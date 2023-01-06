Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Colorado Gov. Polis targets affordability in inauguration
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis vowed to work toward housing affordability, transition the state completely to renewable energy by 2040 and tackle high crime rates in an inauguration speech delivered on the windswept steps of the state Capitol on Tuesday. Polis, a Democrat who in 2019 became...
Citrus County Chronicle
Illinois bans semiautomatic weapons, critics vow court test
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois banned the sale or possession of semiautomatic weapons Tuesday when Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation driven largely by the killing of seven people at a 4th of July parade last year in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. Pritzker acted without hesitation after the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Cyberattack keeps Iowa's largest school district closed
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An apparent cyberattack on Iowa's largest school district has led officials to cancel classes for 30,000 students for a second day as technicians scramble to protect data and restore the computer system, the district's leader said Tuesday afternoon. The Des Moines school district's interim...
Citrus County Chronicle
Gas tax collections resume in Georgia after 10-month break
ATLANTA (AP) — State gasoline and diesel taxes make their return in Georgia on Wednesday. The state will resume collecting a tax on gasoline of 29.1 cents per gallon and tax on diesel of 32.6 cents per gallon from wholesalers. That change is likely to trickle through rapidly to retailers who sell fuel to drivers.
Citrus County Chronicle
W.R. Grace offers $18.5M to settle Montana asbestos claims
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The owner of a former vermiculite mine in northwestern Montana that spread harmful asbestos in and around the town of Libby has offered $18.5 million to settle the last of the state's claims for environmental damages, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday. The proposed settlement was...
Citrus County Chronicle
EXPLAINER: How much will the rain help California's drought?
California has experienced a devastating, multi-year drought that’s depleted reservoirs, forced officials to plead with residents to conserve water and constrained supplies to vital farmland. Suddenly, the state has been hit by a severe series of storms, with more expected in the coming days. The rain is soaking a...
Comments / 0