Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 13 Episode 9
On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 9, tensions flared up when the Reagan family got wind of what happened. As an over-the-phone scammer targeted the elderly, everyone had to find out how and why. Elsewhere, Danny intervened in an undercover assignment led by his spiraling former partner. Use the video...
Fear the Walking Dead to End With Truncated Eighth Season
Fear the Walking Dead is coming to an end at AMC. Just months after its mothership show ended its 11-season run comes news that the spinoff will conclude with its upcoming eighth season. Even more surprising is that only 12 episodes have been ordered for the final season, it was...
Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock
The Pitch Perfect universe will continue on Peacock. The streaming service officially picked up a second season of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin on Monday morning, citing strong viewership. The Adam Devine-fronted comedy series was watched by more subscribers in its launch weekend than any other original comedy to date.
Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Chloe
Alert: Missing Persons Unit isn't reinventing the wheel with crime procedurals, but it encapsulates the strengths of the best and should find a comfortable home and audience. By the midway of Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 Episode 1, it delivered a solid cast, buoyed by two strong leads with great chemistry in Dania Ramirez and Scott Caan, fascinating premises for cases with supporting characters who compel you to learn more, and an intriguing mystery.
NCIS Crossover Review: Come Together
Well, it finally happened. After a handful of two-team missions over the years (most to set up spinoffs), all three squads came together in a three-hour crossover on NCIS Season 20 Episode 10, NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 Episode 10, and NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 10. So, let's tackle...
From Season 2, A Spy Among Friends Get Premiere Dates at MGM+
MGM+ (formerly EPIX) will launch in the U.S. on January 15. The rebranded streaming service had an appearance at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour Tuesday, and we got some premiere dates for new and returning shows. We already knew Godfather of Harlem would start the rebrand, with the...
East New York Season 1 Episode 10 Review: 10-13
Good news first: Bentley's going to be okay. While it was unlikely that CBS' newest police procedural would kill off a main character halfway through its freshman season, you never know. East New York Season 1 Episode 10 dealt with the aftermath of Bentley's shooting. It was an emotional, gripping...
Fire Country Turns Up the Heat With Series High for Shocking Midseason Premiere
S.W.A.T. (5.3 million/0.5) and Blue Bloods (5.9 million/0.4) also turned in solid numbers for C.B.S., but Fire Country dominated the night in total viewers and tied for #1 overall in the demo. News of the strong ratings dropped just a day after C.B.S. ordered up a very early second-season renewal.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Went From Bravo's Diamond in the Rough to One of the Most Contrived Shows on TV
The Real Housewives franchise has been around since 2006. What started as one hour-long show has become one of the biggest franchises in the world. Somewhere along the way, the formula of different cities started to grow stale -- until The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) burst onto the scene in 2020.
Dungeons & Dragons Live-Action Series Snags Paramount+ Order
Paramount+ is adding another iconic franchise to its roster. According to Deadline, the streaming service has picked up a live-action TV series based on the Dungeons & Dragons fantasy role-playing game franchise. Rawson Marshall Thurber (Red Notice) penned the script for the first episode and is set to direct the...
Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 9 Review: Happy Trails
Do you know who is no longer welcome? Stacy, that's who. What a hair-brained move to make on her part. Does she even like working for the ATF? She's never given the impression it was her passion. Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 9 (we all thought there were ten, right?)...
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Kiefer Sutherland's Rabbit Hole Get Paramount+ Premiere Dates
With some big news, Paramount+ kicked off the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. We'll start with Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. The streaming service has set an April 6 premiere date for the prequel, which takes place four years before the original movie. "Before rock 'n' roll ruled,...
TV Ratings: NCISverse Crossover Scores for CBS; Alert Craters
The highly-anticipated NCISverse crossover finally premiered on CBS on Monday evening, and the numbers were strong. NCIS kicked things off with 7.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, relatively steady in the demo vs. its season average but up considerably among viewers. NCIS: Hawai'i followed with 7.2 million viewers and...
Golden Globes: Disney Dominates With Nine Wins Across Film, TV
The 2023 Golden Globes were a boon for Disney’s movie and TV empire. Universal wasn’t far behind on the film side, and Warner Bros. Discovery had a solid showing as well. Disney dominated Tuesday night’s award ceremony with nine wins across the movie and TV categories, including four on the film side. Three of those went to Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin, including a best picture win for a musical/comedy. More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom Cruise, Eddie Murphy References Oscars Slap, and More'Abbott Elementary' Wins Best Comedy Series at the Golden...
Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Paging Dr. Song
While recognizing that time travel sci-fi television has a requisite level of suspended disbelief, Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 10 has moments of utter surrealism regarding medical functionality. Aside from that, I can appreciate the problem-solving skills Ben uses to bring about satisfactory closure to all three patients' stories. Meanwhile,...
Will Trent Season 1 Episode 2 Review: I'm a Pretty Observant Guy
The Campano kidnapping case wrapped up too quickly. Will and Faith fingered a sexual predator for Emma's kidnapping on Will Trent Season 1 Episode 2, while Angie used her past to get a witness to open up. The past came back to haunt Will, Angie, and Paul. Paul was different...
The Walking Dead: Maggie/Negan, Daryl Dixon, and Rick/Michonne Spinoffs Delayed at AMC
AMC is switching things up for the next phase of The Walking Dead universe. The cabler shared some details about the premieres of The Walking Dead: Dead City, Daryl Dixon, and Rick & Michonne Tuesday during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. Dead City, which stars Lauren Cohan and...
Lucky Hank, Starring Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk, Gets Teaser & Premiere Date
Better Call Saul may be over, but Bob Odenkirk is returning to AMC this year. The Emmy-nominated star will headline Lucky Hank (Formerly Straight Man), which premieres Sunday, March 19, on AMC+ and AMC. The series also stars Mireille Enos (The Killing). Lucky Hank is an eight-episode mid-life crisis tale...
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 10 Spoilers: Bode's Ex-Girlfriend is in Town!
Bode is safe and sound after an intense and dramatic turn of events. Fire Country Season 1 Episode 9 got us back into the Fire Country groove. After two or so weeks off the air, we were treated to a good episode, all factors considered. I didn't particularly like the...
East New York Season 1 Episode 11 Spoilers: A Mysterious Death on the Tracks
Regina took over the 7-4 to ensure that the police took neighborhood residents' complaints as seriously as those of white, wealthier people. She's proven repeatedly that she means it, gradually gaining people's trust as she closes cases that no one else paid attention to. Sometimes that's a tall order. East...
