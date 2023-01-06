ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Cardi B Goes Off On Inflation Prices In Most Cardi B Way Possible [Video]

By Martin Berrios
 4 days ago

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Cardi B continues to be the voice of the people . Her recent video rant on inflation is everything and then some.

As spotted on CNN, the Bronx, New York native recently felt a ways after her last grocery pick up. She took to social media to vent and it started with a tweet that explained her frustration. “ Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now You might as well eat outside !!” Cardi B wrote. She followed things up with a second post with some receipts saying “B*** why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at ?”

As expected, her opinion was met with both support and criticism online. She soon filmed a video explaining why she feels so appalled at the soaring prices of food. “Let me tell you somethin.’ When I be complaining about food prices, and y’all motherf***ers be like, ‘Ain’t you rich? Why you complaining about this?’ That just goes to show me, when you become successful, when you have money, you gonna go broke soon because y’all not budgeting,” she said.

Bardi went on to further detail her stance. “I get a summary of the money that’s being spent in my home every week. So, when I’m starting to see that groceries is, like, tripling up, it’s like, ay, yo, what the f*** is going on? I wanna see for myself what the f*** sh*t is being spent on, and when I go to the f***ing supermarket — I went to the supermarket — I’m seeing that everything tripled up” she revealed.

“That lettuce was, like, $2 a couple of months ago, and now, it’s like f***ing $7. Of course, I’ma say something! The f***! ‘Cause if I think that sh*t is crazy, I can only imagine what middle-class people or people in the hood is motherf***ing thinking. So, yes, I’m going to say something”.

You can watch Cardi B’s rant in the entire clip below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

The post Cardi B Goes Off On Inflation Prices In Most Cardi B Way Possible [Video] appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

TENNESSEE STATE
New York City, NY
