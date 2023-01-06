ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

Peacock’s No.1-rated comedy “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” will return for a second season, the streamer announced Monday. “We are thrilled that audiences continue to enjoy the Pitch Perfect universe with Bumper in Berlin on Peacock,” shared executive producers Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman in a press release. “We look forward to even more hilarity and relentless mouth music in Season 2.”
‘You’ Season 4 Trailer: Joe Finds Himself Entangled With a Serial Killer Targeting the Elite (Video)

Featuring a new whodunnit format, “You” Season 4 — which just released its first trailer — finds Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) entangled with a serial killer targeting the elite in London. In Part 1 of the Netflix thriller, which releases Feb. 9, Joe (under the alias of Professor Jonathan Moore) contends with a group of “privileged douchebags” as a he struggles to piece together what this “Eat the Rich Killer” wants from him.
Golden Globes: Disney Dominates With Nine Wins Across Film, TV

The 2023 Golden Globes were a boon for Disney’s movie and TV empire. Universal wasn’t far behind on the film side, and Warner Bros. Discovery had a solid showing as well. Disney dominated Tuesday night’s award ceremony with nine wins across the movie and TV categories, including four on the film side. Three of those went to Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin, including a best picture win for a musical/comedy. More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom Cruise, Eddie Murphy References Oscars Slap, and More'Abbott Elementary' Wins Best Comedy Series at the Golden...
‘Mayfair Witches’ EPs Tease ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Crossover: ‘You Will See a Lot of Connections’

AMC’s Immortal Universe will connect, according to “Mayfair Witches” executive producers Esta Spalding and Mark Johnson (the latter also serves as EP on the network’s hit “Interview With the Vampire”). During the gothic-tinged thriller-drama show’s panel at the Winter Television Critics Association press tour Tuesday in Pasadena, Johnson said there are “ongoing conversations” to connect the two adaptations.
Producer Greg Berlanti Signs New Deal With Warner Bros. Television Group

One thing Warner Bros. Discovery isn’t getting rid of: producer Greg Berlanti. The producer, whose credits include “Riverdale” and the entire suite of series in the so-called “Arrowverse,” has just signed a deal to re-up his contract with Warner Bros. Television, his overall deal will now take him through 2027.
