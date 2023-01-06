CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made multiple arrests over the last several days, including: Tuesday, Jan. 3 Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Berlin community. Eric Dron Taylor, 23, of Cullman, was identified as the driver. A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Taylor was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Wednesday, Jan. 4 Deputies responded to a business in the Good Hope area for a welfare check. Nathon Dewaine Cammon, 44, of Falkville, was located and identified as the person of interest. A subsequent search of his...

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO