FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTNV
Mt. Charleston at capacity, closures and detours in effect
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with Mt. Charleston posted on Go Mt. Charleston's Twitter page that highways and parking are at capacity Sunday afternoon. "Once again, highways and parking are at capacity so closures and detours are in effect," said officials in a tweet. "We have noticed lots of folks taking the 'get here early' message seriously which really seems to be helping spread out the traffic - keep it up!"
Driver crashes into building, refuses medical attention from Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a driver refused medical attention after crashing into a FedEx building. Las Vegas police reported the crash to KTNV Sunday afternoon. It was the FedEx building east of the Strip on Hughes Center Drive. Police said the...
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, January 10, 2022
LAS VEGAS — An active weather day is ahead! It's mostly cloudy and in the upper 40s to mid 50s this Tuesday morning, and many streets are damp from overnight and early morning spotty showers. South winds at 15-25 mph this morning favor the south end of the valley, and southwest gusts will increase to 35-45 mph around midday as scattered thunderstorms approach from the west. There's a 90% chance your neighborhood sees measurable rainfall today, mainly between noon and 5:00 p.m. in Las Vegas, to the tune of 0.10" to 0.20". Highs in the low 60s at midday will cool to the 50s as the rain falls. Showers exit Las Vegas after sunset, lingering into the evening in Moapa Valley, Mesquite, and Laughlin. In Las Vegas, this evening delivers southwest gusts of 25-35 mph, but west winds will weaken after midnight to 10-20 mph as lows drop to near 40°.
44-year-old dead after car crash early January, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a driver involved in a car crash early January is now pronounced deceased Sunday. The accident happened January 2, 2023 near Rainbow Boulevard and Westcliff Drive. On the day of the crash, police gathered evidence that indicates...
Hiker dies after being injured in an avalanche on Mount Charleston, police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have confirmed that a hiker has died after he was injured in an avalanche on Mt. Charleston on Monday. Police responded to the reports at approximately 12:23 p.m., sending search and rescue teams, along with medical personnel, to locate the hiker. According...
Crash, stalled car cause traffic delays on US 95 near Eastern Avenue
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Multiple incidents on U.S. 95 near Eastern Avenue caused significant traffic delays on Monday morning. A crash and several stalled-out cars caused a miles-long backup in both directions. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported a crash blocking the left lanes of U.S. 95...
