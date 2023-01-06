On August 19, 2016, I married my wife. On Oct. 3, 2019, my son Rory was born. On Dec. 23, 2020, my daughter Lucy was born. On May 24, 2022, my final child, Pepper was born. And on Jan. 8, 2023, the Chicago Bears were reborn, like a Phoenix, out of the ashes of the worst season in their franchise history and the Green Bay Packers suffered an embarrassing end to their 30-year dynasty, slinking away into the darkness like a shadow in the night. ...

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 29 MINUTES AGO