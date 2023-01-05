NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks wavered in uncertain trading on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of key updates this week on inflation and company earnings. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 12:10 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is roughly evenly split between gainers and losers and has shifted between a loss of 0.4% and a gain of 0.6% throughout the day.

14 MINUTES AGO