
From Del Taco to Skyline Chili, there are some popular chain restaurants that aren't in the Volunteer State, but could that change?
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nashville
Nashville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Nashville.
A violent weekend in Nashville meant three teens shot
A violent weekend in Nashville mean several were killed in shootings — one as young as 16.
WSMV
Dickson Co. family still searches for answers after I-840 crash kills 3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Dickson County family said the Tennessee Highway Patrol didn’t thoroughly investigate an accident that killed three of their family members last January. Jeremy Cook, his fiancé, Johanna Manor, and their 8-year-old daughter were missing for ten days. They were found dead under a bridge...
wgnsradio.com
Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023
Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
WSMV
THP: Missing family of three found dead off I-840 in Williamson County
FAIRVIEW, TN (WSMV) - A missing Hickman County family of three was found deceased in a vehicle in Williamson County on Wednesday. Late Wednesday night, Tennessee Highway Patrol identified those in the vehicle as 39-year-old Jeremy Cook, 28-year-old Johanna Manor, and an unidentified 8-year-old. “I am always down here on...
Autistic 19-year-old found safe after leaving Hendersonville home with unknown man
The Hendersonville Police Department announced Saturday that Claire Sanford, an autistic 19-year-old who was reported missing, has been found safe.
wgnsradio.com
Fatal 2-Car Crash Sunday On John Bragg Highway
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) One person is deceased following a two-vehicle crash around mid-day Sunday (1/8/2023). 78-year-old Will Harris died on the John Bragg Highway (US 70 South) near B & W Market. Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Joe Grinder told NewsRadio WGNS that Harris was driving west (toward Murfreesboro) in a Pontiac...
Ascension Saint Thomas Announces New President and CEO
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (January 6, 2023) – Ascension Saint Thomas today announced that Fahad Tahir, the system’s chief strategy officer and former president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and West campuses, will replace Tim Adams as president and CEO of the health system. Tahir’s tenure is effective immediately as Adams assumes a new role as Regional Operating Officer and Senior Vice President for Ascension where he will oversee Ascension ministries in 10 states, including Tennessee. He and his family will continue to reside in the Nashville area.
WSMV
Deadly shootings already high in Nashville this year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gun violence is on the rise this year in Nashville. There have been eight homicides thus far in 2023. At this same time last year, there was one. Two teenagers are dead and two other teenagers are in the hospital on Monday morning from shootings over the weekend.
2 sought for alleged beating of elderly man in Gallatin
Gallatin police are looking for two men considered armed and dangerous accused of brutally beating a man in the street.
1 killed in single-vehicle crash on I-24 in Nashville
The driver involved in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 has died, according to Metro police.
WSMV
Woman dies after head-on crash on Murfreesboro Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 24-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning on Murfreesboro Pike. Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez, 24, of La Vergne, was driving east in a Nissan Altima on Murfreesboro Pike. Police said just before 7:15 a.m., Perez began to drift into the westbound lane.
WKRN
Two burglary suspects caught in Rutherford County
The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. Crews called to retrieve...
