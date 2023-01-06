Signaling a forthcoming debut album, Kate Hudson has signed with Jason Owen and his Sandbox Entertainment Group to exclusively manage her musical endeavors. She joins a roster at the Nashville-based management firm that also includes hitmakers Kacey Musgraves, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini and Faith Hill. “Music has always been my touchstone,” Hudson said in a statement. “To finally feel ready to share mine is deeply personal to me, almost like a musical memoir. Writing this album over the past year and a half has been the most gratifying and immersive experience and I couldn’t be more excited to partner with Jason...

48 MINUTES AGO