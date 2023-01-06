ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
X's and Noles: Gilber Edmond scouting report

The Florida State Seminoles got a little more good news from the transfer portal. Joining FSU from the South Carolina Gamecocks (FSU junior varsity program) is Gilber Edmond. Edmond is a long, physical DE who is a solid run defender and possesses upside as a pass rusher. Edmond was a starter at South Carolina last season and played north of 600 snaps.
FSU Basketball travels to face Wake Forest in first game with Baba Miller available

Florida State will take the court at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Wednesday evening at 9 p.m. to play against Wake Forest in the first and only meeting between the two teams during the 2022-23 regular season. The game between the Seminoles and Demon Deacons will be shown on the ACC Network, with Cory Alexander and Randolph Childress on the call. A video stream is available here. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network, with Jeff Culhane and Jacob Ridenhour providing coverage. An audio stream can be found here.
