Pete Buttigieg defends taking husband on government plane to the Invictus Games

Pete Buttigieg has defended taking his husband on a government plane to the Invictus Games in April last year.

The US transportation secretary flew with his husband Chatsen in a military aircraft from Maryland’s Joint Base Andrews to Rotterdam, according to a calendar obtained by Americans for Public Trust.

Mr Buttigieg told Fox News that several officials have previously had their partners accompanying them to the Games.

“If no one’s raising questions about why secretary [Mark] Esper and his wife led [a] delegation... then why is it any different when it’s me and my husband?” he said.

