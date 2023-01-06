Read full article on original website
Related
Door County Pulse
Pioneers Blitz Blazers in Girls Hoops
Sevastopol’s girls basketball team remained undefeated in the Packerland Conference and took sole possession of first in the league on Tuesday after winning at home against NEW Lutheran, 67-25. The Pioneers, who led 37-10 at halftime, had four players score in double figures led by Bailey Rikkola with a...
Door County Pulse
Vikings Fall to Maroons in Boys Hoops
Gibraltar’s boys basketball team trailed by nine points at halftime Tuesday and ended up losing a non-conference home game to Menominee, Michigan, 76-59. The Vikings had two players score in double figures led by Jake Schar with 25 points. Will Friedenfels added 13 points. Trevor Theuerkauf led three Maroon...
Door County Pulse
Pioneers Fall to Mishicot in Boys Hoops
Sevastopol’s boys basketball team fell behind by 12 points at halftime and ended up losing a non-conference home contest Monday against Mishicot, 73-49. Freshman Zaul Valdivia led the Pioneers with 17 points, which included five 3-pointers. Nick Peterson added 10 points, with Chase Haberli scoring nine more on three 3-pointers.
Door County Pulse
Vikings Victorious Over Pioneers in Boys Hoops
After two of Door County’s boys basketball teams entered Saturday’s Packerland Conference contest in Fish Creek without a league victory this season, it was the home team that got into the win column. Gibraltar led by 18 points at halftime and went on to defeat Sevastopol, 74-49. The...
Door County Pulse
Christian Jensen Stepping Down at myTEAM TRIUMPH
Christian Jensen – the founder and the only executive director thus far in the 13-year run of myTEAM TRIUMPH (mTT) – has announced he’s stepping down from his role Jan. 30 and moving on to a position with St. John’s Ministries in Green Bay. myTEAM TRIUMPH...
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Giant Muskie Hooked on Green Bay
Door County’s roller coaster of a winter continued this week as Mother Nature teased ice anglers with a few cold nights, followed by another mild spell. The 10-day forecast isn’t much better, with highs often above freezing and lows mainly in the 20s. That’s not what’s needed to lock in what so far is as much open water on Green Bay as ice.
Door County Pulse
WINE TRAILS: The Confidence of Steve Johnson of Door 44
“Would you like a glass of wine while we talk?”. I wasn’t sure whether the question was meant to be rhetorical. I didn’t want to take any chances, so I answered in the affirmative. I was about to meet with a man whose name I had heard numerous...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Paul S. Jacobson
Paul S. Jacobson, 88, of Sturgeon Bay, died on Jan. 6, 2023. He was born Oct. 27, 1934, in Mason City, Iowa to George and Irene (Sexton) Harmon. On Dec. 31, 1953, he married Beth M. Blomiley in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. Paul was a middle school teacher for Sevastopol Schools...
Door County Pulse
This Week in Door County: Gibraltar’s Referendum Question, Sister Bay Marina Meeting, Benesh Honored
It may be the offseason in Door County, but it’s a busy week for school boards and municipalities in Door County. Gibraltar has a big referendum decision coming, Sister Bay tackles hot-button issues at the marina and village hall, Sturgeon Bay honors a coaching legend, and Egg Harbor puts its highway reconstruction plan back in front of residents. Here’s a rundown of what’s coming up:
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Catherine Helen (Tomaszewski) Mazurek
Catherine Helen Mazurek, 73, of Baileys Harbor, WI died on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay. She was born October 26, 1949 in Chicago, daughter of the late Walter Chester and Evelyn Anna (Gralewski) Tomaszewski. Cathy married Lawrence Mazurek of Chicago in 1974. Together they have two surviving children, Vincent Lawrence Mazurek and Angela Marie Lemme. They lived in Chicago and Des Plaines, IL until 2006, when they purchased half ownership in Sweetie Pies, LLC in Fish Creek, WI, and moved to Door County. Cathy loved looking at the water, especially at Eagle Tower in Peninsula State Park in Fish Creek. She had a passion for baking, especially Christmas cookies, for family and friends. She cherished every moment with her family and enjoyed various Arts.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Thomas S. Ullom
Thomas S. Ullom, 91, of Fish Creek, died on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. He was born November 7, 1931 in Olney, Illinois, son of the late Robert William and Lois M. (Rutger) Ullom. Tom received his master’s degree in mining engineering from the University of Illinois. He married Patricia J. Thornton on August 29, 1954 in Champaign, Illinois. They spent most of their married life living overseas in Libya, Guinea-Bissau, West Africa, Barcelona, Paris, England, and Saudi Arabia. They moved to Fish Creek in 1984, where they settled and built their home.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Don L. Mueller
Don Lawrence Mueller, age 81, died on January 1, 2023, surrounded by his family. Don was born on October 19, 1941, in Kewaunee, WI to Elmer and Elizabeth (Roidt) Mueller. He graduated from Kewaunee High School with the class of 1959. He attended the University of Wisconsin Extension – Green Bay from 1959-1961.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Peter John Stoffel
Peter John Stoffel, 61, of the Village of Howard, formerly of Door County, died at home, Monday morning, January 9, 2023. His life will be honored with a funeral service held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Huehns Funeral Home, 1414 Michigan Street, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 with Pastor Ryan Kibbe officiating.
Door County Pulse
New Year, New Hues for Door County Artists
Local artists share their New Year’s resolutions. We asked seven local artists what their New Year’s resolutions are, and we received seven very different answers. Some want to try new media; some want to return to past projects and passions; and one wants to rethink what it means to create.
Door County Pulse
Lampert Becoming Wisconsin Building Supply
Lampert Lumber will be completing a transition this year to become Wisconsin Building Supply. Both entities have been part of U.S. LBM Holdings for the past eight years, and a statement from the company said the decision was made with customers’ interests in mind. The staff will remain the...
Door County Pulse
Peninsula Pulse Looking for Summer Interns
The Peninsula Pulse is seeking individuals who wish to gain experience through an internship for the summer of 2023 while exploring all there is to see and do in Door County. This internship requires you to have fun, try new things and explore Door County’s beaches, natural wonders, nightlife, and vibrant arts and cultural scene. One day you might kayak down the Sturgeon Bay ship canal, capture the sights with photos and write about your experience. The next day, you might capture the scene at a local performance venue when a nationally touring honky-tonk act takes the stage.
Door County Pulse
Local Ballots Will Offer Choices in April – Except One
The April 4 election will be dominated by races for local offices, with voters electing the people who populate city, village and town boards and have the most immediate impact on local communities and residents. The filing deadline to run for one of these seats was Jan. 3. Of Door...
Door County Pulse
Bits and Bites: Dinner Specials, Wine Fest
Sip, the new coffee shop and wine bar in north Ephraim, is offering dinner specials this winter. Check out taco night on Mondays, trivia night with rotating dinner specials on Tuesdays, and cribbage and pasta night on Wednesdays. To join in the trivia fun, sign up with your team of three to five players at 5:30 pm.
Door County Pulse
2024 Write On Residency Applications Open
Write On, Door County is accepting applications for 2024 residencies for writers and literary arts administrators through April 1. Residencies of one week to one month are available to both emerging and established writers in any genre. New for 2024, Write On has set aside March, September and November for...
Comments / 0