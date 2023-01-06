Read full article on original website
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Eater
This New LA Coastal Italian Pop-Up Is Big on ‘White Lotus’ Vibes
High-end Amalfi Coast destination Hotel Santa Caterina is popping up at the Peninsula Beverly Hills for most of February, meaning spritzes and seafood for everyone on a very luxurious LA patio. Chef Giuseppe Stanzione from Santa Caterina’s on-site restaurant Al Mare will be in Beverly Hills with his team from February 7 to February 25, turning out two tasting menus across dishes like eggplant parmigiana, spaghetti al limone con scampi, grilled fish, and more. And, because this is the Peninsula (and February) there will even be a luxe Valentine’s Day package that includes dinner, caviar, monogrammed robes, and more for $4,500 for two. Expect to spend for the White Lotus-esque experience, with a four-course meal running $150 and a six-course option coming in at $200.
Eater
One of LA’s Best Spanish Restaurants Teases a New Jamon and Wine Hangout
A robust new Spanish marketplace is coming soon to a familiar location in Highland Park. Otoño Mercat will take over the closed Dave’s Chillin’ and Grillin’ space tucked away just off Figueroa, with chef Teresa Montaño of Otoño telling Eater that the project — which has been in the works in one form or another since 2019 — will stock otherwise hard-to-source conservas, snacks, and vermouths, but that the space is ultimately much, much more than that.
Eater
City Councilmember Seeks to Loosen Street Vendor Ban on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Hugo Soto-Martinez, part of a crop of new LA city councilmembers, is hoping to change how street vendors operate on a touristy stretch of Hollywood. Soto-Martinez told Capital & Main that he wants to eliminate a ban on street vending that includes the Hollywood Walk of Fame which stretches throughout Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street.
WDW News Today
La Brea Bakery Unexpectedly Permanently Closes After 20 Years at Downtown Disney District
Today, after twenty years, the La Brea Bakery unexpectedly shuttered at Downtown Disney. In a Facebook post, the company said that today was their last day but it “doesn’t mean La Brea Bakery is gone forever.”. Based on their post, it seems they are concentrating on distributing their...
Headlines: Union Station Tunnels Flooded In Ankle-Deep Water; Egg Shortage in L.A. Continues
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —DTLA: A Union Station pedestrian tunnel was flooded with ankle-deep water due to rains. To get from one end...
Eater
Unleash Your Inner Karen at a Hollywood Pop-Up This March
It seems impossible that someone would capitalize on the term “Karen” — a pejorative term reserved for white women considered overly demanding or mean — but it’s a new year of dining in Los Angeles. Karen’s Diner opens in Marchin March at Hollywood’s Sumac Mediterranean Cuisine and organizers encourage diners to “unleash your inner Karen.”
BiG AL’S Pizzeria Expands California Presence With a New Restaurant in Orange County
The expansion fits into BiG AL’S vision of becoming a neighborhood restaurant
Experience the Flavors of LA: A Foodie's Guide
Los Angeles is a food lover's paradise, with a diverse range of cuisines and culinary influences from around the world. Here are eight delicious foods that you can find in LA:
Ten Amazing Thai Noodle Places In L.A. That Go Beyond Pad Thai
The breadth and diversity of Thai noodle dishes extends far beyond your typical pad thai. Thankfully, we live in Los Angeles, home to the largest concentration of Thai people outside of Asia. Thai Town in Hollywood was the first such designated neighborhood in the U.S. Whether you’re looking for a...
L.A. Weekly
Nardcore and More at Alex’s Bar
Nardcore and More at Alex’s Bar: Nardcore, for those new to the term, simply means hardcore punk music from Oxnard, plus Silver Strand Beach and Port Hueneme. It’s a geographical reference rather than a musical one — some say that there was a street-punk edge to nardcore bands such as Ill Repute, Dr. Know, Stalag 13, False Confession, Agression, etc — a UK influence from the likes of Discharge. But that influence could be heard in hardcore bands all over L.A.
Someone Placed Boulders Outside LACC to Keep Street Vendors From Setting Up
Vendors outside the LACC Swapmeet are again organizing to demand their right to sell along Vermont Avenue and Melrose. This was prompted by an incident in late December, where just a few days before Christmas, vendors noticed giant boulders being placed on the sidewalk. For street vendors vending outside the...
Smithonian
California City Relocates Noisy Peacocks
Residents of South Pasadena, California, are getting tired of scratches and dents in their cars, brown patches on their lawns and late-night, repetitive squawking during summers. The culprit? Peacocks. For years, peafowl have called Los Angeles County home, and residents have disputed how to best handle the roughly ten-pound birds....
discovering-la.com
Ben Ngu Delivers Tasty Central Vietnamese Cuisine
I recently enjoyed a food-focused staycation in Orange County. Because I would be eating more than usual, I combined delicious food with walks that involved beautiful scenery, such as the Peter’s Canyon Loop in Tustin Ranch. My first stop was Ben Ngu, a Vietnamese restaurant in Garden Grove. Ben...
grimygoods.com
What We Love About BeachLife Music Fest Aside From the Awesome Lineup
Southern California’s quintensential music festival, BeachLife, returns in 2023 with a strong lineup ready to pleasure the masses. This year’s BeachLife festival lineup features So Cal’s very own, Gwen Stefani, along with fellow festival headliners The Black Keys and The Black Crows. Also on the lineup and acts we highly recommend you catch are: Pixies, Modest Mouse, Tegan and Sara, Band of Horses, The Head and the Heart, Mavis Staples, and more. You can view the entire BeachLife lineup via the official lineup poster above.
Willowbrook Park, Fed By Rainwater, Is An Example of LA’s Stormwater Treatment Future
Most of our rainwater washes out to the ocean— often carrying trash and other pollutants. This South L.A. park catches and treats it.
Eater
Heads Up, Orange County: You’re Finally Getting a Sugarfish
Cult favorite sushi restaurant Sugarfish is finally expanding to Orange County, bringing some of LA’s best and most reliable sushi further south for the first time. The new Sugarfish won’t happen until late 2023, but it’s hard not to see coastal OC folks getting excited early for this one, particularly with the pedigree of chef Kazunori Nozawa at the helm. Nozawa is a globally-famous chef who rose to prominence with a Studio City Japanese restaurant under his own name, before partnering with Jerry Greenberg and others to open the first Sugarfish in Marina del Rey in 2008.
‘Big rock!’: Boulder closes Malibu Canyon Road; rockslides close other streets
A boulder in the roadway has closed Malibu Canyon Road in the unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu Tuesday morning. The road is closed between Civic Center and Piuma Way due to the “Big rock!” just north of the tunnel, Los Angeles County Public Works said on Twitter. An image shared by Public Works […]
disneydining.com
Popular Disney Eatery Closes Its Doors, Effective Immediately
In 2001, a massive Disneyland Resort expansion was finally complete, and the Downtown Disney District was open for business. Downtown Disney is a great shopping and dining area that connects Disneyland Resort’s three hotels — the Disneyland Hotel, Paradise Pier Hotel (soon to be Pixar Place), and the Grand Californian — with Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.
Phys.org
Why is drought-weary Los Angeles letting stormwater flow into the Pacific Ocean?
The Los Angeles River roared to life this week as a series of powerful storms moved through the Southland. In Long Beach, 3 feet of water shut down the 710 Freeway in both directions, while flooding in the San Fernando Valley forced the closure of the Sepulveda Basin. It was...
kcrw.com
Amid more rain, how is LA trying to protect people living on the streets?
This week’s storm is expected to be worse than last week, moving more slowly and dumping more rain, with flood watches issued for California’s mountains, coast, valley, and inland. The state is scrambling to help unhoused residents. When it rains, the LA Homeless Service Authority and the LA...
