The Independent

Fond memories of a much-loved striker – Friday’s sporting social

By Pa Sport Staff,

2023-01-06

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nh79f_0k5w2xjz00

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 6.

Football

Tributes were paid to Gianluca Vialli after the former Italy , Juventus and Chelsea striker died aged 58.

Jack Butland celebrated his move to Manchester United.

Jack Grealish toasted a big away win for Manchester City.

Gary Neville was out on the slopes.

Happy 80th Terry.

Cricket

Sam Curran was raring to go in Cape Town.

Formula One

Mercedes were training them up young.

Valtteri Bottas was conquering mountains.

