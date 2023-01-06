Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi recently reflected on 2022 and revealed his plans for the new year, an agenda that could involve a new solo album. In a New Year’s message to fans shared on his YouTube channel on Jan. 1, Iommi recalled, “It’s been a good year for me, 2022, in parts anyway.” In the video, the heavy metal artist revealed, “I’ve been writing and recording. I’m having a new studio built, which I’m really pleased about. Well, actually, the studio is built, and it’s almost ready to go; I’m just waiting for some equipment.”

