Read full article on original website
Related
iowa.media
Boone County Sheriff’s Department Releases Additional Information on Chase Incident
BOONE, Iowa—The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has provided some updated information regarding a chase that occurred on the north end of Boone County and ended in Webster County on Tuesday, January 3rd. A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday, January 4th by Webster County authorities. The Sheriff’s Department released information on their Facebook page last Friday evening.
iowa.media
Waukee Northwest principal, librarian, newspaper advisor ‘on board’ with school paper’s demand letter sent to The Iowa Standard regarding LGBTQ book story
On Nov. 21 we told you about an event hosted by the Gay-Straight Alliance group at Waukee Northwest High School. We were sent the story from concerned parents in the district who saw it in the school paper — the 10th St. Times. The 10th St. Times didn’t post...
iowa.media
Perry Food Pantry volunteers thanked with soup supper Tuesday
A volunteer appreciation soup supper for the 60 volunteers at the Perry Food Pantry was held Tuesday evening at Mt. Olivet Church in Perry. The volunteers were joined by their spouses and a sprinkling of donors and other friends of the Perry Food Pantry for a hearty meal of potato soup, chicken noodle soup and chili, with cookies to top it off.
iowa.media
Norma Oropeza of Perry
Services are pending for Norma Oropeza, 91, of Perry. Norma died Jan. 4, 2023, at the Dallas County Hospital in Perry, Iowa. Norma is survived by her children, David John, Catherine May, Wayne Russell, Scott William and Michael William; and numerous grandchildren. Hastings Funeral Home in Perry is in charge...
Comments / 0