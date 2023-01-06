Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Haunted Road In Alabama”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSAlabama State
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Alabama this weekKristen WaltersAlbertville, AL
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
Related
WAFF
Suspect arrested in Jackson County deadly shooting
STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested the suspect allegedly involved in a deadly shooting on Monday night. According to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal shooting occurred on County Road 147 in Stevenson around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. Investigators found Jack Edward Thompson, age 54 of Stevenson, dead at the scene. Investigators said Thompson died of an apparent gunshot wound.
WAFF
Jackson County investigators searching for suspect allegedly involved in deadly shooting
STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators in Jackson County are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in a deadly shooting overnight. According to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal shooting occurred on County Road 147 in Stevenson around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. Investigators found Jack Edward Thompson, age 54 of Stevenson, dead at the scene. Investigators said Thompson died of an apparent gunshot wound.
WAFF
HPD identifies the two people killed in I-565 crash in Limestone Co.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has identified the two people killed in a crash on Tuesday afternoon. Sergeant Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department confirmed that 66-year-old Willie Nettles of Athens, AL and 44-year-old Miguel Espinoza of Georgia were the two people killed in the crash.
CCSO arrest roundup
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made multiple arrests over the last several days, including: Tuesday, Jan. 3 Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Berlin community. Eric Dron Taylor, 23, of Cullman, was identified as the driver. A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Taylor was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Wednesday, Jan. 4 Deputies responded to a business in the Good Hope area for a welfare check. Nathon Dewaine Cammon, 44, of Falkville, was located and identified as the person of interest. A subsequent search of his...
Victims identified in deadly I-565 crash, vehicle fire
Two people have died after a major crash and vehicle fire on I-565, according to authorities.
WAFF
Suspect wanted in fatal Huntsville shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is searching for a suspect after finding a gunshot victim Sunday night. Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say that officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3800 block of Newson Road around 10:20 p.m. Sunday night. Upon arrival on the...
WAFF
Former Rainsville police officer turns herself in on DUI charge
RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Rainsville Police Department officer turned herself in on Jan. 7 after she was charged for driving under the influence. A spokesperson for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Mercedes Rugart had warrants out from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency stemming from a DUI incident, and that she turned herself in on Saturday.
WAFF
Two dead, multiple injured in Madison County shooting
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Elliot, 20, and DeMarcus Thompson, 19, were arrested and charged with two counts of felony reckless murder. More than 100 criminal cases on the docket in Madison County. Updated: 6 hours ago. With the large number of cases going through the...
WAFF
Madison County Sheriff provides update on Sunday morning shooting
With the large number of cases going through the Madison County courts, more jurors are needed. At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning. Clearing the court backlog in Madison County. Updated: 7 hours ago. Officials are only expecting to...
WAFF
Two killed in crash on I-565 eastbound in Madison Co.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were killed in a car crash on I-565 Tuesday afternoon. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a box truck caught on fire after colliding with an SUV. Two people were inside the box truck, one was declared dead on the scene and the other was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.
WAFF
2 people arrested for involvement in Huntsville shooting, 3 people still in critical condition
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested after a shooting left two people dead in Huntsville early Sunday morning. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Elliot, 20, and DeMarcus Thompson, 19, were arrested and charged with two counts of felony reckless murder. The shooting occurred at...
WAFF
More than 100 criminal cases on the docket in Madison County
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Elliot, 20, and DeMarcus Thompson, 19, were arrested and charged with two counts of felony reckless murder. Two dead, multiple injured in Madison County shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. At least two are dead and many people are injured following a...
2 arrested in $150K drug bust in Jefferson County
More than $150,000 in drugs were recovered in Jefferson County Friday.
WAFF
“We are hurt”: Families of victims speak on Huntsville mass shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two families are facing unimaginable pain after losing their loved ones to senseless gun violence. A mass shooting occurred at a strip mall near Mastin Drive on Highway 72 around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. According to Madison County Sheriff Brent Patterson, two people were killed in the...
WAFF
At least 2 dead, multiple injured in overnight shooting in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning. The shooting occurred at a strip mall near Mastin Drive on Highway 72 around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, two...
WAAY-TV
Two dead, several injured in shooting in Huntsville
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating an overnight shooting in Huntsville that killed two people and injured several others. Deputies were called to a strip mall in the area of 198 Mastin Drive and Highway 72 where a 911 caller reported shots fired around 12:30 Sunday morning. The...
wbrc.com
Woman killed on U.S. 31 near Carraway Blvd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle near the U.S. 31 ramp near Carraway Blvd. The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Procha Patrice Williams. It happened Sunday night around 2:28 a.m. Williams was driving along the Elton B. Stephens Expressway...
WAFF
1 person taken to hospital by helicopter after wreck
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was taken to the hospital after a wreck at Elkwood Section and U.S. Highway 231/431 on Tuesday. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), the person was taken by helicopter after the wreck. As of 1:30 p.m., one southbound...
WAFF
Alabama A&M releases statement after student was murdered off-campus
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested after a shooting left two people dead in Huntsville early Sunday morning. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Elliot, 20, and DeMarcus Thompson, 19, were arrested and charged with two counts of felony reckless murder. The shooting occurred at...
Albertville Police say no threat after school rumors
The Albertville Police Department (APD) says there is no threat after rumors of a threat to Albertville Middle School.
Comments / 5