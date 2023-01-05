Read full article on original website
cryptobriefing.com
DOJ Seizes Another $490M from Sam Bankman-Fried
The DOJ has seized over 55 million Robinhood shares and $20.7 million belonging to Emergent Fidelity Technologies. While the holding company isn’t part of the FTX estate, the DOJ believes it was funded by Bankman-Fried with misappropriated customer money. Bankman-Fried had previously fought to keep the shares in his...
Florida TD Bank manager masterminded $30 million COVID loan fraud and kickback scheme
Daniel Hernandez held a key position at TD Bank, overseeing 80 employees at 27 branches in Miami-Dade County.
US stocks waver ahead of company earnings updates
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks wavered in uncertain trading on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of key updates this week on inflation and company earnings. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 12:10 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is roughly evenly split between gainers and losers and has shifted between a loss of 0.4% and a gain of 0.6% throughout the day.
