Idaho Jail Officials Willing To Accommodate Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Vegan Diet, Refusing To 'Buy New Pots & Pans' After His Extradition

Idaho jail officials are willing to accommodate quadruple homicide suspect Bryan Kohberger 's vegan diet amid his time behind bars, RadarOnline.com has learned following his extradition.

Latah County Sheriff Richard Skiles said the staff has done their best to satisfy his dietary needs, "but we are not going to buy new pots and pans or anything like that."

Skiles' remark to NewsNation seemed to be linked to a recent interview from a former aunt, during which she said relatives of the accused killer had to purchase "new pots and pans because he would not eat from anything that had ever had meat cooked in them," describing Kohberger as very "OCD" when it comes to his eating habits.

The 28-year-old criminology student faces four counts of murder for the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves , 21, Madison Mogen , 21, Xana Kernodle , 20, and Ethan Chapin , 20, who were found stabbed to death in their off-campus home in Moscow on November 13. Chapin was visiting his girlfriend, Kernodle, at the time of the slayings.

A law enforcement source told CNN new details leading up to the suspect's capture on Friday, sharing that an FBI surveillance team had watched Kohberger take out the trash at his parents' house wearing surgical gloves at 4 AM before dumping it in a neighbor's bin.

He was also seen cleaning his car "inside and outside, not missing an inch."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the sheath of the knife believed to have been used to fatally stab the four victims was left behind at the scene of the crime, according to the newly unsealed probable cause affidavit.

The Idaho state lab later located a single source of male DNA left on the button snap that helped them zero in on Kohberger.

Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com also revealed that one of the surviving roommates at home that fateful day saw the killer and heard crying on the morning of the quadruple slayings.

She was left " frozen " after coming face-to-face with a "figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person's mouth and nose walking towards her."

RadarOnline.com can confirm that Kohberger was denied bail and will return to court for a status hearing on January 12 following his extradition to Idaho from Pennsylvania.