Five Things ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Needs to Get Right
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set for its next major shift in the status quo. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will seemingly be the ultimate resolution for the Ant-Family trilogy, while also marking a starting point for Phase Five and various new plot threads. The film is set to introduce the next Avengers big-bad in Kang the Conqueror as portrayed by Jonathan Majors. As seen through the marketing and the latest trailer, Marvel Studios is making it clear that the Ant-Man franchise is moving away from the strictly light-hearted tone of the first two installments. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has lofty expectations for being a turning point in the Multiverse Saga. With that in mind, here are five elements Marvel Studios’ next film needs to get right in order to be a success.
What to Expect from the New ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer
A new look at Marvel Studios first 2023 film, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, is slated to be featured during tonight’s NCAA Football National Championship Game. If you’re wondering how to catch it and what to expect, you’ve come to the right place. When Will It Happen?
6 Heroes Who Should Make Up MCU’s New Avengers in ‘The Kang Dynasty’
While there are plenty of heroes doing good deeds all over the planet, the MCU is currently without a full team of Avengers. Wong and Banner and Carol seem to at least chat from time to time, but there’s no Avengers Mansion and no discernable lineup. Iron Man and Black Widow are dead. Steve Rogers got a life. Smart Hulk and Hawkeye are semi-retired but willing to mix in the occasional mentoring cycle. Vision doesn’t know who he is. Thor’s off-planet being a Dad. Wanda went all Darkholdy. It’s easy enough to keep going to see that the many of those on the roster of heroes who have served on the team, even for a day, are going to be occupied one way or another when a day unlike any other comes around again. So who might be around to assemble when Kang comes to town in 2025? Here are 6 characters who we think should form the MCU’s New Avengers.
RUMOR: Liv Tyler In Talks To Appear Upcoming MCU Film
Tim Blake Nelson might not be the last cast member from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk to make his welcome return to the MCU. A new rumor from Reddit is saying that Liv Tyler, last seen as Bruce Banner’s partner and the daughter of Thunderbolt Ross 14 year ago, will reprise her role in an upcoming MCU film that might be World War Hulk.
What to Expect from Marvel Studios 2023 Films
Marvel Studios 2023 theatrical release is all sequels, all the time. Two trilogy cappers (Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) lead up to The Marvels, the sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, which is the only 2023 film with a new director at the helm. Only three films, but quite a bit to be excited about, so we thought we’d get you ready by letting you know what to expect from Marvel Studios upcoming slate of films!
RUMOR: Adam Driver May Be Marvel Studios’ Top Choice for Stretchy ‘Fantastic Four’ Lead
There have been a lot of discussions on who exactly might take on one of the leading roles of Marvel Studios’ take on the Fantastic Four. The film has long been in development and even lost its initial director, Jon Watts before the almost Star Trek director Matt Shakman took over the production. Casting rumors have been one of the most popular discussions online, especially while building up toward San Diego Comic-Con and D23.
RUMOR: Marvel Studios Might Be Fast-Tracking ‘Doctor Strange 3’
It looks like the rumor mill is ablaze today, as one story after another has been hitting the web on what exactly the future looks like for Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’ve had to cast rumors for Fantastic Four, hints at various Disney+ shows, and many more, but it seems we have one more story making the rounds. Now, a new rumor from multiple sources has surfaced that Marvel Studios might be fast-tracking a third Doctor Strange film.
‘Deadpool’ Director Taking Over Additional Photography For Eli Roth’s ‘Borderlands’
Here’s a curious story, as it seems that Deadpool and Terminator: Dark Fate director Tim Miller is joining the production of Borderlands. He will oversee the reshoots of the production as first reported by One Take News. They do go on to highlight that the original director Eli Roth is still involved with the project and has not been fired yet. It seems that his schedule has not lined up with that of the various actors required for the reshoots.
Marvel Studios Exec Names Two X-Men Who Could be Key to the MCU Reboot
Executive Producer and Parliament member Nate Moore has had an incredible run at Marvel Studios. Moore has worked on four of the studio’s most successful and well-received films (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Eternals, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and is currently prepping Captain America: New World Order, which begins production this spring. While nothing has been announced officially, it’s likely that Moore will have a big role in shaping what’s sure to be the studio’s next big thing after the Multiverse Saga: the X-Men! Disney acquired the live-action rights to the X-Men and related characters in 2019 and while they’ve mixed in some of the characters here and there, they’ve yet to dive in other than announcing that “mutants are coming.” But that’s going to change soon…
Paul Rudd Spotted Filming Some Additional Reshoots for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Reshoots have become quite common for any production, but it became quite normalized when Marvel Studios included it as part of their usual production cycle. While reshoots received a bad reputation over the years, most notably with projects like Justice League, it’s an important part of any filmmaker wanting to tighten up their film as much as possible ahead of its release.
REVIEW: Anne Rice’s ‘Mayfair Witches’ Worth a Short Spell
Anne Rice might be best known for her Vampire Chronicles novels, amongst which the bestselling Interview with the Vampire has now seen multiple adaptations, most recently brought to life in AMC’s 2022 television series by the same name. But within Rice’s gothic horror world, which AMC has dubbed the...
Letita Wright Teases ‘Black Panther 3’ Being “In the Works”
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has released last year in theaters and wrapped up Marvel Studios’ 2022 in style. Disney generally ended the year strong with its latest Marvel Cinematic Universe release and the return of Avatar. During the Golden Globes Pre-Show, Variety got a chance to ask Letitia Wright if she might have a hint at what’s in the future. In it, she may have revealed that Black Panther 3 may already be planned.
RUMOR: Wong Might Get His Own Disney+ Spinoff Inspired by ‘Strange Academy’
Marvel’s rumor mill is ever changing with various ideas and projects at some point in development or another. Many things change over at Marvel Studios, which makes it often hard to truly understand what is going to happen and what isn’t early in a project’s development. sometimes it’s just throwing around an idea that could eventually blossom into an actual project.
Peacock’s ‘Pitch Perfect’ Spinoff Series Gets Season 2 Renewal
It hasn’t been easy on streaming services, as quite a few shows are facing some harsh developments or even outright cancelations just as production is about to finish. HBO Max started the trend and AMC+ has somehow jumped on the bandwagon leaving the streaming market in disarray. While we wonder what exactly the future looks like for the market, Peacock is happily renewing its new Adam Devine-led spinoff series from Pitch Perfect.
‘M3GAN’ Impresses With $30M+ at the Box Office, ‘Avatar 2’ Passes $500M Domestically
M3GAN is a sure-fire hit, as the film has now even beaten its recent projections and is set to wrap up the weekend with $30.2M. Internationally it also pulled in $14.8M putting it at an impressive $45M for a PG-13 film. It’s quite an increase from its initial $17M projection and a great win for Blumhouse, who made back the $12M production budget in just its opening weekend. It’s also a good indicator of strong word-of-mouth that could carry it in the coming weeks even with Avatar: The Way of Water still dominating.
‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoff Featuring Rick and Michonne, Coming in 2024
AMC has announced that the The Walking Dead spin-off featuring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira will debut in 2024. This spin-off will reunite their characters, Rick and Michonne, onscreen and provide closure to two of the most beloved characters in The Walking Dead. The still untitled show, has been described as an “epic love story.” The project was first teased at Comic-Con International in San Diego last summer and was initially thought to be released this year. The series finale of The Walking Dead drew more than 2 million viewers, and while the Rick and Michonne project was originally developed as a series of films, AMC has seemingly changed those plans to potentially recapture the magic of the original series early on. Production on the untitled Rick and Michonne series will begin later this year.
Netflix Lands ‘They Both Die at the End’ Adaptation
Netflix has landed the series adaption of They Both Die at the End. The news was revealed on Monday by Deadline. Per the outlet, Netflix beat out five other streamers/networks for the project. The series is an adaption of the best-selling Young Adult novel They Both Die at the End by Adam Silvera.
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Series in Development at Paramount+
Dungeons & Dragons is set to expand further into the world of live-action Hollywood content. Paramount+ has ordered up eight-episodes straight-to-series based on the popular fantasy role-playing game from Hasbro. Rawson Marshall Thurber, the director of Netflix’s most viewed original film Red Notice, has written the script for the pilot episode and is also set to direct the series which will be a co-production between Paramount Pictures and eOne.
Mike Colter Says ‘Luke Cage’s is “In the Rear View Mirror”
The moment we saw Charlie Cox return as Daredevil, the floodgates were open on who else might also return in one form or another. So far, we only got Vincent D’Onofrio‘s Kingpin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but we’re still waiting for any hint on what the future may have in store for the rest of The Defenders. So, anyone getting a chance to interview an actor that played one of the roles on the Netflix series will use the opportunity.
Pedro Pascal is Down to Become a Marvel Hero
Marvel Studios remains a hot commodity for actors, especially as they are busy preparing for the next era of projects that lead into the new duo of Avengers films. Marvel Studios has not only been casting new talent in the industry but also saw a pivot to include already well-established actors such as Mahershala Ali leading a Blade film; whenever it gets the cameras rolling. Now, it seems that Pedro Pascal is also excited to potentially join the franchise.
