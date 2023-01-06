Read full article on original website
Related
WAFF
Jackson County investigators searching for suspect allegedly involved in deadly shooting
STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators in Jackson County are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in a deadly shooting overnight. According to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal shooting occurred on County Road 147 in Stevenson around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. Investigators found Jack Edward Thompson, age 54 of Stevenson, dead at the scene. Investigators said Thompson died of an apparent gunshot wound.
WAFF
Suspect arrested in Jackson County deadly shooting
STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested the suspect allegedly involved in a deadly shooting on Monday night. According to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal shooting occurred on County Road 147 in Stevenson around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. Investigators found Jack Edward Thompson, age 54 of Stevenson, dead at the scene. Investigators said Thompson died of an apparent gunshot wound.
One arrested in connection to Thanksgiving shooting in Ardmore involving four teenagers
One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting involving four teenagers that happened on Thanksgiving last year.
Man killed in shooting with Madison County Sheriff’s deputies, family says MCSO responded to wrong house
The Madison County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a sheriff's deputy was involved in a fatal shooting early Friday morning while responding to a domestic violence call.
weisradio.com
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Offices Makes Multiple Arrests on Drug Related Charges
FORT PAYNE, Ala. – The month of December, Dekalb County Sheriff’s Deputies, Narcotics Agents, K-9 Unit and Officers with Henagar, Ider and Rainsville Police Departments arrested and charged 11 with drug related offenses. On Tuesday, December 6th, a search warrant was conducted at a residence on Brookfield Circle...
Huntsville Police Department identifies victim in Newson road shooting
A death investigation is underway after a shooting on Newson Road in Huntsville.
WAFF
HPD identifies the two people killed in I-565 crash in Limestone Co.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has identified the two people killed in a crash on Tuesday afternoon. Sergeant Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department confirmed that 66-year-old Willie Nettles of Athens, AL and 44-year-old Miguel Espinoza of Georgia were the two people killed in the crash.
WAAY-TV
2 victims identified, 2 suspects arrested as investigation continues into fatal Madison Co. shooting
A fight at a 21st birthday party ended with 11 gunshot victims Saturday night, including two who died at the scene and three who remained in critical condition Monday, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. The shooting broke out at Legacy Events on U.S. 72 East near Ryland Pike....
CCSO arrest roundup
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made multiple arrests over the last several days, including: Tuesday, Jan. 3 Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Berlin community. Eric Dron Taylor, 23, of Cullman, was identified as the driver. A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Taylor was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Wednesday, Jan. 4 Deputies responded to a business in the Good Hope area for a welfare check. Nathon Dewaine Cammon, 44, of Falkville, was located and identified as the person of interest. A subsequent search of his...
Victim identified in Sunday Huntsville shooting death
Huntsville police have identified the victim in a fatal Sunday night shooting. Sgt. Rosalind White said Carrillo Hernandez, 32, was shot to death in an incident in the 3800 block of Newson Road. Officers were called there at 10:19 p.m. Sunday. They found Hernandez dead for a gunshot wound. Anyone...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police identify two killed in I-565 crash
9:49 p.m. UPDATE: Huntsville Police have identified the two people killed in the crash. They are 66-year-old Willie Nettles and 44-year-old Miguel Espinoza, of Georgia. 6:53 p.m. UPDATE: Huntsville Police reports all lanes of eastbound Interstate 565 near County Line Road have reopened. 5:50 p.m. UPDATE: Limestone County Coroner Mike...
WAFF
Two dead, multiple injured in Madison County shooting
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Elliot, 20, and DeMarcus Thompson, 19, were arrested and charged with two counts of felony reckless murder. More than 100 criminal cases on the docket in Madison County. Updated: 6 hours ago. With the large number of cases going through the...
WAFF
Victim identified, suspect wanted in fatal Huntsville shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday night. Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say that officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3800 block of Newson Road around 10:20 p.m. Sunday night. Upon arrival on...
One shot to death in Huntsville, no information on suspect
Huntsville police say one person was shot to death in an incident Sunday night. Officers were called to a shooting in the 3800 block of Newson Road at 10:19 p.m., Sgt. Rosalind White said. They found one person dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not yet been released....
Victims identified in deadly I-565 crash, vehicle fire
Two people have died after a major crash and vehicle fire on I-565, according to authorities.
WAAY-TV
Driver leads Madison County deputies on a chase Monday Morning
A driver is now in custody after leading deputies on a chase through Madison County and into Lincoln County, Tennessee Monday morning. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it started on Moores Mill Road. The chase led deputies into Lincoln County then back to Madison County. Once the driver was...
wgnsradio.com
Missing a Mailbox? It Maybe at the Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
In neighboring Bedford County, multiple mailboxes have been located and authorities would like to reunite them with their rightful owners. However, it’s not known exactly where each mailbox came from, other than the numerical address, minus the road. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office reports that most of the mailboxes...
WAFF
Two killed in crash on I-565 eastbound in Madison Co.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were killed in a car crash on I-565 Tuesday afternoon. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a box truck caught on fire after colliding with an SUV. Two people were inside the box truck, one was declared dead on the scene and the other was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.
WKRG
Two arrested after 11 people shot during 21st birthday party in Huntsville
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 21st birthday party at Legacy Events ended with a fatal shooting over the weekend. Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) told News 19 that 11 people were shot at Legacy Events on Highway 72 East near Ryland Pike, and two of them have died.
Four North Alabama murder convicts are up for parole
Four North Alabama convicts are up for parole this week. These are their stories.
Comments / 1