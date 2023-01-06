ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte, MI

Herbie Langman
5d ago

obviously he has been in prison before but learned nothing about parole stipulations and conditions.

fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect found hiding under lawn chair in Wayne after police chase

WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect wanted in connection with several murders led police on a chase Friday before he was caught hiding under a lawn chair at a Wayne home. According to Michigan State Police, troopers were conducting an operation where they looked for wanted violent criminals in Inkster when they spotted 34-year-old Kawan Taylor around 7:15 p.m.
WAYNE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

31-year-old man found dead from gunshots in Oakland County apartment

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 31-year-old man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at an Oakland County apartment. Police said the discovery was made around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. A 31-year-old man’s body was found inside...
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Shelby Township police investigate "destruction of property" at Utica Cemetery

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Shelby Township say they are looking into the destruction of property reported at Utica Cemetery.Police say two incidents happened at about 4 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 6.Authorities did not immediately release details on the destruction.Anyone who saw suspicious people or vehicles at the cemetery is asked to call Detective Gibbs at 586-731-2121 ext. 367 or email tgibbs@shelbytwp.org.
SHELBY CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
The Oakland Press

Mother of 9 headed to prison for stabbings in Pontiac

A Pontiac mother of nine is headed to prison for stabbing four people, including a teenager, last summer. At a sentencing hearing Tuesday in Oakland County Circuit Court, Judge Victoria Valentine ordered 40-year-old Candis Wright-McDonald to serve 3 to 10 years in prison for four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, with jail credit of 161 days.
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

15-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Detroit teen

(CBS DETROIT) - A 15-year-old boy is charged in connection with a fatal shooting of a teen, also 15, in Detroit.According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the juvenile is charged with second-degree murder, discharge at a building causing death and two counts of felony firearm.He is being charged as an adult and is adult designated, meaning the judge can convict him as a juvenile, an adult or a blended juvenile sentence with the option of an adult sentence if the teen is not rehabilitated. Prosecutors say at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, the juvenile allegedly fired shots into a hotel room in the 5770 block of Southfield Freeway, striking the victim. Police found the victim unresponsive in the hotel's restroom with a gunshot wound to the chest.He was pronounced dead at the scene.The juvenile was arrested on Jan. 4.
DETROIT, MI
wphm.net

Marysville Police provide update on search for missing girl

UPDATE: The missing girl and her father were located Tuesday night. Local authorities continue to search for a four year old girl who went missing Monday night. The Marysville Police Department says Lilliana Louise Nardini was last seen aroudn 10:30pm Monday at the Burger King on Gratiot Avenue in Marysville. She is believed to be with her father, Erik Nardini, who was recently served with a court order, giving custody to Lilliana’s mother. Police are looking for a 2018 Chevy Silverado Charcoal in color with a Michigan license plate CSP838 that is believed to be associated with Nardini. Police add that the license plate may have been removed or placed on another vehicle.
MARYSVILLE, MI
CBS Detroit

Macomb County woman charged in fatal shooting of ex-boyfriend

BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman is charged with second-degree murder after she is accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend to death in her Bruce Township home.Prosecutors also charged 35-year-old Tyisha Wadlington with felony firearm. Wadlington was given a $1 million cash/surety bond and must wear a GPS tether if released.Officials say on Nov. 18, 2022, Wadlington allegedly shot her ex-boyfriend during an argument."Gun violence needs to stop in Macomb County and be fully eliminated entirely," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a press release.A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 24.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan

Authorities arrested Jacob McCandlish in Mio and brought him to the Oakland County Jail, where he is charged with larceny by conversion of more than $20,000. Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan. Law enforcement officers caught up with Jacob McCandlish in Mio and transferred him to the Oakland County...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

