Blacksburg, SC

Upstate Police Officer's home destroyed by fire

By Rob Jones
 4 days ago

The home of an Upstate police officer was destroyed by a fire , earlier this week. Blacksburg Police Officer Allen Baker and his wife lost their home in York County , Wednesday evening.

When they returned to the home around 530 they found the house engulfed in flames. By the time fire crews arrived , the house was a total loss and four of their pets were killed in the blaze.

Baker's fellow officers with the Blacksburg PD have set up a GoFundMe account to help the married couple recover from the devastating loss. They also plan to hold other fundraising events to benefit the Bakers in the near future.

