Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
WJBF.com
Saints’ Andy Dalton Cashes $1 Million Bonus in Loss to Panthers
The veteran quarterback netted a nice payday after meeting two incentives in his contract. View the original article to see embedded media. The Saints’ season-ending loss to the Panthers will go down as a win for Andy Dalton after the veteran quarterback secured a major contract incentive on Sunday.
WJBF.com
Lions RB Jamaal Williams Caps Historic Night with Emotional Interview
The Lions running back shared a special dedication and a stern message to Detroit doubters following Sunday’s win over the Packers. View the original article to see embedded media. Following a stunning Lions victory over the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday to close the NFL’s regular season, running...
WJBF.com
Damar Hamlin set ‘every alarm off in the ICU’ celebrating Buffalo Bills kickoff return
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In their first game since Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field, the Buffalo Bills returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown. Quarterback Josh Allen said the play was ”just spiritual. … You can’t draw that one up or write that one up any better.”
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
WJBF.com
Georgia’s Kelee Ringo, Jalen Carter Declare for NFL Draft
Both are projected as top 10-caliber prospects. On the heels of Georgia's 65–7 demolition of TCU in the national championship, two of the Bulldogs’ stars are moving on to the next level. Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo and defensive lineman Jalen Carter have both declared for the NFL...
COLUMN: Bears ready to rise as Packers bottom out
On August 19, 2016, I married my wife. On Oct. 3, 2019, my son Rory was born. On Dec. 23, 2020, my daughter Lucy was born. On May 24, 2022, my final child, Pepper was born. And on Jan. 8, 2023, the Chicago Bears were reborn, like a Phoenix, out of the ashes of the worst season in their franchise history and the Green Bay Packers suffered an embarrassing end to their 30-year dynasty, slinking away into the darkness like a shadow in the night. ...
WJBF.com
SI:AM | Georgia Left No Doubt
Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs proved they’re leaps and bounds above the competition. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Let me extend a big thank you to Georgia for letting me get to bed early. In today’s SI:AM:. 🐶 Stetson Bennett and Georgia roll. 🐸 TCU looks...
Comments / 0