Dallas County, IA

Boone County Sheriff’s Department Releases Additional Information on Chase Incident

BOONE, Iowa—The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has provided some updated information regarding a chase that occurred on the north end of Boone County and ended in Webster County on Tuesday, January 3rd. A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday, January 4th by Webster County authorities. The Sheriff’s Department released information on their Facebook page last Friday evening.
BOONE COUNTY, IA
Perry Food Pantry volunteers thanked with soup supper Tuesday

A volunteer appreciation soup supper for the 60 volunteers at the Perry Food Pantry was held Tuesday evening at Mt. Olivet Church in Perry. The volunteers were joined by their spouses and a sprinkling of donors and other friends of the Perry Food Pantry for a hearty meal of potato soup, chicken noodle soup and chili, with cookies to top it off.
PERRY, IA
Norma Oropeza of Perry

Services are pending for Norma Oropeza, 91, of Perry. Norma died Jan. 4, 2023, at the Dallas County Hospital in Perry, Iowa. Norma is survived by her children, David John, Catherine May, Wayne Russell, Scott William and Michael William; and numerous grandchildren. Hastings Funeral Home in Perry is in charge...
PERRY, IA

