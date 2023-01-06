Man attacked with hatchet, fatally shot by ex-husband of his girlfriend in Brooklyn: police

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police have a suspect in custody after a man was chopped with a hatchet then fatally shot in Brooklyn on Thursday, authorities said.

Just after 9 p.m., on Jan. 5, police responded a report of a male assaulted at Ocean Avenue and Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay.

Responding officers discovered a 42-year-old man with trauma to the head and gunshot wounds to the torso in front of the Liquor and Wine Warehouse parking lot located at 3090 Ocean Ave.

EMS transported the male to NYC Health and Hospital/Coney Island where he was pronounced dead.

The Daily News reported that the victim was the boyfriend of a 44-year-old woman. Her ex-husband chopped his former spouse’s boyfriend in the head with a hatchet and then fatally shot him outside of the parking lot of a Brooklyn strip mall, according to the report.





Officers found a bloody hatchet in the trunk of the ex-husband’s SUV, police said. A gun was found on the ground under the SUV.

A man was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

The identity of the victim is pending family notification.