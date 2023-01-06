Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three fantastic places to get a great breakfast in AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
Where to go for the best fine dining restaurants around AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Federal officials arrest suspect accused of killing 16-year-old boy at Mansfield hotel
MANSFIELD, Ohio — Members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy at a Mansfield hotel last week. Federal officials apprehended 31-year-old Monteles Holland late Tuesday morning at an apartment in Columbus. Holland had been...
Suspect pleads guilty to murder of Ashtabula caterer Tim Meola
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The suspect accused of the 2019 murder of a popular Northeast Ohio businessman has changed his plea to guilty. According to the Painesville Police Department, Demarco Jones of Willowick has pled guilty to a charge of aggravated murder relating to the killing of Tim Meola. Jones, who was 17 years old at the time of the murder, had his $2 million bond revoked and will be sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at 2 p.m.
cleveland19.com
37-year-old Ohio prison inmate convicted in mistaken identity murder dies
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 37-year-old Ohio inmate serving time for the 2010 mistaken identity murder of an elderly man in Youngstown has died. Kevin Agee, an inmate at Lake Erie Correctional Institution in Ashtabula County, died at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center on Jan. 4, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction and Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office records.
Barberton man sentenced to prison for raping young girl
A Barberton man was sentenced to prison Monday for raping a young girl in 2021.
cleveland19.com
Trial date set for Parma dad accused of killing 5-year-old son
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trial date has now been set for the Parma father accused of beating his five-year-old son to death with a baseball bat in 2021. Parma police said Matthew Ponomarenko killed Jax Ponomarenko inside their home on Russell Avenue on March 25, 2021. Ponomarenko’s trial is...
whbc.com
CPD Still Presenting Death Investigation to Prosecutor’s Office
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police will still present their investigative findings to the county prosecutor’s office. But they say a burglar was stabbed to death inside a family home in the 300 block of Clarendon Avenue NW Sunday night by the male head of the household.
whbc.com
6th Arrest Made in Akron Killing of Young Mother-to-Be
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have another suspect in custody in the senseless killing of a 21-year-old pregnant woman riding in a car on Rockaway Street in the city last April. 18-year-old Darrion Rackley is charged with murder. He was determined to be a participant...
Farrell man charged in death of Sharon teenager
Sharon city officials announced an arrest in Saturday’s shooting death of a 17-year-old. Curtis R. Coleman III, 19, of Farrell, has been charged by Sharon police. Emergency officials were called to West Budd Street around 9 p.m. Saturday where they found Gavin Beighley, 17, of Sharon, who had been shot in the upper torso, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV. Beighley was rushed to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Report: Man called 911 on police at local racino
Reports said that Riley cannot return to the casino.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for killing teenager at Mansfield hotel
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a 31-year-old man wanted for the murder of a teenager at a Mansfield hotel. Monteles Holland, of Ontario, OH, was taken into custody at a Columbus apartment Tuesday. Mansfield police said Holland shot and killed...
YAHOO!
Suspect arrested in Jan. 3 shooting death at Quality Inn
Mansfield police said the suspect in the Jan. 3 shooting death of 16-year-old Nayshawn Lovett at the Quality Inn on Trimble Road was arrested in Columbus today by the U.S. Marshals Northern Violent Fugitive Task Force. Monteles Holland, 31, of Ontario, was located in an apartment at 3725 Kimberly West...
whbc.com
Resignations From Husband, Wife Caught in Carrollton Schools Case
CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two of the “Carrollton Four” accused of ripping off the village’s school system are leaving their positions. Michael Pozderac has resigned from the board of the Carrollton Exempted Village School District. His wife Mary Jackie Pozderac has turned in...
FBI notifies Trumbull County sheriff of online threat
A Bristoville man was arrested after police say he made an online statement about shooting up a school.
cleveland19.com
Strongsville teenager accused in double fatal accident must remain behind bars
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 18-year-old Strongsville woman accused of killing two people in a July car accident must remain locked up at the Juvenile Detention Center, Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court officials ruled Friday. Mackenzie Shirilla’s attorney had requested she be released while her case goes through the court system....
whbc.com
Burglary Suspect Killed in Canton – Frantic 911 Calls Spell it Out. Listen HERE
Canton Police are investigating the stabbing death of a suspect they say was responsible for two burglaries on Clarendon Avenue, NW last night. They say officers were sent to the two homes and when they got to one of them and went inside they found the suspect laying on the kitchen floor. Police report the suspect apparently was stabbed by the resident after going in the back door of the home. The suspect – 44-year old Michael Harper of Alliance – was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. One of the witnesses says he did not have on a shirt and had patches on his chest. She also says he was going to stab her husband after coming in through the kitchen.
Driver caught with 200 grams of marijuana in truck: Medina Police Blotter
Police investigated at 10:54 p.m. Jan. 8 when a man was seen sitting in his truck, hunched over the center console. The man was found rolling a marijuana cigarette, with a large bag of marijuana sitting next to him. The marijuana was weighed at more than 200 grams, making the charge a felony possession offense.
20-year-old man found stabbed multiple times in South Euclid; teen suspect at large
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, South Euclid police were called to the area of Sheffield and Prasse Roads for a male bleeding in the street asking for help. When officers arrived, they found a male that had been stabbed multiple times. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police have identified the victim as 20-year-old DMichael Jamaal Benjamin of Cleveland.
YAHOO!
'It was the only choice my husband had': Woman tells 911 after burglar stabbed to death
CANTON – The man who stabbed a burglar in his home Sunday night had no choice, his wife told a 911 dispatcher. In a 911 call released by police, the woman says a man walked into their home through an unlocked back door. The man grabbed a knife from the kitchen sink and attempted to stab her husband, she said, before he took the knife away from him and stabbed the intruder.
cleveland19.com
Suspected robber stabbed to death by resident of Canton home, police say
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Police Department, a suspected robber was stabbed to death by the occupant of the home on Sunday night. Police say officers arrived at 346 Clarendon Ave. N.W. and 341 Clarendon Ave. N.W. for two separate burglaries in progress around 8 p.m. When...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland woman recovering after being shot in attempted murder-suicide
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say a 21-year-old woman and dog were shot Saturday night in an attempted murder-suicide that left the gunman dead. The woman as been identified at Shaniya Lindsey, who is now recovering at MetroHealth. “That’s my grandbaby. I love her so much, and the dog...
Comments / 0