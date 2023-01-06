Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
‘Deadpool’ Director Taking Over Additional Photography For Eli Roth’s ‘Borderlands’
Here’s a curious story, as it seems that Deadpool and Terminator: Dark Fate director Tim Miller is joining the production of Borderlands. He will oversee the reshoots of the production as first reported by One Take News. They do go on to highlight that the original director Eli Roth is still involved with the project and has not been fired yet. It seems that his schedule has not lined up with that of the various actors required for the reshoots.
Paul Rudd Spotted Filming Some Additional Reshoots for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Reshoots have become quite common for any production, but it became quite normalized when Marvel Studios included it as part of their usual production cycle. While reshoots received a bad reputation over the years, most notably with projects like Justice League, it’s an important part of any filmmaker wanting to tighten up their film as much as possible ahead of its release.
RUMOR: Adam Driver May Be Marvel Studios’ Top Choice for Stretchy ‘Fantastic Four’ Lead
There have been a lot of discussions on who exactly might take on one of the leading roles of Marvel Studios’ take on the Fantastic Four. The film has long been in development and even lost its initial director, Jon Watts before the almost Star Trek director Matt Shakman took over the production. Casting rumors have been one of the most popular discussions online, especially while building up toward San Diego Comic-Con and D23.
‘Quantumania’ Director Peyton Reed on How Jonathan Majors Disrupted the Comedy Franchise
While Ant-Man and Ant-Man and The Wasp might not be categorized as divisive films, the action comedies haven’t been every fan’s cup of tea. Criticized for being too silly and not featuring enough action, the first two films in the franchise have been small-scale films serving as palate cleansers after big Avengers events. Returning director Peyton Reed set out to make Quantumania something much larger and much different and the latest trailer for the film looks like he may have succeeded. No director can do it alone, however, and Reed had quite a bit of help in the form of franchise newcomer Jonathan Majors, who plays one of Marvel Comics great villains, Kang the Conqueror, and who Reed credits with bringing “an entirely different energy to the set” and disrupting the comfortable tone of the franchise.
RUMOR: Marvel Studios Might Be Fast-Tracking ‘Doctor Strange 3’
It looks like the rumor mill is ablaze today, as one story after another has been hitting the web on what exactly the future looks like for Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’ve had to cast rumors for Fantastic Four, hints at various Disney+ shows, and many more, but it seems we have one more story making the rounds. Now, a new rumor from multiple sources has surfaced that Marvel Studios might be fast-tracking a third Doctor Strange film.
Netflix Lands ‘They Both Die at the End’ Adaptation
Netflix has landed the series adaption of They Both Die at the End. The news was revealed on Monday by Deadline. Per the outlet, Netflix beat out five other streamers/networks for the project. The series is an adaption of the best-selling Young Adult novel They Both Die at the End by Adam Silvera.
Letita Wright Teases ‘Black Panther 3’ Being “In the Works”
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has released last year in theaters and wrapped up Marvel Studios’ 2022 in style. Disney generally ended the year strong with its latest Marvel Cinematic Universe release and the return of Avatar. During the Golden Globes Pre-Show, Variety got a chance to ask Letitia Wright if she might have a hint at what’s in the future. In it, she may have revealed that Black Panther 3 may already be planned.
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Series in Development at Paramount+
Dungeons & Dragons is set to expand further into the world of live-action Hollywood content. Paramount+ has ordered up eight-episodes straight-to-series based on the popular fantasy role-playing game from Hasbro. Rawson Marshall Thurber, the director of Netflix’s most viewed original film Red Notice, has written the script for the pilot episode and is also set to direct the series which will be a co-production between Paramount Pictures and eOne.
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Wins Best Animated Picture at Golden Globes
Inu-Oh Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. This adaptation of Pinocchio comes after Disney had its own version of the classic children’s fantasy novel released this year by director Robert Zemeckis. The Disney+ exclusive film starring Tom Hanks was critically panned and labeled as a poor recreation of Disney’s 1940 animated film.
Prince Harry to Stephen Colbert: Diana Would Never Have Let Things Get This Bad
Prince Harry’s new memoir Spare finally went on sale Tuesday and it has already been picked apart far more than most books in recent memory. And yet, somehow, there was still more to be revealed when the Duke of Sussex sat down with Stephen Colbert for a rare late-night TV appearance on The Late Show Tuesday night.It wasn’t his first interview about the book, but it was the first one with cocktails.After the “Harry! Harry! Harry!” chants died down, Colbert asked his guest how he should address him. “You can call me whatever you like at this point,” the prince...
What to Expect from Marvel Studios 2023 Films
Marvel Studios 2023 theatrical release is all sequels, all the time. Two trilogy cappers (Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) lead up to The Marvels, the sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, which is the only 2023 film with a new director at the helm. Only three films, but quite a bit to be excited about, so we thought we’d get you ready by letting you know what to expect from Marvel Studios upcoming slate of films!
6 Heroes Who Should Make Up MCU’s New Avengers in ‘The Kang Dynasty’
While there are plenty of heroes doing good deeds all over the planet, the MCU is currently without a full team of Avengers. Wong and Banner and Carol seem to at least chat from time to time, but there’s no Avengers Mansion and no discernable lineup. Iron Man and Black Widow are dead. Steve Rogers got a life. Smart Hulk and Hawkeye are semi-retired but willing to mix in the occasional mentoring cycle. Vision doesn’t know who he is. Thor’s off-planet being a Dad. Wanda went all Darkholdy. It’s easy enough to keep going to see that the many of those on the roster of heroes who have served on the team, even for a day, are going to be occupied one way or another when a day unlike any other comes around again. So who might be around to assemble when Kang comes to town in 2025? Here are 6 characters who we think should form the MCU’s New Avengers.
Netflix No Longer Moving Forward With ‘Inside Job’ Season 2
We just recently discussed Netflix’s current habit of canceling shows left and right without any warning. Yet, after a motivating renewal for Wednesday, they once again pull the rug under our feet. After renewing Inside Job for a second season, it seems that they suddenly decide to not move forward with the series openly mocking the concept of conspiracy theories, the Illuminati, and more.
‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ May Retroactively Revive ‘WandaVision’ Fan Theories
WandaVision may have been one of the most theorized projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only was it Marvel Studios’ first venture into Disney+ and long-form storytelling, but its bizarre premise left many wondering what exactly are they building up to. While we now know that we’re definitely in the Multiverse Saga, the introduction of Evan Peters as a fake Quicksilver in the MCU left some fans a bit frustrated; ignoring the reactions to the meta Bohner joke for long-time sitcom fans. Yet, the recent development on the first spinoff series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, could be the spark to revive some old theories once again.
‘Quantumania’ Will Explore the Social Politics of a War-Torn Quantum Realm
Jonathan Majors isn’t playing Kang the newly-elected President of the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Rather, the talented actor is playing Kang the Conqueror, who director Peyton Reed calls “the most powerful being in the multiverse”, and the Quantum Realm will have spent a considerable amount of time learning that lesson when the Ant-Family arrives there in Quantumania.
New Details on Paramount+’s ‘Grease’ Prequel Series
Prequels and sequels to well-established franchises are all the rage once again. In a year where a sequel to Top Gun Maverick was among the biggest box office releases. Now, it seems another classic is making a return in the form of Grease with a new musical comedy titled Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.
New Trailer & Poster for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Disney and Marvel Studios unveiled the latest trailer and poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Monday during the College Football Playoff National Championship. Along with the above trailer, Marvel also debuted a brand new poster for the film. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February...
RUMOR: Wong Might Get His Own Disney+ Spinoff Inspired by ‘Strange Academy’
Marvel’s rumor mill is ever changing with various ideas and projects at some point in development or another. Many things change over at Marvel Studios, which makes it often hard to truly understand what is going to happen and what isn’t early in a project’s development. sometimes it’s just throwing around an idea that could eventually blossom into an actual project.
