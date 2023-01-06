Read full article on original website
wwisradio.com
Lois Ann Burghardt
Lois Ann Burghardt, age 90, passed away November 17, 2022 at the Pineview Terrace. Lois was born November 12, 1932 in Madison, WI to Lawrence and Alice (Gangstad) Feggestad. She was united in marriage to Clinton Burghardt on June 29, 1957. She graduated from Stoughton High School and then went...
Mary A. Weekley
Mary A. Weekley, age 80, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Liberty Village in Tomah. A Celebration of Mary’s Life will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Lynda Lou’s, 214 S. Water Street, Sparta, WI 54656, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. All are welcome! A burial of Mary’s ashes will be held in the West Virginia National Cemetery, Pruntytown, West Virginia on April 14, 2023, 11:00 a.m.
Dennis Oligney
Dennis Oligney, age 77, of Merrillan, passed away on January 1, 2023, at Angels Grace Hospice in. Oconomowoc, Wisconsin after a short illness. Dennis was born May 1, 1945, to the late Maynard and Delores (Nibbe) Oligney. He was raised in Black. River Falls and graduated from Black River Falls...
Samuel A. “Sam” Young
Samuel A. “Sam” Young, 95 of Black River Falls died peacefully in his home on. Saturday, December 31, 2022. Sam was born in Augusta, Wisconsin on April 30, 1927 to William A. and Emilie. (Gerike) Young. After graduating from Augusta High School in 1944, where he was. a...
Black River Memorial Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2023
Black River Memorial Hospital (BRMH) welcomed its first baby of the new year!. Madeline Sue was born to Kim and Jayd Schumacher of Black River Falls,. Wisconsin. Madeline arrived at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She. weighed in at 8 pounds 7 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long....
Warm Temps Cause Eau Claire Skating Rinks to Close
(Eau Claire, WI) — Eau Claire is closing its outdoor skating rinks because it’s too warm. Eau Claire’s parks department made that announcement yesterday. That means the rinks at Boyd, Putnam, and Roosevelt parks will be closed. The Pinehurst Warming Shelter will be open for sledding, skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, and gear share. The parks department says it hopes to reopen the rinks once it gets colder.
