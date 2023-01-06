Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HuntsvilleTed RiversHuntsville, AL
Gurley Homeowner Was Shocked to Find his Water Bill is Higher Than it Normally is & What Can be Done About itZack LoveGurley, AL
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
WAFF
Jackson County investigators searching for suspect allegedly involved in deadly shooting
STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators in Jackson County are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in a deadly shooting overnight. According to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal shooting occurred on County Road 147 in Stevenson around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. Investigators found Jack Edward Thompson, age 54 of Stevenson, dead at the scene. Investigators said Thompson died of an apparent gunshot wound.
WAFF
Suspect arrested in Jackson County deadly shooting
Alabama man sought in connection with father’s shooting death
Jackson County authorities are searching for a man in connection with the shooting death of his father Monday. Dispatchers received a call Monday at 6:37 p.m. about a shooting on County Road 147 in Stevenson, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. County deputies, and police...
One arrested in connection to Thanksgiving shooting in Ardmore involving four teenagers
One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting involving four teenagers that happened on Thanksgiving last year.
Victim identified in Sunday Huntsville shooting death
Huntsville police have identified the victim in a fatal Sunday night shooting. Sgt. Rosalind White said Carrillo Hernandez, 32, was shot to death in an incident in the 3800 block of Newson Road. Officers were called there at 10:19 p.m. Sunday. They found Hernandez dead for a gunshot wound. Anyone...
WAFF
HPD identifies the two people killed in I-565 crash in Limestone Co.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has identified the two people killed in a crash on Tuesday afternoon. Sergeant Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department confirmed that 66-year-old Willie Nettles of Athens, AL and 44-year-old Miguel Espinoza of Georgia were the two people killed in the crash.
Victims identified in deadly I-565 crash, vehicle fire
Huntsville Police Department identifies victim in Newson road shooting
WAAY-TV
2 victims identified, 2 suspects arrested as investigation continues into fatal Madison Co. shooting
A fight at a 21st birthday party ended with 11 gunshot victims Saturday night, including two who died at the scene and three who remained in critical condition Monday, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. The shooting broke out at Legacy Events on U.S. 72 East near Ryland Pike....
WAAY-TV
One shot to death in Huntsville, no information on suspect
Former Alabama officer charged with DUI in July single-vehicle wreck
A former Alabama police officer was charged with DUI after wrecking the SUV she was driving in July in Jackson County, authorities said Tuesday. Mercedes L. Rugart, 32, of Rainsville, who was with the city’s police department until her resignation a month after the incident, Rainsville’s police chief told local outlets, was arrested in connection with the incident.
WAFF
WAFF
WAFF
WAFF
MCSO: 2 dead, several injured after shooting at Huntsville ‘strip mall’
CCSO arrest roundup
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made multiple arrests over the last several days, including: Tuesday, Jan. 3 Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Berlin community. Eric Dron Taylor, 23, of Cullman, was identified as the driver. A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Taylor was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Wednesday, Jan. 4 Deputies responded to a business in the Good Hope area for a welfare check. Nathon Dewaine Cammon, 44, of Falkville, was located and identified as the person of interest. A subsequent search of his...
Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 10, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 10, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents Jan. 5• domestic violence-3rd degree-harassment; person; Brunner St. NW Jan. 9• theft of property-1st degree; forgery-3rd degree; St. Andrews Church; forged checks Arrests Jan. 9 Hahn, Matthew M.; 21• robbery-3rd degree Hudson, Sindy L.; 40• theft of property-4th degree Farley, Hannah A.; 26• theft of property-4th degree• criminal tresapass-3rd degree Jacobs, Alexis P.; 21• FTA- theft of property-4th degree Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
63-year-old man killed in Moulton house fire
Moulton Fire Chief Brian Phillips told News 19 that despite life-saving measures, the homeowner died from his injuries.
