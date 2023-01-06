Read full article on original website
Related
‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock
Peacock’s No.1-rated comedy “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” will return for a second season, the streamer announced Monday. “We are thrilled that audiences continue to enjoy the Pitch Perfect universe with Bumper in Berlin on Peacock,” shared executive producers Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman in a press release. “We look forward to even more hilarity and relentless mouth music in Season 2.”
Ellen DeGeneres fans beg her to evacuate $49M Montecito mansion after sharing terrifying video in middle of storm floods
ELLEN DeGeneres shared a concerning new video on Monday as she updated her Twitter followers on the ongoing raging storms in Southern California. Fans begged the former talk show host to stay safe, as a rushing mudslide streamed behind her. A series of violent storms triggering dangerous winds, mudslides and...
‘Lucky Hank’ EP Paul Lieberstein Says New AMC Show Is ‘The Office’ With ‘Smarter People’
Winter TCA: The alum of the hit NBC sitcom serves as co-showrunner, executive producer and writer on the Bob Odenkirk-starring series
Adam Rich, Child Actor on ‘Eight Is Enough,’ Dies at 54
The young star of the 1970s and '80s was found lifeless in his Los Angeles home
Netflix Viewers Flock to ‘Ginny & Georgia’ for Season 2 Debut
The hit show's Season 1 also drew a big audience last week, returning to the streamer's Top 10 as No. 5
‘Carnival Row’ Final Season Trailer: Vignette and Philo Fight for Their Lives (Video)
The beginning of the end of Prime Video’s “Carnival Row” is here; the streamer released the official trailer for its tentpole fantasy series’ second and final season Monday. In the trailer, we see Vignette Stonemoss (played by Cara Delevingne) and former inspector Philo (played by Orlando...
Ben Affleck Works Drive-Thru Window at Dunkin’ Donuts In Massachusetts, Is ‘Incredibly Funny’
The actor/director, who's a big fan of the brand, was filming an ad
‘Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Creator Annabel Oakes Says Prequel Series Will Touch on Controversial ‘Grease’ Content
"Yeah, there are some lyrics that are problematic" Oakes said about the 1978 musical adaptation
AMC Studios Head Says Network Is ‘Optimally Positioned’ Following Layoffs, Scrapped Shows
AMC Studios head and president of original programming Dan McDermott said AMC Networks is “optimally positioned” as a business following layoffs and scrapped series, which the executive said is emblematic of streaming’s course-correction following external and internal challenges. “As human behavior continues to evolve, our industry is...
‘You’ Season 4 Trailer: Joe Finds Himself Entangled With a Serial Killer Targeting the Elite (Video)
Featuring a new whodunnit format, “You” Season 4 — which just released its first trailer — finds Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) entangled with a serial killer targeting the elite in London. In Part 1 of the Netflix thriller, which releases Feb. 9, Joe (under the alias of Professor Jonathan Moore) contends with a group of “privileged douchebags” as a he struggles to piece together what this “Eat the Rich Killer” wants from him.
Golden Globes: Disney Dominates With Nine Wins Across Film, TV
The 2023 Golden Globes were a boon for Disney’s movie and TV empire. Universal wasn’t far behind on the film side, and Warner Bros. Discovery had a solid showing as well. Disney dominated Tuesday night’s award ceremony with nine wins across the movie and TV categories, including four on the film side. Three of those went to Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin, including a best picture win for a musical/comedy. More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom Cruise, Eddie Murphy References Oscars Slap, and More'Abbott Elementary' Wins Best Comedy Series at the Golden...
Taylor Sheridan Shows Dominate Most-Watched List Across Broadcast and Streaming | Charts
”1923“ and ”Tulsa King“ battle it out with Netflix, while ”Yellowstone“ beats out NBC’s ”America’s Got Talent“ on linear. The “Yellowstone”-verse continued to come up strong with a duo of the Taylor Sheridan-produced epics securing top spots among both streaming and linear in this week’s Wrap Report.
‘Mayfair Witches’ EPs Tease ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Crossover: ‘You Will See a Lot of Connections’
AMC’s Immortal Universe will connect, according to “Mayfair Witches” executive producers Esta Spalding and Mark Johnson (the latter also serves as EP on the network’s hit “Interview With the Vampire”). During the gothic-tinged thriller-drama show’s panel at the Winter Television Critics Association press tour Tuesday in Pasadena, Johnson said there are “ongoing conversations” to connect the two adaptations.
Diego Boneta Swoons for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Monica Barbaro in Trailer for Paramount+ Romance ‘At Midnight’ (Video)
The Mexico-set romantic drama premieres just in time for Valentine's Day
Kiefer Sutherland Talks TV’s Evolution via Streaming: ‘We’re Not as Restricted’
Kiefer Sutherland, the two-time Emmy-winning “24” star, said new projects like his upcoming “Rabbit Hole” from Paramount+ showcase television’s evolution via streaming, allowing for more room to play with mature content. “The real difference for me on a show like ‘Rabbit Hole’ compared to the...
‘Turning Red’ Director Domee Shi and Producer Lindsey Collins Explain That ‘Godzilla-esque’ Showdown
TheWrap magazine: The scene plays with the idea of a kid worried about getting in trouble. "It's funny and scary at the same time," Collins says
‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley on Jamie’s Shocking Showdown With Beth: ‘If It Hurts, Fine, We’ll Get Over It’
And where does Jamie go from here?
Producer Greg Berlanti Signs New Deal With Warner Bros. Television Group
One thing Warner Bros. Discovery isn’t getting rid of: producer Greg Berlanti. The producer, whose credits include “Riverdale” and the entire suite of series in the so-called “Arrowverse,” has just signed a deal to re-up his contract with Warner Bros. Television, his overall deal will now take him through 2027.
Bernard Kalb, Founding ‘Reliable Sources’ Host and Journalist, Dies at 100
The veteran journalist also worked for the U.S. State Department under the Reagan administration
‘The Last of Us’ Lauded by Critics as the ‘Beginning of a New Era’
HBO's post-apocalyptic drama is an adaptation of the acclaimed 2013 action adventure video game
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0