Brooklyn, NY

Man attacked with hatchet, fatally shot by ex-husband of his girlfriend in Brooklyn: police

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police have a suspect in custody after a man was chopped with a hatchet then fatally shot in Brooklyn on Thursday, authorities said.

Just after 9 p.m., on Jan. 5, police responded a report of a male assaulted at Ocean Avenue and Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay.

Responding officers discovered a 42-year-old man with trauma to the head and gunshot wounds to the torso in front of the Liquor and Wine Warehouse parking lot located at 3090 Ocean Ave.

Police Activity @CitizenApp

1978 Voorhies Ave Yesterday 9:59:28 PM EST

EMS transported the male to NYC Health and Hospital/Coney Island where he was pronounced dead.

The Daily News reported that the victim was the boyfriend of a 44-year-old woman. Her ex-husband chopped his former spouse’s boyfriend in the head with a hatchet and then fatally shot him outside of the parking lot of a Brooklyn strip mall, according to the report.

Officers found a bloody hatchet in the trunk of the ex-husband’s SUV, police said. A gun was found on the ground under the SUV.

A man was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

The identity of the victim is pending family notification.

