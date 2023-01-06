ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Eater

This New LA Coastal Italian Pop-Up Is Big on ‘White Lotus’ Vibes

High-end Amalfi Coast destination Hotel Santa Caterina is popping up at the Peninsula Beverly Hills for most of February, meaning spritzes and seafood for everyone on a very luxurious LA patio. Chef Giuseppe Stanzione from Santa Caterina’s on-site restaurant Al Mare will be in Beverly Hills with his team from February 7 to February 25, turning out two tasting menus across dishes like eggplant parmigiana, spaghetti al limone con scampi, grilled fish, and more. And, because this is the Peninsula (and February) there will even be a luxe Valentine’s Day package that includes dinner, caviar, monogrammed robes, and more for $4,500 for two. Expect to spend for the White Lotus-esque experience, with a four-course meal running $150 and a six-course option coming in at $200.
Eater

One of LA’s Best Spanish Restaurants Teases a New Jamon and Wine Hangout

A robust new Spanish marketplace is coming soon to a familiar location in Highland Park. Otoño Mercat will take over the closed Dave’s Chillin’ and Grillin’ space tucked away just off Figueroa, with chef Teresa Montaño of Otoño telling Eater that the project — which has been in the works in one form or another since 2019 — will stock otherwise hard-to-source conservas, snacks, and vermouths, but that the space is ultimately much, much more than that.
Eater

Unleash Your Inner Karen at a Hollywood Pop-Up This March

It seems impossible that someone would capitalize on the term “Karen” — a pejorative term reserved for white women considered overly demanding or mean — but it’s a new year of dining in Los Angeles. Karen’s Diner opens in Marchin March at Hollywood’s Sumac Mediterranean Cuisine and organizers encourage diners to “unleash your inner Karen.”
L.A. Weekly

Nardcore and More at Alex’s Bar

Nardcore and More at Alex’s Bar: Nardcore, for those new to the term, simply means hardcore punk music from Oxnard, plus Silver Strand Beach and Port Hueneme. It’s a geographical reference rather than a musical one — some say that there was a street-punk edge to nardcore bands such as Ill Repute, Dr. Know, Stalag 13, False Confession, Agression, etc — a UK influence from the likes of Discharge. But that influence could be heard in hardcore bands all over L.A.
Smithonian

California City Relocates Noisy Peacocks

Residents of South Pasadena, California, are getting tired of scratches and dents in their cars, brown patches on their lawns and late-night, repetitive squawking during summers. The culprit? Peacocks. For years, peafowl have called Los Angeles County home, and residents have disputed how to best handle the roughly ten-pound birds....
discovering-la.com

Ben Ngu Delivers Tasty Central Vietnamese Cuisine

I recently enjoyed a food-focused staycation in Orange County. Because I would be eating more than usual, I combined delicious food with walks that involved beautiful scenery, such as the Peter’s Canyon Loop in Tustin Ranch. My first stop was Ben Ngu, a Vietnamese restaurant in Garden Grove. Ben...
grimygoods.com

What We Love About BeachLife Music Fest Aside From the Awesome Lineup

Southern California’s quintensential music festival, BeachLife, returns in 2023 with a strong lineup ready to pleasure the masses. This year’s BeachLife festival lineup features So Cal’s very own, Gwen Stefani, along with fellow festival headliners The Black Keys and The Black Crows. Also on the lineup and acts we highly recommend you catch are: Pixies, Modest Mouse, Tegan and Sara, Band of Horses, The Head and the Heart, Mavis Staples, and more. You can view the entire BeachLife lineup via the official lineup poster above.
Eater

Heads Up, Orange County: You’re Finally Getting a Sugarfish

Cult favorite sushi restaurant Sugarfish is finally expanding to Orange County, bringing some of LA’s best and most reliable sushi further south for the first time. The new Sugarfish won’t happen until late 2023, but it’s hard not to see coastal OC folks getting excited early for this one, particularly with the pedigree of chef Kazunori Nozawa at the helm. Nozawa is a globally-famous chef who rose to prominence with a Studio City Japanese restaurant under his own name, before partnering with Jerry Greenberg and others to open the first Sugarfish in Marina del Rey in 2008.
disneydining.com

Popular Disney Eatery Closes Its Doors, Effective Immediately

In 2001, a massive Disneyland Resort expansion was finally complete, and the Downtown Disney District was open for business. Downtown Disney is a great shopping and dining area that connects Disneyland Resort’s three hotels — the Disneyland Hotel, Paradise Pier Hotel (soon to be Pixar Place), and the Grand Californian — with Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.
