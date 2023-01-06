The 2023 Golden Globes were a boon for Disney’s movie and TV empire. Universal wasn’t far behind on the film side, and Warner Bros. Discovery had a solid showing as well. Disney dominated Tuesday night’s award ceremony with nine wins across the movie and TV categories, including four on the film side. Three of those went to Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin, including a best picture win for a musical/comedy. More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom Cruise, Eddie Murphy References Oscars Slap, and More'Abbott Elementary' Wins Best Comedy Series at the Golden...

38 MINUTES AGO