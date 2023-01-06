UPDATE: New Proposal Aims to Create State Board to Run Reedy Creek Improvement District, Disney to Pay Debts

Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
Disney World Firefighters Stand with Gov. DeSantis on Reedy Creek Takeover, not Disney
In what some consider a surprising announcement, Disney World’s first responders say they’re siding with Governor Ron DeSantis when it comes to the dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek is gone, but the battle between Disney and the State of Florida...
WDW News Today
RCID Firefighters Support State Takeover of Reedy Creek Improvement District
Last week, Osceola County announced its plan for the future of Disney’s special Reedy Creek Improvement District, which will be dissolved on June 1. Now the district’s fire department has come out in support of the new plan backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Tim Stromsnes, communications director of...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moves to install state control over Disney’s land
DeSantis spokeswoman Taryn Fenske says, ‘The corporate kingdom has come to an end.’
Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study Shows
It's no secret that Florida was a hot spot for those looking to relocate after the pandemic. As more employees were able to work remotely and live virtually anywhere, many took interest in Florida cities. In fact, according to the real estate website Redfin, some periods of 2022 saw Miami and Tampa as the most popular destinations in the United States, both of which are larger cities in the sunshine state.
Over $2.5 Billion Unclaimed: Florida Treasure Hunt Website Helps Floridians Locate and Claim Unclaimed Property
Lived or worked in Florida? You may be owed money or property. Florida's Treasure Hunt website is a valuable resource for residents and visitors of the Sunshine State who are interested in learning more about unclaimed property in Florida. "Florida has unclaimed property accounts with a total value of $2.5 billion. CFO Patronis is on a mission to spread holiday cheer and return every last cent back to its rightful owners. Since CFO Patronis took office in 2017, more than $1.8 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to Florida citizens."
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About DeSantis Banning China From Buying Florida Land
In case you haven't heard, Florida Governor DeSantis is recently considering banning China (yes, the country) from buying any land in Florida. I interviewed three Tampa residents to get their opinion on this important issue.
DeSantis Targeting a Business like Disney is ‘Not Where we Want to be as Americans’ according to Governor Sununu.
Chris Sununu is the Republican Governor of New Hampshire who may be eyeing a White House run for 2024. New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu continues to criticize DeSantis handling of Florida’s largest private employer, Disney. Just the latest sign DeSantis would face real resistance if he pursued the Republican nomination for president next year, as many expect.
Florida Public Adjuster for Property Damage Claims
Note: This is a sponsored post. A public adjuster is a professional who specializes in helping policyholders navigate the insurance claims process. If you have experienced property damage in Florida and are looking to file an insurance claim, you may want to consider hiring a Florida public adjuster. These professionals are licensed to provide public adjusting services and are experts in assessing damage and determining the value of a claim. They can also negotiate with insurance companies on your behalf and provide representation during the claims process.
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
New development district to help connect Central Florida via rail
January 2023 — Universal recently filed a petition to establish the Shingle Creek Transit Utility Community Development District, marking the first concrete step toward Brightline’s westward expansion across Orlando, and eventually, Tampa. As Brightline continues to wrap up its testing along its newly constructed rail line that connects...
allears.net
Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District
Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
Florida's Nursing Students Have Lower Exam Pass Rates Than Anywhere in The Nation, Creating Potential Staffing Shortages
Many retirees look to Florida as a haven to put down roots in their golden years. There are arguably many things that the aging population likes about Florida, such as the weather, no state income tax, and access to health care.
FAU Economist: Short-term Rentals, HOA Rules Help Drive Up Florida Rents
A Florida Atlantic University (FAU) researcher said this week that believes an abundance of short-term vacation rentals and oppressive restrictions from homeowner and condominium associations are contributing to Florida’s rental crisis. Short-term rentals, such as those listed on AirBnB and similar websites, keep units out of an already-depleted housing...
Florida school district bans book about real-life gay penguin relationship, citing Parental Rights law
Lake County Schools claimed that the book "And Tango Makes Three" violates state law on teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity to kindergarten and third-graders.
orangeobserver.com
BREAKING: Here's the plan to replace Reedy Creek Improvement District
Eight months after the Florida Legislature voted to eliminate the special district that gave Disney the power to self-govern, the plan to replace the Reedy Creek Improvement District was unveiled Friday, Jan. 6. According to a notice published on the Osceola County government website, the Legislature intends to seek legislation...
Lawsuit over Florida transgender athletics law reopened in federal court
A Florida lawsuit over a state ban on transgender athletics rights reopened, with the legal challenge back in court in February.
iheart.com
Record Republican Advantage - Florida’s Voter Registration by Party
DEM: -111,320 (-1,177 last month) GOP: +201,790 (+28,468 last month) NPA/Other: +218,685 (+29,586 last month) The current breakout of registered voters looks like this... The Republican advantage relative to Democrats now stands at 356,212 voters – a shift in favor of Republicans totaling about 30,000 voters in the most recent month alone. For comparison's sake, Democrats held a 97,215-voter advantage in the 2020 Election Cycle for a remarkable shift of greater than 450 thousand voters in just two years. Also, at current pacing, it’s possible that by that by the 2024 election cycle NPA registrations could be threatening to overtake Democrats in the state. Notably, while republicans won all but five counties last November, there are thirteen of Florida’s 67 counties in which Democrats retain a registration advantage, including the TriCounty. In Palm Beach County specifically, the Democrat voter registration advantage has narrowed by 16,905 voters year over year – with Democrats holding an advantage of just over 104,000 voters.
Florida’s Citizens Property Insurance premium volume nearly doubles
Florida's insurer of last resort expects policies covered to double, cites continued instability in state insurance market.
Florida City Among The Top 10 Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St. consulted an index to determine America's most miserable cities.
They Were Loving College. Then Ron DeSantis Got Involved.
When Gov. Ron DeSantis and his war on “woke” education took aim at the New College of Florida on Friday, Sam Sharf was surfing with friends an hour down the coast.Which is to say the 22-year-old sophomore was blissfully unaware that the small public liberal arts school she attended was the latest target in what could be the governor’s hate-fueled march to a Republican presidential nomination.That day, DeSantis announced the appointment of six new board members at the small Sarasota college, many of whom were ultra-conservative political players and academics. Sharf, a trans woman, said that she returned to shore—and...
Residents in West Orange County neighborhood find antisemitic flyers on doorstep
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A West Orange County neighborhood is outraged after dozens of flyers with antisemitic language ended up on people’s doorsteps Saturday. Many people found flyers with disturbing content related to the Jewish community. Neighbors said the people who were responsible for putting the flyers up...
