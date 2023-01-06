Read full article on original website
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's Relationship Has Endured Its Fair Share of Ups and Downs
When thinking of the true elder statesmen of rock and roll music today, you'd be hard-pressed to not mention Ozzy Osbourne. Throughout decades of sold-out concert tours, award-winning albums, and critical acclaim, Ozzy has solidified himself in the annals of rock history for generations to come. Article continues below advertisement.
Most Valuable Vinyl Records Worth Money
Vinyl record culture has come back from near extinction to 41.72-million vinyl record sales in 2021. That's up 51.4 percent from 27.55 million in 2020 and the 16th consecutive year vinyl album sales grew. While that's a fraction of the world's estimated $16 billion recording-industry revenue (most from cheap digital...
Where Is Jessica Watson Now? The 'True Spirit' Sailor Continues to Sail
When Australian sailor Jessica Watson was only 16, she made an impossible journey. She was the youngest person to attempt global circumnavigation, and she left Sydney, Australia, in October 2009. She returned on May 15, 2010, only 21,600 nautical miles shy of completely sailing the globe. However, for her efforts, she was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia.
Golden Globes: Dahmer's Evan Peters Wins Best Actor in a Limited Series
Evan Peters struck gold this year at the Golden Globes: The American Horror Story veteran won the Globe for best actor in a limited series for playing the title role in Netflix’s Dahmer. Peters thanked Netflix, executive producer Ryan Murphy, the cast and crew and his family and friends before adding: “Last and most importantly, I want to thank everyone out there who watched this show. It was a difficult one to make, a difficult one to watch, but I sincerely hope some good came out of it.” He topped fellow nominees Taron Egerton (Black Bird), Colin Firth (The Staircase), Andrew...
Who Killed Agent Nazan Abbasi in Netflix's 'Kaleidoscope'? Niousha Noor Teases Major Clue (EXCLUSIVE)
Spoiler alert: This story contains major spoilers for Netflix's Kaleidoscope. Netflix's latest drama series Kaleidoscope follows a crew of thieves as they attempt to crack the world's more secure vault in New York City and steal billions of dollars in unsecured bonds. But, can this masterful group truly trust one another?
Golden Globes 2023: Winners list as the award show returns to television
LOS ANGELES — The 80th Golden Globe Awards kicks off award season on Tuesday with some of the biggest stars. The Golden Globes have returned to television Tuesday after it was boycotted last year, according to The Associated Press. NBC decided to not televise it, giving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association time to make some changes.
Here Is the Reading Order for Anne Rice's 'Mayfair Witches' Series
2023 is a big year for fans of Anne Rice. After the successful adaptation of her first series, The Vampire Chronicles, a TV series called Interview with the Vampire premiered in 2022. Her second series, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, is getting an adaptation in 2023. The show will follow young Rowan as she uncovers supernatural family secrets in New Orleans.
The ‘Bering Sea Gold’ Fistfight — What Happened, Exactly?
While Discovery’s long-standing reality series Bering Sea Gold certainly doesn't have a shortage of foul language and feuds, Season 15 introduced a new development in Episode 7 — fistfights. Article continues below advertisement. The insurmountable tension between Shawn Pomrenke and the Kelly family spiraled out of control at...
Dr. Dre Is Making Sure That Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Can No Longer Use His Music
Devout hip-hop fans know that beefs between artists are fairly commonplace. However, it's not all too often that you see a rapper taking direct issue with a political figure, but that's exactly what has happened between Dr. Dre and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Article continues below advertisement. Indeed, Dr. Dre...
Lady Gaga's 2011 Song "Bloody Mary" Is Captivating Millions of Listeners Once Again
There are few faces who have had as much of an impact on pop music in the 21st century as much as Lady Gaga has. Between chart-topping tracks, award-winning albums, critically-lauded acting work, and more, there's little in the entertainment world that Lady Gaga hasn't conquered at this point in her career. With that being said, it's fitting that she is at a level of success where some deeper cuts from her discography are finally getting the recognition they deserve.
The Highly Anticipated 'Beau Is Afraid' Will Feature a Broadway Legend
A great day in history for film trailers, Jan. 10 saw the release of two epic trailers: Beau Is Afraid and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumanium. While we’ve already heard plenty about the latter, Beau Is Afraid enters our radar as the newest film behind the creators of Hereditary and Midsommar, two of the most-talked about horror films in recent years.
Celeb Contestants From 'The Traitors' Explain How the Game Works: "Trust No One" (EXCLUSIVE)
You might have thought you've seen it all when it comes to reality TV, but Peacock's The Traitors is here to challenge that. The show features celebrity contestants, some well-kept secrets, and a few twists to keep the game interesting. But how does The Traitors work and how is it different from The Mole?
After the ‘Beau Is Afraid’ Trailer, You’ll Never Hear “Goodbye Stranger” the Same Way
“Goodbye Stranger,” and hello, Joaquin Phoenix. The Oscar-winning Joker star is back with another story to scare the popcorn out of us: the upcoming horror film Beau Is Afraid. And the new trailer, which A24 posted on YouTube on Tuesday, Jan. 10, puts a creepy spin on the Supertramp track “Goodbye Stranger” as it promoted the April 21 release.
'M3GAN' Screenwriter Akela Cooper Teases a Potential Unrated Version Release
The most talked-about horror film of the year (which isn’t a high bar… yet) is M3GAN. When the trailer released in 2022, it was already stirring the pot amongst teens and anyone who loves campy horror. M3GAN released worldwide on Jan. 6, 2023, and now that it’s here, people are shocked at its gore. But a possible unrated version proves that there could be more gore to explore.
