FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three fantastic places to get a great breakfast in AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOberlin, OH
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8
John Adams High School student killed at Cleveland bus stop
The John Adams student was sitting at a bus stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after school when they were shot and killed.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Show Info: January 10, 2023
Style trends for 2023! BRuSH Boutique is located on Mentor Avenue in Mentor. Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health. Free history passport! Learn more about Destination Cleveland by visiting them online. Jibaro Latin Restaurant. Authentic Puerto Rican Cuisine! Jibaro Latin Restaurant is located...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Scott gets help with forecast from remarkable 1st grader
Fox 8's Scott Sabol got some help with the Monday forecast from 1st grader Manny Vidhay. Manny has been recognized for his knowledge about weather. He is a student at Pleasant Valley Elementary School in Parma.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Beat The Gloom With Flowers
Beat the gloom with greenery! Stems Fleur is located on Lee Boulevard in Cleveland Heights.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Mayor Bibb explains to Wayne how he wants to use next round of funds from American Rescue Plan
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb sat down with Fox 8's Wayne Dawson to detail his plans for the next round of federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Mayor Bibb shared his thoughts on where the $40 million dollars should be spent.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
The Grand Resort Road Trip: Roman Bath
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kick The Cabin Fever
Kick the cabin fever! Find activities from Kids in Cleveland by following them on Instagram.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Free History Passport
Free history passport! Learn more about Destination Cleveland by visiting them online.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Southern Comfort Food
Warm up with comfort food! Southern Comfort Kitchen is located on West Market Street in Akron.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny's hanging out with Cleveland's top Cornhole competitors
These folks take the game of cornhole very seriously! Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton spends the morning with members of the Cleveland Cornhole Association. The organization welcomes beginners and has members who have advanced to be sponsored, compete in nationals and also play professionally.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Catching up with Chef Rocco Whelan
The Fox 8 News in the Morning gang was thrilled to get a visit from Chef Rocco Whelan. The busy chef not only shared a great New Year's recipe for Tic-Tac-Toe Tacos, Chef Rocco also gave us sneak peek of construction progress on his new Fahrenheit restaurant on 55 Public Square.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Here’s when snow, rain will make a return
CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re looking at the upper 30s and low 40s for Monday afternoon. Dry and quiet conditions. Next system to watch arrives late week with the chance for rain showers Thursday changing over into a wintry mix and snow Friday/Saturday. This is a developing forecast so...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Rain, wintry mix and snow back in the forecast — Here’s when
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Mostly cloudy and generally quiet tonight into most of the day tomorrow before our next system moves in. Not as cold as the past few nights, but still chilly with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Predominantly cloudy skies tomorrow with much warmer temperatures, in...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Rainy days ahead; When snow returns
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A chance for a few sprinkles, mainly west, during the midday/early afternoon timeframe is expected. A few breaks of sunshine here and there Tuesday but clouds will win out! Highs will be a degree or so warmer, in the low 40s. The next system to watch...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Mostly cloudy Tuesday, slightly warmer by mid-week
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Clouds continue to build back in tonight with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will fall into the 30s and upper 20s by early tomorrow morning. Another cold morning with mostly cloudy skies. Chance for a few sprinkles, mainly west, during the afternoon. A few breaks of sunshine here and there Tuesday but clouds will win out! Highs will be a degree or so warmer, low 40s.
