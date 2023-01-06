Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
Detroit News
Moss: Oakland County owes residents an accounting for transit millage | Opinion
It’s a new day for public transit in Oakland County. Following November’s passage of the Oakland Transit Millage, the funding and operations of public transit in Oakland is supposed to change, and radically for the better. Fair enough. So now what?. Following the vote, Oakland County will now...
wemu.org
Downtown Ypsilanti investment surging with ownership changes, Michigan Medicine addition
With some ownership changes, the western part of downtown Ypsilanti is beginning the process of getting a makeover. The Ypsilanti institution Abe’s Coney Island closed last year. It will become Dos Hermanos Mexican Grill. It’s the restaurant version of the grocery store on the same block. A couple doors down, Earthen Jar will open up a restaurant.
Ann Arbor Public Schools implements mask mandate following winter break
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor Public Schools will be implementing a new district-wide mask mandate in the weeks following winter break as a preemptive measure to prevent the spread of illness, according to a letter from the superintendent. Masks will now be required while indoors in AAPS schools from...
Arab American News
Gov. Whitmer appoints attorney Nabih Ayad to Detroit Wayne Port Authority Board
LANSING – On December 22, Gov. Whitmer appointed attorney and civil right advocates Nabih Ayad to the Detroit Wayne County Port Authority Board. Ayad, of New Boston, is an attorney and has been in private practice at Ayad Law for 22 years. He received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Wayne State University and his Juris Doctorate from Michigan State University College of Law.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Optical fiber line planned through Livingston County
A 90-mile optical fiber line will be laid down through Livingston County as it connects Southfield and Lansing. Three Michigan companies, 123NET, DayStarr Communications and Peninsula Fiber Network, say the network will enhance connectivity options in underserved areas. “This multi-million-dollar joint investment brings state-of-the-art optical fiber opportunities to Lansing, Okemos,...
The Oakland Press
Cannabis firms fail in lawsuit against Royal Oak
Six recreational marijuana business applicants that sued Royal Oak after the city refused to grant them licenses to operate recently had their lawsuit dismissed in Oakland County Circuit Court. Circuit Court Judge Rae Lee Chabot granted Royal Oak’s request for a summary disposition of the case Dec. 16, just over...
michiganchronicle.com
New Midwest Coalition Prioritizes BIPOC Health for Seniors
That’s how many COVID cases have cropped up around the United States since March 2020 with a total number of deaths of over 1 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many people are well aware that many Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) members...
Detroit News
DDA panel backs public aid for Ilitch-Ross District Detroit development
The Downtown Detroit Development Authority board will consider next week nearly $50 million in funding for the Olympia Development of Michigan and Related Cos. team’s development efforts in District Detroit. The board’s finance committee approved on Friday a trio of 34-year, 1% loans totaling $23.76 million to help cover...
Wayne County health officials recommend students, teachers wear masks as schools return from holiday break
As schools continue to return to class this week, students and teachers in Wayne County are being told they should wear masks. Health officials are suggesting masks, but no mandate has been made.
Usher Oil in Detroit Acquired by Valicor Environmental Services
Valicor Environmental Services, a large provider of non-hazardous wastewater treatment and recycling services, today announced it has acquired Usher Oil, a centralized wastewater treatment facility founded in 1930 in Detroit. […] The post Usher Oil in Detroit Acquired by Valicor Environmental Services appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Customers line up at Avalon Bakery's flagship store on bittersweet day
Sunday was a bittersweet day for Jackie Victor as she helped her employees make coffee drinks and serve loafs of bread and sweet treats to a seemingly unending line of customers at Avalon International Bakery in Midtown Detroit. "This is a really hard, really almost a tortured decision, to be honest," said Victor, as she prepared herself for the permanent closure of the flagship store that she opened in 1997 on Willis Street, long before Midtown became...
Dearborn family takes flower power to new level, with coffee shop inside a florist shop
Why build a flower shop alone when you can build a coffee shop inside the same space?. That's what a Dearborn family has done and, as a result, inside The Flower Shop Detroit X The Coffee Shop Detroit, you can buy specialty coffee drinks with names like Pink Poppy, White Orchid, Black Dahlia and Rose Sangria, yes, named after flowers. Customers can also buy those flowers in-store depending on the season.
Ann Arbor to undo funky new zigzag sidewalks after negative feedback
ANN ARBOR, MI — New zigzag sidewalks along an Ann Arbor neighborhood street are proving unpopular with residents and it’s an issue the city now plans to literally straighten out. “Thank goodness,” said Avery Demond, who lives off Arborview Boulevard and was walking her dog Truly on Friday,...
This Is The U.S. City With The Most Affordable Housing
There's one U.S. city that offers some of the most affordable housing in the country, meaning living there could help you get more for your budget.
rejournals.com
Bernard Financial Group closes $29 million loan for multifamily project in Michigan
Bernard Financial Group arranged a $29.2 million multifamily construction loan for 200 residential units in Troy, Michigan. The loan was originated by Dennis Bernard and Joshua Bernard of Bernard Financial.
Arab American News
Resilient Neighborhoods: A resident-led group has drastically cut vacancies on Detroit’s West Side
The five communities that make up Detroit’s Grandmont Rosedale district found themselves confronting — and ultimately overcoming — a serious crisis during the late 2000s. Known for its historic homes and close-knit community, Grandmont Rosedale has a reputation for being a highly desirable place to live. But...
Charger flees 40-car drag racing scene, MSP troopers track suspects on I-94 all the way to Ypsilanti
Three people are in custody after Michigan State Police busted up a large drag race near Detroit early Sunday morning, leading to a wild chase along I-94.
fox2detroit.com
Eloise psychiatric hospital renovation plans include 1920s-themed speakeasy, restaurant, hotel
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Plans for the former Eloise psychiatric hospital in Westland include a hotel, a restaurant, and a speakeasy. Many of the original buildings on the property are gone. Currently, there are escape rooms and a haunted attraction in the Kay Beard Building. Paranormal tours are also offered on Saturday nights.
Detroit News
Financial concerns prompt oversight at National Shrine of the Little Flower
Concerns about administrative and financial practices at a Royal Oak Catholic parish has led the Archdiocese of Detroit to bring in a financial administrator for six months. In a letter Sunday to parishioners of the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, Auxiliary Bishop Arturo Cepeda said that the Rev. Walter Hurley, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Grand Rapids and former auxiliary bishop of Detroit, would serve as a delegate of fiscal affairs through June, "with the possibility his appointment may be extended."
Voluntary departures save Detroit Free Press from forced layoffs
The Free Press will narrowly avoid forced layoffs later this month because eight employees have volunteered to leave their jobs, including some top editors, staff members were told Friday. The newspaper had been facing the possibility of as many as 14 layoffs amid financial challenges at its parent company, Gannett. This week was the deadline for employees to volunteer to leave. ...
Comments / 0