Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
How to Win Postseason Fantasy Football
Here are a few ways to play, along with different strategies for each format. The fantasy football regular season may be over, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop playing! If you’ve never played in a postseason fantasy league before, now is the perfect time to start. There are countless ways to play, ranging from salary-cap options to traditional snake drafts and best balls. Whether you set up your own league on a site like fantasypostseason.com or you join in a bigger contest such as NFC, you’re going to find the postseason can be just as much fun as the regular season.
Aaron Rodgers Vague About Future Following Loss to Lions
The Packers star’s NFL future has again come into question after Green Bay’s season ended on Sunday night. The 2022 season ended in disappointment for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday Night Football as the club was eliminated from playoff contention following a 20–16 home loss to the Lions.
Browns Make Significant Personnel Move Following Season Finale
Cleveland addressed defensive leadership concerns immediately after a disappointing 7-10 season. The Browns aren't wasting any time following a disappointing 7-10 season, one that started with playoff aspirations and ended at the bottom of the AFC North. Just hours after a 28-14 loss to Pittsburgh, Cleveland fired Joe Woods, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Woods has been the Browns' defensive coordinator since 2020, the only defensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski has had in his tenure.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
COLUMN: Bears ready to rise as Packers bottom out
On August 19, 2016, I married my wife. On Oct. 3, 2019, my son Rory was born. On Dec. 23, 2020, my daughter Lucy was born. On May 24, 2022, my final child, Pepper was born. And on Jan. 8, 2023, the Chicago Bears were reborn, like a Phoenix, out of the ashes of the worst season in their franchise history and the Green Bay Packers suffered an embarrassing end to their 30-year dynasty, slinking away into the darkness like a shadow in the night. ...
