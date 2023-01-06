ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most Valuable Vinyl Records Worth Money

Vinyl record culture has come back from near extinction to 41.72-million vinyl record sales in 2021. That's up 51.4 percent from 27.55 million in 2020 and the 16th consecutive year vinyl album sales grew. While that's a fraction of the world's estimated $16 billion recording-industry revenue (most from cheap digital...
Where Is Jessica Watson Now? The 'True Spirit' Sailor Continues to Sail

When Australian sailor Jessica Watson was only 16, she made an impossible journey. She was the youngest person to attempt global circumnavigation, and she left Sydney, Australia, in October 2009. She returned on May 15, 2010, only 21,600 nautical miles shy of completely sailing the globe. However, for her efforts, she was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia.
Golden Globes: Dahmer's Evan Peters Wins Best Actor in a Limited Series

Evan Peters struck gold this year at the Golden Globes: The American Horror Story veteran won the Globe for best actor in a limited series for playing the title role in Netflix’s Dahmer. Peters thanked Netflix, executive producer Ryan Murphy, the cast and crew and his family and friends before adding: “Last and most importantly, I want to thank everyone out there who watched this show. It was a difficult one to make, a difficult one to watch, but I sincerely hope some good came out of it.” He topped fellow nominees Taron Egerton (Black Bird), Colin Firth (The Staircase), Andrew...
Golden Globes 2023: Winners list as the award show returns to television

LOS ANGELES — The 80th Golden Globe Awards kicks off award season on Tuesday with some of the biggest stars. The Golden Globes have returned to television Tuesday after it was boycotted last year, according to The Associated Press. NBC decided to not televise it, giving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association time to make some changes.
Here Is the Reading Order for Anne Rice's 'Mayfair Witches' Series

2023 is a big year for fans of Anne Rice. After the successful adaptation of her first series, The Vampire Chronicles, a TV series called Interview with the Vampire premiered in 2022. Her second series, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, is getting an adaptation in 2023. The show will follow young Rowan as she uncovers supernatural family secrets in New Orleans.
The ‘Bering Sea Gold’ Fistfight — What Happened, Exactly?

While Discovery’s long-standing reality series Bering Sea Gold certainly doesn't have a shortage of foul language and feuds, Season 15 introduced a new development in Episode 7 — fistfights. Article continues below advertisement. The insurmountable tension between Shawn Pomrenke and the Kelly family spiraled out of control at...
Lady Gaga's 2011 Song "Bloody Mary" Is Captivating Millions of Listeners Once Again

There are few faces who have had as much of an impact on pop music in the 21st century as much as Lady Gaga has. Between chart-topping tracks, award-winning albums, critically-lauded acting work, and more, there's little in the entertainment world that Lady Gaga hasn't conquered at this point in her career. With that being said, it's fitting that she is at a level of success where some deeper cuts from her discography are finally getting the recognition they deserve.
The Highly Anticipated 'Beau Is Afraid' Will Feature a Broadway Legend

A great day in history for film trailers, Jan. 10 saw the release of two epic trailers: Beau Is Afraid and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumanium. While we’ve already heard plenty about the latter, Beau Is Afraid enters our radar as the newest film behind the creators of Hereditary and Midsommar, two of the most-talked about horror films in recent years.
'M3GAN' Screenwriter Akela Cooper Teases a Potential Unrated Version Release

The most talked-about horror film of the year (which isn’t a high bar… yet) is M3GAN. When the trailer released in 2022, it was already stirring the pot amongst teens and anyone who loves campy horror. M3GAN released worldwide on Jan. 6, 2023, and now that it’s here, people are shocked at its gore. But a possible unrated version proves that there could be more gore to explore.
