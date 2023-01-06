Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
Magnum P.I. Gets Steamy Teaser Ahead of NBC Debut
When Magnum P.I. Season 5 touches down on NBC, the procedural drama is turning up the heat. The former CBS series was canceled earlier this year, and it sure looks like the show is making the most of its new home. NBC dropped a short and steamy 15-second teaser this...
TV Fanatic
Fox Midseason Shake-Up Delays The Resident Finale and the Return of 9-1-1: Lone Star
A change to FOX's midseason plans brings bad news for fans of The Resident and 9-1-1: Lone Star. The network announced Friday that the previously planned two-hour season finale for The Resident will now air across two weeks. The penultimate episode will air in its regular time period on Tuesday,...
TV Fanatic
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 10 Spoilers: Eddie and Danny Team Up!
Ever since Jamie joined the intelligence bureau, Eddie has been irritating Sergeant McNichols by doing more detective work and less beat-cop stuff. According to spoilers for Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 10, Eddie'll again do detective work -- this time helping Danny out with an important case. This should be...
TV Fanatic
Days of Our Lives Review for the week of 1-02-23: Kristen's World Falls Apart
It's hard to find a less sympathetic villain than Kristen. She is nothing but a series of impulses and bad decisions. She raped Eric, then used John's health to escape trouble. She stabbed Victor because he was mean to her. And recently, she's held the lives of three women over Brady's head to force him to play house with her.
tigerdroppings.com
Adult Film Star Lisa Ann Hits Basketball Court After Her Workout, Shows Off Her Jumper
Adult film star Lisa Ann is not only a huge fan of the NBA and NFL, (hmmm...I have no idea how I know that)...but she also partakes in them after a workout... Early morning shoot around to complete 3 full hours of training today. 1 hour cardio- 1 hour weights - 30 minutes of shooting hoops & 30 minutes of hot yoga in the sauna.
TV Fanatic
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 9 Review: Nothing Sacred
Joe Reagan's death will always cast a shadow over the Reagan family. He is never far from their thoughts, and ever since the family met the son they never knew Joe had, they have missed him even more. On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 9, someone knocked over Joe's gravestone,...
TV Fanatic
Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 11 Spoilers: Jen Lilley Guest Stars!
It's always fun when actors associated with one show you love pop up on another. Almost a year after Days of Our Lives' Shawn Christian guest starred on Chicago Med, another alum from the long-running soap will appear on Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 11: Jen Lilley. Although Lilley is...
TV Fanatic
Fire Country Turns Up the Heat With Series High for Shocking Midseason Premiere
S.W.A.T. (5.3 million/0.5) and Blue Bloods (5.9 million/0.4) also turned in solid numbers for C.B.S., but Fire Country dominated the night in total viewers and tied for #1 overall in the demo. News of the strong ratings dropped just a day after C.B.S. ordered up a very early second-season renewal.
TV Fanatic
Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Chloe
Alert: Missing Persons Unit isn't reinventing the wheel with crime procedurals, but it encapsulates the strengths of the best and should find a comfortable home and audience. By the midway of Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 Episode 1, it delivered a solid cast, buoyed by two strong leads with great chemistry in Dania Ramirez and Scott Caan, fascinating premises for cases with supporting characters who compel you to learn more, and an intriguing mystery.
TV Fanatic
Watch Family Guy Online: Season 21 Episode 11
Did the guys manage to remember all about their first loves?. On Family Guy Season 21 Episode 11, there were hints of Castaway, Dirty Dancing, and plenty of Meg Ryan rom-coms as the truth came out. However, Peter's story sounded more fiction than fact, leading the men to question everything...
TV Fanatic
Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Episode 5 Review: Latkes are Lit
Several disturbing secrets were revealed. Georgia learned that Ginny was suffering, and Paul discovered what Georgia was capable of in Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Episode 5. While these were important revelations, this episode felt like filler. It focused more on relationships than drama, which was needed, but none of...
Kate Hudson Signs With Jason Owen and Sandbox Entertainment for Move Into Music (EXCLUSIVE)
Signaling a forthcoming debut album, Kate Hudson has signed with Jason Owen and his Sandbox Entertainment Group to exclusively manage her musical endeavors. She joins a roster at the Nashville-based management firm that also includes hitmakers Kacey Musgraves, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini and Faith Hill. “Music has always been my touchstone,” Hudson said in a statement. “To finally feel ready to share mine is deeply personal to me, almost like a musical memoir. Writing this album over the past year and a half has been the most gratifying and immersive experience and I couldn’t be more excited to partner with Jason...
TV Fanatic
Stranger Things: Salaries Revealed for Final Season
The cast of Stranger Things will be laughing all the way to the bank as salaries have been revealed for the final season. According to The Direct, David Harbour and Winona Ryder have each closed deals to make $9.5 million across the eight-episode fifth season. They each made around $2.8...
TV Fanatic
Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 9 Review: Happy Trails
Do you know who is no longer welcome? Stacy, that's who. What a hair-brained move to make on her part. Does she even like working for the ATF? She's never given the impression it was her passion. Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 9 (we all thought there were ten, right?)...
TV Fanatic
East New York Season 1 Episode 10 Review: 10-13
Good news first: Bentley's going to be okay. While it was unlikely that CBS' newest police procedural would kill off a main character halfway through its freshman season, you never know. East New York Season 1 Episode 10 dealt with the aftermath of Bentley's shooting. It was an emotional, gripping...
TV Fanatic
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 9 Review: No Good Deed
Well, that sure was something. We learn about Bode's fate on Fire Country Season 1, Episode 9. After someone dies, an investigation is launched into Cal Fire and Little Rock affairs, and we have some newfound respect for Jake. The episode boasted a great story, strong performances, and direction. It...
