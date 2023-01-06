Read full article on original website
Herbie Langman
5d ago
obviously he has been in prison before but learned nothing about parole stipulations and conditions.
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Lane dispute leads to driver trying to force victim off Wayne County freeway, firing gunshots
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A dispute over a lane caused one driver to try to force another off of a Wayne County freeway before eventually firing gunshots at the other car, police said. The shooting happened around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 11) at northbound M-39 and eastbound I-96. Officials...
Investigation underway after Pontiac man found shot, killed in apartment
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for shooting and killing a 31-year-old Pontiac man on Tuesday.
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect found hiding under lawn chair in Wayne after police chase
WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect wanted in connection with several murders led police on a chase Friday before he was caught hiding under a lawn chair at a Wayne home. According to Michigan State Police, troopers were conducting an operation where they looked for wanted violent criminals in Inkster when they spotted 34-year-old Kawan Taylor around 7:15 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
31-year-old man found dead from gunshots in Oakland County apartment
PONTIAC, Mich. – A 31-year-old man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at an Oakland County apartment. Police said the discovery was made around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. A 31-year-old man’s body was found inside...
ClickOnDetroit.com
17-year-old from Macomb County arrested after speeding in stolen car
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 17-year-old boy from Macomb County was arrested after police said they saw him speeding in a stolen car while he was on probation for a weapons charge. Michigan State Police troopers said they saw the driver of a Kia speeding at 11:40 p.m. Monday...
Shelby Township police investigate "destruction of property" at Utica Cemetery
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Shelby Township say they are looking into the destruction of property reported at Utica Cemetery.Police say two incidents happened at about 4 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 6.Authorities did not immediately release details on the destruction.Anyone who saw suspicious people or vehicles at the cemetery is asked to call Detective Gibbs at 586-731-2121 ext. 367 or email tgibbs@shelbytwp.org.
The Oakland Press
Mother of 9 headed to prison for stabbings in Pontiac
A Pontiac mother of nine is headed to prison for stabbing four people, including a teenager, last summer. At a sentencing hearing Tuesday in Oakland County Circuit Court, Judge Victoria Valentine ordered 40-year-old Candis Wright-McDonald to serve 3 to 10 years in prison for four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, with jail credit of 161 days.
15-year-old Detroit boy charged with firing shots into hotel room, killing other teen on New Year's Eve
A 15-year-old Detroit boy is facing charges for allegedly shooting another teen to death at a hotel on New Year’s Eve. A motive in the case is not clear.
15-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Detroit teen
(CBS DETROIT) - A 15-year-old boy is charged in connection with a fatal shooting of a teen, also 15, in Detroit.According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the juvenile is charged with second-degree murder, discharge at a building causing death and two counts of felony firearm.He is being charged as an adult and is adult designated, meaning the judge can convict him as a juvenile, an adult or a blended juvenile sentence with the option of an adult sentence if the teen is not rehabilitated. Prosecutors say at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, the juvenile allegedly fired shots into a hotel room in the 5770 block of Southfield Freeway, striking the victim. Police found the victim unresponsive in the hotel's restroom with a gunshot wound to the chest.He was pronounced dead at the scene.The juvenile was arrested on Jan. 4.
fox2detroit.com
Police deploy stop sticks to catch fleeing Dodge Charger and arrest three suspects
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Reports of street racing in Detroit eventually led to the arrest of three people involved in a high speed chase with Michigan State Police over the weekend. The suspects were caught after the police department's chopper managed to track the fleeing Dodge Charger from...
Murder trial delayed due to witness medical emergency
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – The trial for a man accused of hunting down, killing and burning a man who allegedly broke into his marijuana grow operation more than two years ago has been delayed. The jury trial for Kent Charles Hyne, scheduled to begin Monday Jan. 9 before Washtenaw...
wphm.net
Marysville Police provide update on search for missing girl
UPDATE: The missing girl and her father were located Tuesday night. Local authorities continue to search for a four year old girl who went missing Monday night. The Marysville Police Department says Lilliana Louise Nardini was last seen aroudn 10:30pm Monday at the Burger King on Gratiot Avenue in Marysville. She is believed to be with her father, Erik Nardini, who was recently served with a court order, giving custody to Lilliana’s mother. Police are looking for a 2018 Chevy Silverado Charcoal in color with a Michigan license plate CSP838 that is believed to be associated with Nardini. Police add that the license plate may have been removed or placed on another vehicle.
Detroit police release video of man wanted for two New Year's Day carjackings on city's northeast side
The search is on for a man wanted in connection with two carjackings on Detroit’s northeast side on New Year’s Day. Detroit police released surveillance video showing the man trying to use an ATM inside a store.
Macomb County woman charged with killing her ex-boyfriend who was out on bond in domestic violence case
A 35-year-old Macomb County woman has been charged with shooting and killing her ex-boyfriend during an argument last November in Bruce Township.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit people search for suspect after Eastern Market vehicle break-ins
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is wanted for breaking into multiple vehicles at Detroit's Eastern Market last month. The break-ins happened around 11:45 p.m. on New Year's Eve at 1551 Winder. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Police investigating smash-and-grab at weed operation on Detroit's east side
A smash-and-grab on Detroit’s east side exposed an apparent marijuana growing operation after the suspects a giant hole was left in the side of the building.
Macomb County woman charged in fatal shooting of ex-boyfriend
BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman is charged with second-degree murder after she is accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend to death in her Bruce Township home.Prosecutors also charged 35-year-old Tyisha Wadlington with felony firearm. Wadlington was given a $1 million cash/surety bond and must wear a GPS tether if released.Officials say on Nov. 18, 2022, Wadlington allegedly shot her ex-boyfriend during an argument."Gun violence needs to stop in Macomb County and be fully eliminated entirely," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a press release.A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 24.
abc12.com
Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan
Authorities arrested Jacob McCandlish in Mio and brought him to the Oakland County Jail, where he is charged with larceny by conversion of more than $20,000. Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan. Law enforcement officers caught up with Jacob McCandlish in Mio and transferred him to the Oakland County...
Drunk homeowner arrested over Downriver parking space dispute
Downriver police arrested one man after he allegedly drove home drunk to discover someone parked in a public space in front of his home – and used his SUV to push it out of the way.
Detroit Man Sentenced to More than 10 Years in Prison for Federal Drug Crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Virgil Montell-Denzel Watkins, 30, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced to 10 years and eight months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, Watkins admitted...
