Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Distractify

Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Has Been Happily Married for Over a Decade

It's hard to knock Eddie Vedder's musical pedigree at this point. When you're ranked the seventh-best singer of all time by Rolling Stone, it goes without saying that your impact on music as a whole probably knows no bounds. Well, in the case of Eddie and his work with Pearl Jam, it has nabbed him two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and a slew of other titles throughout the years.
American Songwriter

Iggy Pop Says He Almost Joined AC/DC in 1980

Iggy Pop revealed that he considered joining AC/DC following the death of the band’s original singer, Bon Scott, in 1980. Pop, 75, said he nearly joined the band, but he didn’t like the band’s music and wouldn’t “fit” their type of music. “They had...
Noisecreep

Why Slipknot’s V-Man Lived With Clown for 6 Months While Recording Album

Slipknot bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella recently explained why he lived with founding Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan while the group worked on their latest album, The End, So Far. The two became full-time roommates due to travel restrictions surrounding the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted much international travel...
NME

Paul McCartney “nearly run over” while filming on Abbey Road zebra crossing

Paul McCartney was nearly run over while filming on the famous Abbey Road zebra crossing, his daughter has revealed. Mary McCartney, photographer, director and daughter of Paul and Linda McCartney, said the incident happened outside Abbey Road Studios while filming for her new documentary about the world-famous studio, If These Walls Could Sing.
DoYouRemember?

The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film

Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
NME

Sharon Osbourne says she passed out for 20 minutes in recent medical emergency

Sharon Osbourne has gone into more detail about the medical emergency she suffered last month. The TV personality and wife of Ozzy Osbourne had “fallen ill” last month while filming a new instalment in the paranormal investigation series she stars in alongside her son Jack, The Osbournes: Night Of Terror. She was taken to hospital and was released two days later.

