(Eau Claire, WI) — Eau Claire is closing its outdoor skating rinks because it’s too warm. Eau Claire’s parks department made that announcement yesterday. That means the rinks at Boyd, Putnam, and Roosevelt parks will be closed. The Pinehurst Warming Shelter will be open for sledding, skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, and gear share. The parks department says it hopes to reopen the rinks once it gets colder.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO