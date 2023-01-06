LAS VEGAS — An active weather day is ahead! It's mostly cloudy and in the upper 40s to mid 50s this Tuesday morning, and many streets are damp from overnight and early morning spotty showers. South winds at 15-25 mph this morning favor the south end of the valley, and southwest gusts will increase to 35-45 mph around midday as scattered thunderstorms approach from the west. There's a 90% chance your neighborhood sees measurable rainfall today, mainly between noon and 5:00 p.m. in Las Vegas, to the tune of 0.10" to 0.20". Highs in the low 60s at midday will cool to the 50s as the rain falls. Showers exit Las Vegas after sunset, lingering into the evening in Moapa Valley, Mesquite, and Laughlin. In Las Vegas, this evening delivers southwest gusts of 25-35 mph, but west winds will weaken after midnight to 10-20 mph as lows drop to near 40°.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 14 HOURS AGO