Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
Fear the Walking Dead to End With Truncated Eighth Season
Fear the Walking Dead is coming to an end at AMC. Just months after its mothership show ended its 11-season run comes news that the spinoff will conclude with its upcoming eighth season. Even more surprising is that only 12 episodes have been ordered for the final season, it was...
TV Fanatic
NCIS Crossover Review: Come Together
Well, it finally happened. After a handful of two-team missions over the years (most to set up spinoffs), all three squads came together in a three-hour crossover on NCIS Season 20 Episode 10, NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 Episode 10, and NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 10. So, let's tackle...
TV Fanatic
Dungeons & Dragons Live-Action Series Snags Paramount+ Order
Paramount+ is adding another iconic franchise to its roster. According to Deadline, the streaming service has picked up a live-action TV series based on the Dungeons & Dragons fantasy role-playing game franchise. Rawson Marshall Thurber (Red Notice) penned the script for the first episode and is set to direct the...
TV Fanatic
Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 14 Episode 10
On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 10, the pair were ambushed while searching for Kilbride. However, the team learned that every member of the team had a bounty. Meanwhile, the NCIS team worked together with other cities to hunt down a psychopath who wanted to kill lots of agents.
TV Fanatic
From Season 2, A Spy Among Friends Get Premiere Dates at MGM+
MGM+ (formerly EPIX) will launch in the U.S. on January 15. The rebranded streaming service had an appearance at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour Tuesday, and we got some premiere dates for new and returning shows. We already knew Godfather of Harlem would start the rebrand, with the...
msn.com
Oscar winner pregnant with twins at 48 shares new details — and reveals her bump — as she enters third trimester, plus more stars who became moms later in life
Slide 1 of 48: On Oct. 5, 2022, Oscar winner Hilary Swank announced that she's pregnant at 48. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time," she said on "Good Morning America," where she was promoting her new ABC show "Alaska Daily," adding that she and her husband of four years, social venture entrepreneur Philip Schneider, are expecting twins: "I can't believe it." Later the same morning, she appeared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" where she said she was "feeling good" in her second trimester and called her pregnancy "such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable." Making things even sweeter? She later revealed her due date is April 16, 2023, which is her late father's birthday. On Jan. 9, 2023, Hilary appeared on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" (pictured here) where she shared she'd just entered her 27th week and shared more about her pregnancy. "The first 16 weeks I had a lot of morning sickness, I didn't do any throwing up, but all I wanted was fruit," she said, adding that she loves being pregnant. "I feel like women are superheroes for what our bodies do. I have such. I'm in a whole new found respect."Hilary, of course, isn't the only star to experience motherhood at a more mature age. To celebrate her happy news, join Wonderwall.com as we take a look back at some of the famous ladies who became first-time moms or added to their broods later in life...MORE: Stars expecting babies.
Jenna Ortega Stuns on Golden Globes Red Carpet With Ethereal Cut-Out Gown
The actress turned heads on the red carpet.
TV Fanatic
Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Chloe
Alert: Missing Persons Unit isn't reinventing the wheel with crime procedurals, but it encapsulates the strengths of the best and should find a comfortable home and audience. By the midway of Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 Episode 1, it delivered a solid cast, buoyed by two strong leads with great chemistry in Dania Ramirez and Scott Caan, fascinating premises for cases with supporting characters who compel you to learn more, and an intriguing mystery.
TV Fanatic
Grey’s Anatomy Drops an Emotional Trailer for Ellen Pompeo’s Final Episodes. Is This the End of the Line for Meredith Grey?
Saying goodbye to Meredith Grey will not be easy if the new trailer released for the back half of Grey's Anatomy Season 19 is to be believed. As revealed ahead of the season premiere last year, Ellen Pompeo will depart the ABC medical hit after headlining it for 19 seasons.
TV Fanatic
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 10 Spoilers: Bode's Ex-Girlfriend is in Town!
Bode is safe and sound after an intense and dramatic turn of events. Fire Country Season 1 Episode 9 got us back into the Fire Country groove. After two or so weeks off the air, we were treated to a good episode, all factors considered. I didn't particularly like the...
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: NCISverse Crossover Scores for CBS; Alert Craters
The highly-anticipated NCISverse crossover finally premiered on CBS on Monday evening, and the numbers were strong. NCIS kicked things off with 7.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, relatively steady in the demo vs. its season average but up considerably among viewers. NCIS: Hawai'i followed with 7.2 million viewers and...
TV Fanatic
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Kiefer Sutherland's Rabbit Hole Get Paramount+ Premiere Dates
With some big news, Paramount+ kicked off the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. We'll start with Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. The streaming service has set an April 6 premiere date for the prequel, which takes place four years before the original movie. "Before rock 'n' roll ruled,...
TV Fanatic
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Went From Bravo's Diamond in the Rough to One of the Most Contrived Shows on TV
The Real Housewives franchise has been around since 2006. What started as one hour-long show has become one of the biggest franchises in the world. Somewhere along the way, the formula of different cities started to grow stale -- until The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) burst onto the scene in 2020.
TV Fanatic
The Resident Season 6 Episode 12 Review: All the Wiser
Between high-stakes cases and moral and ethical conflicts among the characters, the hour felt more like old-school The Resident than it has in some time. We got the return of Conrad, the Bad Boy of Chastain, with an assist and push from AJ on The Resident Season 6 Episode 12. And our beloved characters nearly all found themselves weighing what the greater good is and entails.
TV Fanatic
Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Hurricane Helene/The Bachelor Party
I have to hand it to the writers here: they really surprised me. Repeatedly. Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 2 does an excellent bait-and-switch, subverting expectations and hitting us with not one but two significant developments for central characters. From what could've been a hackneyed Mamma Mia premise, the Island...
TV Fanatic
Netflix to Stream SAG Awards Globally From 2024
The SAG Awards are headed to Netflix, beginning in 2024. Before that, the 2023 telecast will stream live on Netflix's YouTube channel. The unprecedented move begins a multi-year partnership between Netflix and the guild. The live telecasts will be available in all locations Netflix is available, so this should help...
TV Fanatic
Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Paging Dr. Song
While recognizing that time travel sci-fi television has a requisite level of suspended disbelief, Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 10 has moments of utter surrealism regarding medical functionality. Aside from that, I can appreciate the problem-solving skills Ben uses to bring about satisfactory closure to all three patients' stories. Meanwhile,...
TV Fanatic
Lucky Hank, Starring Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk, Gets Teaser & Premiere Date
Better Call Saul may be over, but Bob Odenkirk is returning to AMC this year. The Emmy-nominated star will headline Lucky Hank (Formerly Straight Man), which premieres Sunday, March 19, on AMC+ and AMC. The series also stars Mireille Enos (The Killing). Lucky Hank is an eight-episode mid-life crisis tale...
TV Fanatic
All American Renewed for Season 6 Despite Major Changes at The CW
Despite major changes over the last six months at The CW, the network still sees All American in its future. The broadcast network officially renewed All American for Season 6 on Wednesday, ending months of speculation about the hit drama's future. All American Season 5 is the network's #1 show...
TV Fanatic
You: The Hunter Becomes the Hunted in Riveting Season 4 Trailer
Joe Goldberg is out of his element in the official trailer for You Season 4. Netflix unveiled the trailer on Monday morning, and the series embraces change as Joe moves to London. Unfortunately, he finds himself caught up in a murder mystery in which it looks like he's being stalked.
Comments / 0