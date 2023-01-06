Read full article on original website
Raise a glass to the craft beer industry during Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week
Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week returns to Kalamazoo County for the 13th year, highlighting and celebrating all local craft beverage breweries, wineries, and distilleries in the area. From January 13-21, beer enthusiasts will be able to stop in at a wide variety of distilleries to meet the brewers, distillers, or winemakers...
KDaLe series returns for 7th year, highlighting local breweries and beyond
The city of Grand Rapids- also known as Beer City U.S.A.- is never short of beer-themed events and activities to enjoy thanks to the many breweries that reside there. Now, the Kent District Library is getting in on the fun with months worth of events as part of their KDaLe (KD-ale) program.
CBK to add breakfast menu at Gun Lake Casino
WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino (GLC) will begin offering breakfast options at one of its restaurants this week!. The restaurant, CBK (Craft, Bar, Kitchen), will add a breakfast menu on Friday, Jan. 13, according to a representative of the casino. Breakfast will be served from 7–11 a.m. all days of the week.
StageGR presents, "Tarzan"
"Tarzan" is swinging into West Michigan, and audiences will have a chance to catch the production with StageGR. The play is heavily based on Disney's animated film of the same name. The story follows an infant boy who is shipwrecked on an island and is raised by gorillas. Now a fully grown man, he interacts with his own species for the first time, struggling to find a balance between who he is, and who he was meant to be.
Founders Brewing Co. to merge with parent company Mahou
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Founders Brewing Co. and Colorado-based Avery Brewing Co. has merged with Mahou — the breweries’ parent company — to become Mahou USA. The company tells us the merge will officially happen Thursday, Jan. 12. We’re told the merge is the culmination of...
Morning Buzz: January 10
1. Celebrity chef Robert Irvine will be making a stop in Grand Rapids this weekend to promote his new line of alcohol. Irvine, who has hosted several Food Network shows including "Dinner: Impossible" and "Restaurant: Impossible," will be at Grand Rapids Total Wine and More Saturday for a meet and greet and bottle signing event for Irvine’s Spirits.
Woodland Airstream shares what's trending ahead of Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show this weekend
Camping is one of the best ways to travel and take in the great outdoors, and a dozen vendors and special guests will want to share the glory of camping with West Michigan this weekend at the upcoming Camper, Travel, and RV Show. From January 12-15, DeVos Place will be...
Get a sneak peek at the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show
DeVos Place will turn into a giant RV park as the latest and greatest products, destinations, and vehicles are showcased at the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel, & RV Show this weekend. From January 12-15, DeVos Place will be filled with outdoor-centered vendors showcasing more than 100 RV lines, accessories, campgrounds,...
Grand Rapids Civic Theatre presents: "Once on This Island"
Travel to a distant island to see a girl risk everything for love, without even leaving Michigan, at the latest production to hit the stage at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre, "Once on This Island." Based on the 1985 novel "My Love, My Love: or The Peasant Girl" by Rosa...
Ken's Fruit Market announces Plainfield expansion
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ken’s Fruit Market announced an upcoming expansion to its Plainfield location. The expansion will add a greenhouse in addition to an enhanced store space, the grocery retailer announced on its Facebook page Monday. We’re told the retail section will be 8,000 square feet in...
'Six' the musical comes to Grand Rapids this week
‘Six’ the musical is a modern retelling of the lives of the six wives of Henry VIII in concert style. It is coming to DeVos Performance Hall this week. Storm Lever plays one of the wives, Anne Boleyn. She talked with Michelle about the show and how there is...
Corner Bar sets new goal, fundraises for family of Mya Kelley
ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Corner Bar in Rockford continues to support the family of Mya Kelley. Kelley was shot and killed the day after Christmas. Her father, a long-time line cook at the Corner Bar, is faced with the unimaginable. General Manager, and friend of the family for three...
Concerts under the stars at Grand Rapids Public Museum
The popular series: Concerts Under the Stars, an immersive full-dome concert experience is returning to the Grand Rapids Public Museum. The Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium show will highlight local musicians and visual artists. Concerts Under the Stars has quickly become a staple of the underground West Michigan music scene and...
Kent County man wins $337,757 with Fantasy 5 ticket bought in Grand Rapids
LANSING, Mich. — Nobody won Tuesday night’s $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but a Kent County man walked away happy with $337,757 while playing Fantasy 5!. The 64-year-old anonymous player matched five numbers drawn on Oct. 31, according to the Michigan Lottery. Those numbers were 02-07-19-20-25. Lottery officials...
Deputies warn of Ottawa County phone scam
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are warning of a fraudulent phone scam making the rounds through Ottawa County. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they have received several reports of phone calls claiming to be a member of the department. The calls were reportedly made Monday and Tuesday.
Ottawa Hills High School parents push for district to fix pool
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Benjamin Scheid knows the Ottawa Hills High School pool well. He swam there decades ago, and now he announces at his own daughter’s swim meets. “I'll announce the swim meets as long as they'll have me,” Scheid said. But that won’t be happening...
Suspects sought in Dec. 18 armed robbery at Wyoming gas station
WYOMING, Mich. — Authorities request the public’s assistance in locating a pair of suspects in an armed robbery that took place in Wyoming last month. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS) says two people robbed a beer from the Citgo gas station on Division Avenue on Dec. 18.
Wyoming DPS releases vehicle description in shooting death of 18-year-old
WYOMING, Mich. — Police have released a suspect vehicle description in connection to a shooting that left an 18-year-old bicyclist dead in Wyoming two months ago. The shooting happened Nov. 1, 2022 along Indian Mounds Drive, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS). The victim was later identified as White Cloud resident Kane Allen Coronado.
GRPD investigating string of car break-ins at senior living centers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four local retirement communities have been the site of vehicle break-ins over the weekend. Police say the break-ins have likely been committed by the same suspects. The break-ins tend to unfold in the early morning. The latest reported incident happened at 2 pm, while the...
82-year-old suspect in Holland Twp. standoff identified, charged
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The man accused of barricading himself inside a Holland Township business and threatening its employees has been charged. The incident occurred Monday morning at Property Law Solutions, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say an 82-year-old man walked into the building before...
