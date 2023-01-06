ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Arab American News

Gov. Whitmer appoints attorney Nabih Ayad to Detroit Wayne Port Authority Board

LANSING – On December 22, Gov. Whitmer appointed attorney and civil right advocates Nabih Ayad to the Detroit Wayne County Port Authority Board. Ayad, of New Boston, is an attorney and has been in private practice at Ayad Law for 22 years. He received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Wayne State University and his Juris Doctorate from Michigan State University College of Law.
DETROIT, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Optical fiber line planned through Livingston County

A 90-mile optical fiber line will be laid down through Livingston County as it connects Southfield and Lansing. Three Michigan companies, 123NET, DayStarr Communications and Peninsula Fiber Network, say the network will enhance connectivity options in underserved areas. “This multi-million-dollar joint investment brings state-of-the-art optical fiber opportunities to Lansing, Okemos,...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Cannabis firms fail in lawsuit against Royal Oak

Six recreational marijuana business applicants that sued Royal Oak after the city refused to grant them licenses to operate recently had their lawsuit dismissed in Oakland County Circuit Court. Circuit Court Judge Rae Lee Chabot granted Royal Oak’s request for a summary disposition of the case Dec. 16, just over...
ROYAL OAK, MI
michiganchronicle.com

New Midwest Coalition Prioritizes BIPOC Health for Seniors

That’s how many COVID cases have cropped up around the United States since March 2020 with a total number of deaths of over 1 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many people are well aware that many Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) members...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

DDA panel backs public aid for Ilitch-Ross District Detroit development

The Downtown Detroit Development Authority board will consider next week nearly $50 million in funding for the Olympia Development of Michigan and Related Cos. team’s development efforts in District Detroit. The board’s finance committee approved on Friday a trio of 34-year, 1% loans totaling $23.76 million to help cover...
DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

Usher Oil in Detroit Acquired by Valicor Environmental Services

Valicor Environmental Services, a large provider of non-hazardous wastewater treatment and recycling services, today announced it has acquired Usher Oil, a centralized wastewater treatment facility founded in 1930 in Detroit. […] The post Usher Oil in Detroit Acquired by Valicor Environmental Services appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Customers line up at Avalon Bakery's flagship store on bittersweet day

Sunday was a bittersweet day for Jackie Victor as she helped her employees make coffee drinks and serve loafs of bread and sweet treats to a seemingly unending line of customers at Avalon International Bakery in Midtown Detroit. "This is a really hard, really almost a tortured decision, to be honest," said Victor, as she prepared herself for the permanent closure of the flagship store that she opened in 1997 on Willis Street, long before Midtown became...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Dearborn family takes flower power to new level, with coffee shop inside a florist shop

Why build a flower shop alone when you can build a coffee shop inside the same space?. That's what a Dearborn family has done and, as a result, inside The Flower Shop Detroit X The Coffee Shop Detroit, you can buy specialty coffee drinks with names like Pink Poppy, White Orchid, Black Dahlia and Rose Sangria, yes, named after flowers. Customers can also buy those flowers in-store depending on the season.
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Financial concerns prompt oversight at National Shrine of the Little Flower

Concerns about administrative and financial practices at a Royal Oak Catholic parish has led the Archdiocese of Detroit to bring in a financial administrator for six months. In a letter Sunday to parishioners of the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, Auxiliary Bishop Arturo Cepeda said that the Rev. Walter Hurley, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Grand Rapids and former auxiliary bishop of Detroit, would serve as a delegate of fiscal affairs through June, "with the possibility his appointment may be extended."
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Voluntary departures save Detroit Free Press from forced layoffs

The Free Press will narrowly avoid forced layoffs later this month because eight employees have volunteered to leave their jobs, including some top editors, staff members were told Friday. The newspaper had been facing the possibility of as many as 14 layoffs amid financial challenges at its parent company, Gannett. This week was the deadline for employees to volunteer to leave. ...
DETROIT, MI

