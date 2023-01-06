Read full article on original website
‘Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Creator Annabel Oakes Says Prequel Series Will Touch on Controversial ‘Grease’ Content
"Yeah, there are some lyrics that are problematic" Oakes said about the 1978 musical adaptation
‘Turning Red’ Director Domee Shi and Producer Lindsey Collins Explain That ‘Godzilla-esque’ Showdown
TheWrap magazine: The scene plays with the idea of a kid worried about getting in trouble. "It's funny and scary at the same time," Collins says
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Prince Harry Breaks Down How Meghan Markle Found ‘Scrapes and Bruises’ on His Back After ‘Nasty’ Fight With Prince William
Prince Harry offered more details on his physical fight with Prince William — revealing he only told Meghan Markle after she noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back. "It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part. It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within […]
TheWrap Predicts the 2023 Golden Globes Winners – and Whether NBC Will Cut Ties After the Show
Tuesday night will be the 80th Golden Globe Awards, and the 31st to be televised by NBC. Will it also be the last on the network, or on any network?. That’s the question hanging over the 2023 Globes, the first since 1962 to take place on a Tuesday. A year after the Globes’ longtime network pulled the plug on the deal and declined to televise the 2022 show, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is getting another chance to show that it has recovered from the lack of diversity and the ethical lapses that caused Hollywood to turn its back.
‘Fatal Attraction’ Series Gets New Images and Premiere Date at Paramount+ (Photos)
Billed as a "deep-dive reimagining" of the 1987 classic, the project stars Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson and Amanda Peet
‘Mayfair Witches’ EPs Tease ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Crossover: ‘You Will See a Lot of Connections’
AMC’s Immortal Universe will connect, according to “Mayfair Witches” executive producers Esta Spalding and Mark Johnson (the latter also serves as EP on the network’s hit “Interview With the Vampire”). During the gothic-tinged thriller-drama show’s panel at the Winter Television Critics Association press tour Tuesday in Pasadena, Johnson said there are “ongoing conversations” to connect the two adaptations.
Why ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ Director Joel Crawford Wanted His Hero to ‘Feel Fear for the First Time’
This story about “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” first appeared in the Awards Preview issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. DreamWorks Animation’s “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” is, ostensibly, part of the “Shrek” universe. It’s a sequel to 2011’s “Puss in Boots,” which itself was a spin-off of a character who was first introduced in “Shrek 2” and subsequently appeared in “Shrek the Third” and “Shrek Forever After.” And as such, there’s a certain vibe you expect from the film.
‘You’ Season 4 Trailer: Joe Finds Himself Entangled With a Serial Killer Targeting the Elite (Video)
Featuring a new whodunnit format, “You” Season 4 — which just released its first trailer — finds Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) entangled with a serial killer targeting the elite in London. In Part 1 of the Netflix thriller, which releases Feb. 9, Joe (under the alias of Professor Jonathan Moore) contends with a group of “privileged douchebags” as a he struggles to piece together what this “Eat the Rich Killer” wants from him.
How Strong Reviews and a Murder Dance Turned ‘M3GAN’ Into 2023’s First Box Office Surprise
The horror-comedy sets the stage for producer James Wan’s budding partnership with Blumhouse. It’s rare that a box office hit arrives in theaters on the first weekend of the new year, but Universal delivered it with the horror film “M3GAN,” a co-production between James Wan’s Atomic Monster Productions and Blumhouse that beat expectations with a $30 million opening.
‘Lucky Hank’ EP Paul Lieberstein Says New AMC Show Is ‘The Office’ With ‘Smarter People’
Winter TCA: The alum of the hit NBC sitcom serves as co-showrunner, executive producer and writer on the Bob Odenkirk-starring series
Golden Globes 2023: ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and ‘The Fabelmans’ Win Big (Complete Winners List)
It was the 80th Golden Globe Awards, the 31st to be televised by NBC and the first to be broadcast since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association became embroiled in a string of image-damaging controversies. For the first time since 1962, the show took place on a tame Tuesday night instead of the usual weekend-closing Sunday evening booze-fest of years past. And it ran long.
Golden Globes Aim for Business as Usual but Can’t Escape Jerrod Carmichael’s Biting Opening Monologue
If the Hollywood Foreign Press Association ever hoped that Tuesday night’s Golden Globe Awards could be back to business as usual, they picked the wrong guy to host. But for a needed shot of straight talk, they picked the right guy. A year after turning the Globes into a...
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, ‘Rings of Power’, ‘Stranger Things’ Lead Sound Editing Nominations
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” led all films in nominations for the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ 70th annual Golden Reel Awards, the MPSE announced on Monday. The film received three nominations, while “The Batman,” “Elvis,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” each received two.
‘Koala Man’ Showrunners Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez Ink Overall Deal With 20th TV Animation and ABC Signature
The pair's new adult animated comedy debuts Monday on Hulu
Yes, Golden Globes Host Jerrod Carmichael Went There in His Opening Monologue: ‘I’m Here Because I’m Black’
Many wondered if “Rothaniel” comedian Jerrod Carmichael would bring up the unseemly recent and not-so-recent history of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, particularly their problems with a notable lack of diversity in membership in the ranks of their journalists. “Let’s be a little quiet here…I’m here ’cause I’m...
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Tops CAPE and Gold House’s Gold List Celebrating Asian Film Achievement
Gold House and CAPE (Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment) have released their third annual Gold List to guide voters ahead of the awards race by spotlighting and honoring outstanding work by Asian filmmakers and talent in the past year, as voted on by the community’s top creatives and leaders.
Atomic Monster and Blumhouse’s ‘Night Swim’ Dated for January 2024
Universal has slated the original horror film starring Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon for theatrical release
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Trailer: A Familiar Face Returns to Stir Up Drama (Video)
Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's divorce takes center stage in the new season, debuting Feb 8
‘They Both Die at the End’ Series Adaptation From ‘Bridgerton’ Creator Set at Netflix
Bad Bunny is among the executive producers for the eOne project
