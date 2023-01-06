ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Movement in Dance, solo ballerina, teach moves to Johnson Elementary students in Bridgeport (West Virginia)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Before the holiday break, a pair of dance groups performed for Johnson Elementary School students in Bridgeport. “The school was blessed with a performance by Movement in Dance, a learning experience for the kids about dancing technique and the origin of ballet, and then the pre-K students had a special performance by Presley Veltri, a former student whose brothers and sisters also went here,” Principal Vicki Huffman said.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

March 10 is deadline to apply for TCF scholarships

PARSONS — The deadline to apply for Tucker Community Foundation scholarships is March 10. More than 40 scholarships from the foundation are available for high school and college students in Barbour, Grant, Mineral, Preston, Pocahontas, Randolph and Tucker counties, West Virginia, and Garrett County, Maryland.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Dr. Kenneth Judson Jr. joins Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center

MORGANTOWN — Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center has announced the addition of Dr. Kenneth Judson, Jr. to its team of physicians. Dr. Judson will be practicing as an electrophysiologist at the Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center locations in Morgantown, Fairmont, Kingwood and McHenry, Maryland. “Access to high...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Judith Lee Herron

AKRON, OH — Judith Lee Herron of Weston passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022 in Akron, Ohio. She was born in Norfolk, VA on December 2, 1944, the daughter of the late George Harold and Virginia Louise Smith. She was preceded in death by her son, Gerald Boswell, stepdaughter Patty Boswell, sisters Patty Riley, Janey Paugh, and brothers LaMar Smith, Tony Smith, and Scott Smith.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Wesleyan students return to campus for spring semester

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Students at West Virginia Wesleyan College returned to campus with new semester resolutions, expectations and anticipation in mind. WVWC students officially returned to campus on Monday and began with the first day of class for the spring semester. The first day back to class is always filled with nerves and goal setting with students trying to get a strong start.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Wesleyan alums create state-themed NFT projecdt

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Four West Virginia Wesleyan College alumni and Theta Xi fraternity brothers have joined to launch what they say will be the world’s first state-themed non-fungible token project: 1863nft. Non-fungible tokens are like limited-edition cryptocurrency with an art aspect, according to published reports.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Rotary Club of Kingwood working on multiple projects

KINGWOOD — The Rotary Club of Kingwood met recently on Jan. 3 at Rosemary’s Thyme, with 18 members plus three guests in attendance. An informative program was provided by CASA for Kids of Monongalia and Preston Counties’ team members Leah Turner and Jennifer Shaffer. Additionally discussed were multiple recent and upcoming service projects, including participation in Wreaths Across America at the West Virginia National Cemetery in December, Pack the Backpacks to benefit Food for Preston in January and our annual Golf/Cash Bash to be held on Feb. 25 beginning at noon at the Community Building in Kingwood.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Filing period underway for Stonewood's June municipal election

STONEWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Stonewood residents interested in running for mayor, recorder or council in the city’s June 13 municipal election may file to run through Jan. 28. Candidate filing forms are available during regular business hours at the city’s business office, which is located at 8052...
STONEWOOD, WV
WVNews

Lewis County First plans for 2023

Lewis County First held its first meeting of 2023 on January 5. Members discussed upcoming projects and fundraising. While ideas are still being developed to create fundraising opportunities, one that is beginning now is collection jars set up in local businesses. These potential donations will be used towards various projects...
WVNews

Proclamations signed by Lewis Commission

Kelsey Johnson and Suzan Johnson with HOPE, INC. presented two proclamations for Lewis County Commissioners for adoption at the January 10 meeting. The proclamations were to designated January as National Stalking Awareness Month and Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

East Fairmont survives OT scare from Lincoln, 65-54

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lincoln Cougars went on the road Tuesday and gave East Fairmont all it could handle by sending the game to overtime, but a 12-1 scoring advantage in the extra period allowed the Bees to secure the 65-54 victory at home. East Fairmont (8-1)...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Bench trial scheduled in 2021 lake death case

A bench trial has been scheduled for January 20 at 9 a.m. in the case of WV vs. Tyson Bubnar. In December 2021 Bubnar, a 51-year-old Bridgeport man, was charged with negligent homicide on a motorboat and four other misdemeanors in a fatal July 4, 2021, boating/tubing accident on Stonewall Jackson Lake.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy