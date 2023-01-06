High-end Amalfi Coast destination Hotel Santa Caterina is popping up at the Peninsula Beverly Hills for most of February, meaning spritzes and seafood for everyone on a very luxurious LA patio. Chef Giuseppe Stanzione from Santa Caterina’s on-site restaurant Al Mare will be in Beverly Hills with his team from February 7 to February 25, turning out two tasting menus across dishes like eggplant parmigiana, spaghetti al limone con scampi, grilled fish, and more. And, because this is the Peninsula (and February) there will even be a luxe Valentine’s Day package that includes dinner, caviar, monogrammed robes, and more for $4,500 for two. Expect to spend for the White Lotus-esque experience, with a four-course meal running $150 and a six-course option coming in at $200.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO