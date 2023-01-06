Catherine Helen Mazurek, 73, of Baileys Harbor, WI died on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay. She was born October 26, 1949 in Chicago, daughter of the late Walter Chester and Evelyn Anna (Gralewski) Tomaszewski. Cathy married Lawrence Mazurek of Chicago in 1974. Together they have two surviving children, Vincent Lawrence Mazurek and Angela Marie Lemme. They lived in Chicago and Des Plaines, IL until 2006, when they purchased half ownership in Sweetie Pies, LLC in Fish Creek, WI, and moved to Door County. Cathy loved looking at the water, especially at Eagle Tower in Peninsula State Park in Fish Creek. She had a passion for baking, especially Christmas cookies, for family and friends. She cherished every moment with her family and enjoyed various Arts.

