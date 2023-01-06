This Is South Carolina's Best Gym

Photo: Getty Images

Do you have a New Year's resolution to start working out more, but you're not really sure where to start? For many people, the start of a new year means doubling down on plans to get fit or focus on their health.

Using online reviews and feedback from fitness professionals, Cheapism searched for the best gyms around the country and compiled a list of the top spot in each state. These fitness centers stand out thanks to the staff and trainers, fitness programs, gear and equipment that aim to help clients achieve their goals.

According to the site, the best gym in South Carolina is Chucktown Fitness . Located near Charleston, the gym offers both personal training and group training and classes to help members of any skill level with their own fitness goals.

Chucktown Fitness is located at 3750 Savannah Highway F in St. Johns Island.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"The magic of Chucktown is captured in its unassuming name. It's a locally owned, 24-hour hotspot where everybody knows your name, and there's a bit of everything a workout needs — including a belief that providing child care is a top priority."

