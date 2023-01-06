Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro says he will return to his home country in the coming weeks, which is still reeling from the attack this past weekend on its government. It was thousands of Bolsonaro's supporters who stormed Brazil's capital city, demanding his reinstatement as president even though he lost his bid for reelection back in October. Well, meanwhile, Bolsonaro has been in this country, in Florida, since last month. It has all drawn comparisons to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and, of course, to former President Trump. Here to talk through what those parallels mean for Latin America's largest democracy is Guilherme Casaroes. He's a political science professor in Sao Paulo at the Getulio Vargas Foundation. Welcome.

