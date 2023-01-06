Read full article on original website
WebMD
COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition
Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
MedicalXpress
Excessive scarring shown to be associated with atopic eczema, hypertension and musculoskeletal diseases
Seeking to discover the association between excessive scarring and other conditions, researchers in the School of Immunology & Microbial Sciences and St John's Institute of Dermatology at King's College London used medical records available through the UK Biobank to investigate co-morbidities of keloid and hypertrophic scars. Excessive scarring was found...
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D improves immune response to tuberculosis, study finds
A rare patient has made it possible for researchers to prove that vitamin D—the "sun vitamin"—helps the body fight tuberculosis. Most people probably associate tuberculosis with a leaky loft in 19th-century Paris. But as a matter of fact, tuberculosis is not ancient history. It is estimated that 2...
MedicalXpress
How inflammation in COVID-19 alters the smallest vessels in the heart
Severe courses of COVID-19 infection not only impair lung function, but can also cause life-threatening consequences for the heart. The spectrum ranges from acute inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) to chronic restriction of the heart's pumping function. The basic patterns of damage have not yet been completely proven. An...
scitechdaily.com
Mysterious U.S. Outbreak of Bone-Eating Tuberculosis Resembled an Ancestral Form
Driving force behind strange tuberculosis outbreak was solved by a Duke collaboration. Tuberculosis is most commonly associated with lung infections, however, in 2% of cases in the United States, it also affects the bones. This is a painful condition that leaves the bones looking like they’ve been gnawed. The 9,000-year-old skeletons of some Egyptian mummies exhibit telltale signs of having tuberculosis infection in their bones.
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
MedicalXpress
Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%
Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Surgeons found the gallstone was so big that it took up most of the space in his gallbladder — the organ that stores bile, which helps digest fat.
studyfinds.org
Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory
NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
Why are so many elderly patients left incontinent and immobile after stays in NHS hospitals?
SPECIAL REPORT: Families claim they are forced to spend more than £6,000 a month in care costs as inept hospital care has left their elderly loved-ones immobile and incontinent (file photo).
ScienceBlog.com
Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds
A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
Gynaecological Violence Is More Common Than You Think
When Kate, 23, first noticed that her period had become irregular, she didn’t know she was about to face months of excruciating pain. In December 2020, an ultrasound showed a mass in one of her ovaries. But she struggled to book a follow-up appointment, as the doctor she saw didn’t take medical notes. Two months later, she began experiencing strong abdominal pain. After spending several feverish nights sweating through her clothes, Kate went to A&E in London.
2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40
In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
The Symptoms Of COVID Variant XBB That Doctors Are Seeing Right Now
Pay attention to these common signs of infection.
10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads
Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world. Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus. On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.The UKHSA warned that Covid and flu are currently “circulating at...
Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis
It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found.The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.They could also help select those suitable for clinical trials for new treatments.“When we looked back at patients’ histories, it became clear that they were showing some cognitive impairment several years before their symptoms became obvious enough to prompt a diagnosis,” study...
WebMD
Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States
Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
Researchers found that 43% of people who have a stroke notice the same symptoms a week earlier
If you have an ischemic stroke, the result of blood clots or narrowed arteries that reduce blood flow to the brain, your brain has only minutes to die from lack of oxygen. And due to the sudden onset of stroke symptoms, it can sometimes seem like it happened without warning. However, studies show that many people saw warning signs about a week before a life-threatening situation. Symptoms may be easier and temporary, but if you know how to find and seek medical help in time, you can avoid a more serious situation in a day.
COVID isn’t just infecting you—it could be reactivating viruses that have been dormant in your body for years
COVID can cause reservoirs of some viruses you’ve previously battled to reactivate, potentially leading to symptoms of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome—a condition that resembles long COVID, a recent study found. You had COVID a few months ago and recovered—but things still aren’t quite right. When you stand...
