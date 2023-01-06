Read full article on original website
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
BREAKING: Florida State lands 4-star South Carolina DL transfer Gilber Edmond
Florida State has landed a commitment from South Carolina defensive line transfer Gilber Edmond. The coveted transfer announced the news of his pledge on his social media accounts moments ago. Edmond chose the Seminoles over other interested schools like Florida, LSU and Ole Miss. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound pass rusher took...
X's and Noles: Gilber Edmond scouting report
The Florida State Seminoles got a little more good news from the transfer portal. Joining FSU from the South Carolina Gamecocks (FSU junior varsity program) is Gilber Edmond. Edmond is a long, physical DE who is a solid run defender and possesses upside as a pass rusher. Edmond was a starter at South Carolina last season and played north of 600 snaps.
FSU, with 'one of the most talented rosters in college football', at No. 4 in PFF's way-too-early 2023 Top 25
Florida State checks in at No. 4 in Pro Football Focus' way-too-early 2023 college football Top 25 rankings. The Seminoles finished at No. 11 in the final Associated Press Top 25 for 2022 after going 10-3. Before Max Chadwick, the author of the way-too-early Top 25, can even get into...
Twitter reacts to Florida State hiring Patrick Surtain as secondary coach
Florida State has hired Dolphins defensive backs assistant Patrick Surtain as their new secondary coach -- replacing Marcus Woodson after his departure for Arkansas over a week ago. The social media reaction regarding the hire has been overwhelmingly positive. Here are some initial reactions from Twitter about the Seminoles adding...
BREAKING: Florida State RB Treshaun Ward announces transfer to Kansas State
One week since star Deuce Vaughn declared for the upcoming NFL Draft, Kansas State has found a probable starting replacement in the form of Florida State transfer Treshaun Ward. A talented redshirt sophomore originally from Plant City, Fla., and Tampa Tech High School, Ward revealed his pledge to Chris Klieman's...
The Battle's End Collective announces relationship with FSU TE transfer Jaheim Bell
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football currently holds the No. 2 transfer class in 247Sports' transfer team rankings. The Seminoles picked up two of the top ten players in the portal, including the top tight end in the portal, Jaheim Bell. On Tuesday afternoon, the Battle's End Collective announced a relationship with the South Carolina transfer:
FSU Basketball travels to face Wake Forest in first game with Baba Miller available
Florida State will take the court at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Wednesday evening at 9 p.m. to play against Wake Forest in the first and only meeting between the two teams during the 2022-23 regular season. The game between the Seminoles and Demon Deacons will be shown on the ACC Network, with Cory Alexander and Randolph Childress on the call. A video stream is available here. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Jeff Culhane and Jacob Ridenhour providing coverage. An audio stream can be found here.
The Battle's End announces relationship with FSU DT transfer Darrell Jackson
TALLAHASSEE -- Earlier in the day, Noles247 broke the news that Miami defensive line transfer Darrell Jackson had enrolled at Florida State on the first day of classes for the spring semester. This afternoon, The Battle's End announced a relationship with Jackson, further confirming his presence moving forward in Tallahassee:
Will Defensive Tackle Darrell Jackson Return To The Miami Hurricanes?
Defensive tackle Darrell Jackson announced just last month that he was transferring from Miami to Florida State. Now there are signs that he is headed right back to The U.
This Georgia County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
