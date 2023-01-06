ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

AP News Summary at 4:57 p.m. EST

California storms persist with deluges, mudslide threats. LOS ANGELES (AP) — The latest in a relentless string of California storms is swamping roads, battering coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides. The storms are even prompting tornado warnings. At least 14 people have died since the storms began last week, including two people killed by falling trees. Forecasters expect the rain to continue through Tuesday after dumping up to 14 inches at higher elevations in central and Southern California. The storm on Monday prompted evacuation orders for 10,000 people along the central California coast, including the entire town of Montecito — home to Prince Harry and other celebrities — which saw 23 people killed in a mudslide five years ago.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Radio

Cardinal George Pell, whose abuse conviction was overturned, dies at 81

ROME — Cardinal George Pell who later had convictions against him overturned, has died in Rome at the age of 81. Pell reportedly had heart complications that proved to be fatal following his hip surgery, Archbishop Peter Comensoli said, according to the Associated Press. Comensoli was Pell’s successor as the archbishop in Melbourne, Australia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy