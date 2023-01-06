Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Edgell, Parr, Moore, Stewart.JPG
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lincoln Cougars went on the road Tuesday and gave East Fairm…
WVNews
West Virginia Wesleyan's first BrassFest set Sunday
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Wesleyan College will host its first BrassFest on Sunday. The West Virginia Brass Quintet will be featured.
WVNews
Movement in Dance, solo ballerina, teach moves to Johnson Elementary students in Bridgeport (West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Before the holiday break, a pair of dance groups performed for Johnson Elementary School students in Bridgeport. “The school was blessed with a performance by Movement in Dance, a learning experience for the kids about dancing technique and the origin of ballet, and then the pre-K students had a special performance by Presley Veltri, a former student whose brothers and sisters also went here,” Principal Vicki Huffman said.
WVNews
March 10 is deadline to apply for TCF scholarships
PARSONS — The deadline to apply for Tucker Community Foundation scholarships is March 10. More than 40 scholarships from the foundation are available for high school and college students in Barbour, Grant, Mineral, Preston, Pocahontas, Randolph and Tucker counties, West Virginia, and Garrett County, Maryland.
WVNews
Dr. Kenneth Judson Jr. joins Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center
MORGANTOWN — Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center has announced the addition of Dr. Kenneth Judson, Jr. to its team of physicians. Dr. Judson will be practicing as an electrophysiologist at the Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center locations in Morgantown, Fairmont, Kingwood and McHenry, Maryland. “Access to high...
WVNews
Judith Lee Herron
AKRON, OH — Judith Lee Herron of Weston passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022 in Akron, Ohio. She was born in Norfolk, VA on December 2, 1944, the daughter of the late George Harold and Virginia Louise Smith. She was preceded in death by her son, Gerald Boswell, stepdaughter Patty Boswell, sisters Patty Riley, Janey Paugh, and brothers LaMar Smith, Tony Smith, and Scott Smith.
WVNews
'Superb student' Hannah Dunn completed masters degree program thousands of miles from Bridgeport (West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Less than two years after graduating from West Virginia Wesleyan College, Bridgeport native Hannah Dunn is already working at a biotechnology research facility in England and reviewing gene data that could impact global medical manufacturing. While she wasn’t able to divulge specific clients, it...
WVNews
Clarksburg (West Virginia) Water Board prepares for upcoming line replacement work
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Water Board met Tuesday afternoon to prepare for upcoming lead service line replacements. Rather than pursuing easements, the Water Board will be utilizing limited licenses with 12-month warranties for the service lines and for the ground restoration.
WVNews
all hands on deck.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Right when Bridgeport boys basketball needed him most, Anthony…
WVNews
Reading challenge to let Bridgeport (West Virginia) readers 'open your mind' while stuck indoors
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Inclement weather at the beginning of 2023 might prevent many Bridgeport Public Library patrons from venturing outdoors, but library officials hope some of them might consider staying comfortable with the help of a good book. Through March 20, adults at least 18 years of...
WVNews
Bolyard elected first woman mayor in Fairmont, West Virginia, history
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — At the first Fairmont City Council meeting of 2023, Anne Bolyard was elected as the new mayor, marking the first time a woman has been mayor in the city’s 124-year history. Representing District 2, Bolyard was first elected to council in 2020, and...
WVNews
West Virginia Wesleyan students return to campus for spring semester
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Students at West Virginia Wesleyan College returned to campus with new semester resolutions, expectations and anticipation in mind. WVWC students officially returned to campus on Monday and began with the first day of class for the spring semester. The first day back to class is always filled with nerves and goal setting with students trying to get a strong start.
WVNews
Wesleyan alums create state-themed NFT projecdt
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Four West Virginia Wesleyan College alumni and Theta Xi fraternity brothers have joined to launch what they say will be the world’s first state-themed non-fungible token project: 1863nft. Non-fungible tokens are like limited-edition cryptocurrency with an art aspect, according to published reports.
WVNews
Rotary Club of Kingwood working on multiple projects
KINGWOOD — The Rotary Club of Kingwood met recently on Jan. 3 at Rosemary’s Thyme, with 18 members plus three guests in attendance. An informative program was provided by CASA for Kids of Monongalia and Preston Counties’ team members Leah Turner and Jennifer Shaffer. Additionally discussed were multiple recent and upcoming service projects, including participation in Wreaths Across America at the West Virginia National Cemetery in December, Pack the Backpacks to benefit Food for Preston in January and our annual Golf/Cash Bash to be held on Feb. 25 beginning at noon at the Community Building in Kingwood.
WVNews
Calleigh Morgan turning heads as Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School's only female wrestler
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Lightweight wrestlers throughout North Central West Virginia have a unique hurdle to prepare for when it comes to Bridgeport High School’s Calleigh Morgan. “She makes a great difference. Great attitude, good hustle, great athlete,” head coach Chris Courtney said. “She’s really no different...
WVNews
Filing period underway for Stonewood's June municipal election
STONEWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Stonewood residents interested in running for mayor, recorder or council in the city’s June 13 municipal election may file to run through Jan. 28. Candidate filing forms are available during regular business hours at the city’s business office, which is located at 8052...
WVNews
Lewis County First plans for 2023
Lewis County First held its first meeting of 2023 on January 5. Members discussed upcoming projects and fundraising. While ideas are still being developed to create fundraising opportunities, one that is beginning now is collection jars set up in local businesses. These potential donations will be used towards various projects...
WVNews
Proclamations signed by Lewis Commission
Kelsey Johnson and Suzan Johnson with HOPE, INC. presented two proclamations for Lewis County Commissioners for adoption at the January 10 meeting. The proclamations were to designated January as National Stalking Awareness Month and Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month.
WVNews
East Fairmont survives OT scare from Lincoln, 65-54
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lincoln Cougars went on the road Tuesday and gave East Fairmont all it could handle by sending the game to overtime, but a 12-1 scoring advantage in the extra period allowed the Bees to secure the 65-54 victory at home. East Fairmont (8-1)...
WVNews
Bench trial scheduled in 2021 lake death case
A bench trial has been scheduled for January 20 at 9 a.m. in the case of WV vs. Tyson Bubnar. In December 2021 Bubnar, a 51-year-old Bridgeport man, was charged with negligent homicide on a motorboat and four other misdemeanors in a fatal July 4, 2021, boating/tubing accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake.
Comments / 0