Maryland State

Pete Buttigieg defends taking husband on government plane to the Invictus Games

By Holly Patrick
 4 days ago

Pete Buttigieg has defended taking his husband on a government plane to the Invictus Games in April last year.

The US transportation secretary flew with his husband Chatsen in a military aircraft from Maryland’s Joint Base Andrews to Rotterdam, according to a calendar obtained by Americans for Public Trust.

Mr Buttigieg told Fox News that several officials have previously had their partners accompanying them to the Games.

“If no one’s raising questions about why secretary [Mark] Esper and his wife led [a] delegation... then why is it any different when it’s me and my husband?” he said.

Comments / 196

john Q
3d ago

Government planes paid for with taxpayer money are for government business use not for civilian none governmental business. I don’t care who you are married to government planes are not for personal use.

Reply(18)
159
louis
3d ago

Hope you all realize this dude Pete is a loser!!! He can’t lead out!! He is only there due to his sexual orientation not based on his skill or wisdom!

Reply(8)
96
Scott Brown
3d ago

sad....only reason and qualification he has for his current role is he has a husband....what a pathetic government we have.

Reply(1)
111
