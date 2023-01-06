ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Jail Officials Willing To Accommodate Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Vegan Diet, Refusing To 'Buy New Pots & Pans' After His Extradition

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
MEGA; Washington State

Idaho jail officials are willing to accommodate quadruple homicide suspect Bryan Kohberger 's vegan diet amid his time behind bars, RadarOnline.com has learned following his extradition.

Latah County Sheriff Richard Skiles said the staff has done their best to satisfy his dietary needs, "but we are not going to buy new pots and pans or anything like that."

MEGA

Skiles' remark to NewsNation seemed to be linked to a recent interview from a former aunt, during which she said relatives of the accused killer had to purchase "new pots and pans because he would not eat from anything that had ever had meat cooked in them," describing Kohberger as very "OCD" when it comes to his eating habits.

The 28-year-old criminology student faces four counts of murder for the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves , 21, Madison Mogen , 21, Xana Kernodle , 20, and Ethan Chapin , 20, who were found stabbed to death in their off-campus home in Moscow on November 13. Chapin was visiting his girlfriend, Kernodle, at the time of the slayings.

A law enforcement source told CNN new details leading up to the suspect's capture on Friday, sharing that an FBI surveillance team had watched Kohberger take out the trash at his parents' house wearing surgical gloves at 4 AM before dumping it in a neighbor's bin.

He was also seen cleaning his car "inside and outside, not missing an inch."

MEGA

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the sheath of the knife believed to have been used to fatally stab the four victims was left behind at the scene of the crime, according to the newly unsealed probable cause affidavit.

The Idaho state lab later located a single source of male DNA left on the button snap that helped them zero in on Kohberger.

Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com also revealed that one of the surviving roommates at home that fateful day saw the killer and heard crying on the morning of the quadruple slayings.

Latah County Sheriff's Office

She was left " frozen " after coming face-to-face with a "figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person's mouth and nose walking towards her."

RadarOnline.com can confirm that Kohberger was denied bail and will return to court for a status hearing on January 12 following his extradition to Idaho from Pennsylvania.

Lisa Stabenow
4d ago

omg.. I can't even with this crap anymore. your going to jail.. you get what ya get and ya don't throw a fit. if you don't like whats served go hungry like alot of inmates I'm sure pry do when they don't like whats on the menu. this isn't a hotel!!! maybe he should make sure all his family and friends put money on his books so he can by snacks to his liking from there.

85
April Graham
4d ago

This is part of the many problems of what is wrong with our justice system. Why should he be allowed this ? He is obviously getting more rights than the victims and their families are being afforded.

48
people are stupid
4d ago

They have no choice, inmates have sued for decades and now have the right to receive special diets along with a bunch of other rights that non criminals don’t have🙄

23
