Colorado State

3 key takeaways on the Seattle schools lawsuit against big tech

The impact of social media on kids is again under sharp scrutiny. State and federal officials are investigating whether children and teens are more vulnerable to social media addiction and messaging that promotes dangerous habits such as self harm and disordered eating. Now, schools are ringing alarm bells. Seattle Public...
What is behind the recent mass layoffs in the tech industry?

Big names in the tech industry, including Meta, Lyft, HP and Amazon, have been laying off workers by the hundreds or even thousands. Daniel Keum is an assistant professor of management at Columbia Business School. A. Martínez asked Keum what he thinks is behind the wave of tech layoffs.
'Ginny And Georgia' has a lot going on

The Netflix series Ginny & Georgia follows a young single mom, her teenage daughter, and their efforts to create a life for themselves in the suburbs of Massachusetts. It's got high school standbys like new friendships and first sexual experiences, but it's also got adult soap standbys like secret pasts and shady figures. The series recently returned for a second season, so in this encore episode, we revisit our conversation about the first season.
'Rolling Stone' releases a list of great singers. Celine Dion was not included

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Rolling Stone recently released its list of the 200 greatest singers of all time. But some think the magazine left off pop music's greatest singer. One group of Celine Dion fans were so angry, they drove six hours from Montreal to Manhattan to protest. They played Celine's songs and carried signs. One read, Rolling Stone, you hit an iceberg. Don't worry. I'm sure everyone's heart will go on.
Sunday's violence exposed the political and social fault lines in Brazil

President Biden says Brazil's leader has his full support after thousands of rioters ransacked government offices. Sunday's rampage by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro exposed the political and social fault lines in Brazil. NPR's Carrie Kahn reports from Brasilia. CARRIE KAHN, BYLINE: Workers were already making repairs Monday from...
This year may be pivotal for the future of cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrencies have been touted as the future of finance. Now they are in crisis. Bitcoin is floundering after a sharp sell-off. And, of course, there's the fallout from the catastrophic collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which now is spreading. NPR's David Gura joins me. And, David, I want to...
Authorities in Brazil have been rounding up rioters who attacked Congress

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with former U.S. Ambassador to Brazil Michael McKinley about the attack on Brazil's government and implications for U.S.-Brazil relations. Brazilian authorities are investigating the origins of Sunday's attacks in the capital of Brasilia. The images, eerily similar to the January 6 attacks in the United States, showed thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro storming government buildings, beating a mounted police officer. Brazil's newly elected leader, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, accused the rioters of trying to overthrow democracy, and he blamed Bolsonaro for encouraging the violence with speeches and lies about Bolsonaro's election loss. For more, I'm joined by former U.S. Ambassador to Brazil, Michael McKinley. Good morning, Ambassador.
'If I Survive You' author grew up feeling judged — and confused — by race

This is FRESH AIR. I am Terry Gross. The year is new, and no one yet knows what the best books of this year will be. But many critics, including our book critic, Maureen Corrigan, agree that one of the best books of 2022 was written by my guest, Jonathan Escoffery. We didn't catch up with him in 2022, but we're going to do that now.
The impact of Prince Harry's media blitz

Prince Harry is speaking out in a series of high-profile interviews to preview his new memoir that's out tomorrow, and it is titled "Spare." In an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes," which aired yesterday, Harry talked about his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997. He admitted that for years he didn't believe she was actually dead.
Prince Harry's much talked about memoir 'Spare' is on bookstore shelves

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Martin Pengelly of The Guardian, who obtained a copy of Spare before it was published. The book has created a major scandal involving the British royal family. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have been generating a...
Where similarities between government attacks in Brazil and the U.S. begin — and end

Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro says he will return to his home country in the coming weeks, which is still reeling from the attack this past weekend on its government. It was thousands of Bolsonaro's supporters who stormed Brazil's capital city, demanding his reinstatement as president even though he lost his bid for reelection back in October. Well, meanwhile, Bolsonaro has been in this country, in Florida, since last month. It has all drawn comparisons to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and, of course, to former President Trump. Here to talk through what those parallels mean for Latin America's largest democracy is Guilherme Casaroes. He's a political science professor in Sao Paulo at the Getulio Vargas Foundation. Welcome.
It's easier to travel to China — as Beijing lifts more COVID pandemic rules

China has ended mandatory quarantine for inbound travelers — dismantling one of the final pieces of its "zero COVID" policy. The change will have a big impact on the global economy and for visitors. DWANE BROWN, HOST:. Forced quarantine has been a centerpiece of China's response to COVID-19 for...
The devastation left in the wake of the riots at Brazil's government buildings

Authorities in Brazil have detained more than 1,000 people after yesterday's violent assault on the country's government buildings - the riots led by supporters of the country's former far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro. They'd been calling on the military to restore Bolsonaro to power, even though he lost his reelection bid last October to current president, leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
People in Odesa try to do business even after Russian attacks leave them in the dark

Ukrainian officials in Odesa say the local economy has contracted 40% since the war began. The shutdown of the local ports and unreliable electricity have forced businesses to adapt. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Before Russia invaded Ukraine, the southern city of Odesa, with its beaches and ports, was known for tourism...

