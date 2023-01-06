ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

North Carolina to switch state health plan providers to Aetna starting in 2025

By By Victor Skinner | The Center Square contributor
 4 days ago

(The Center Square) — North Carolina's State Health Plan will end its decades-long relationship with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina as its third-party administrator starting in 2025, Treasurer Dale Folwell announced this week.

While the change will shift the state's Third-Party Administrative Services Contract to Aetna for three years starting on Jan. 1, 2025. Blue Cross and Blue Shield officials plan to appeal the award.

"We appreciate the years of service that Blue Cross NC has given our members. I've spoken with Blue Cross President and CEO Tunde Sotunde, M.D., and Board Chair Ned Curran, and they assure me that they will finish strong for the next two years," Treasurer Folwell said on Wednesday.

The new contract was awarded by the State Health Plan Board of Trustees that oversees more than $17.5 billion in health care spending over five years. Aetna was selected through a competitive bid process focused on industry-leading partners with exceptional customer service, technological resources and professional support.

The contract involves processing claims and offering a comprehensive network of health care providers for the plan's nearly 740,000 teachers, state employees, retirees, lawmakers, college personnel and their dependents, a role BCBSNC has held for over 40 years.

Folwell said the new contract with Aetna reflects a focus on transparency and lowering costs, claiming the new deal will save $140 million over the course of the contract. The initial service period for the contract will run through the end of 2027, followed by two, one-year renewal options.

"Partnering with Aetna, which already employs over 10,000 people in North Carolina, will create a lot of new opportunities for the Plan and the members we serve," he said. "A change of this magnitude is a great opportunity for a fresh perspective, and we look forward to working closely with Aetna to create new ways to provide price transparency, increase access and quality while lowering the cost of healthcare for those who teach, protect and serve, and taxpayers like them."

Aetna beat out BCBSNC and the Wisconsin-based UMR, Inc. to secure the contract, though BCBSNC has vowed to appeal the award.

"This is a consequential decision that will impact more than 580,000 State Health Plan members and threatens North Carolina jobs," according to a BCBSNC statement. "Blue Cross NC is pursuing a formal appeal and seeking more information through a public records request to ensure the best outcome for North Carolina and all State Health Plan members."

In the meantime, 600 Aetna employees will work over the next two years "in close collaboration with Plan staff and multiple vendors, to develop comprehensive plans and processes, systems and platforms to ensure members will enjoy a seamless transition when … services roll out," the Folwell announcement read.

Participants in the plan can expect more information on the changes in 2024, ahead of open enrollment for 2025.

The new, less expensive contract aligns with Folwell's relentless focus on reducing costs in the State Health Plan since taking office. Folwell renegotiated the state's Medicaid Advantage contract with no cost to taxpayers and a zero premium for members, and saved $800 million by renegotiating the state's pharmacy contract. Folwell has also highlighted Medicare profits of 100% and COVID funding for the state's "healthcare cartel" through various reports and public appearances, while stressing a looming $5 billion shortfall in the State Health Plan over the next several years.

"Healthcare costs work through the system when contracts start to be renegotiated next year," he said during an August Ask Me Anything call with reporters. "So I'm deeply concerned about these contracts being renegotiated upward."

beckerspayer.com

Why North Carolina unanimously chose Aetna over BCBS

Cost savings and more price transparency were cited as reasons why North Carolina ended a 40-year relationship with Blue Cross Blue Shield and chose Aetna to administer employee health benefits. Starting in 2025, Aetna will take over a three-year initial contract for more than 740,000 North Carolina state employees, retirees...
