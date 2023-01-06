ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

CBK to add breakfast menu at Gun Lake Casino

WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino (GLC) will begin offering breakfast options at one of its restaurants this week!. The restaurant, CBK (Craft, Bar, Kitchen), will add a breakfast menu on Friday, Jan. 13, according to a representative of the casino. Breakfast will be served from 7–11 a.m. all days of the week.
StageGR presents, "Tarzan"

"Tarzan" is swinging into West Michigan, and audiences will have a chance to catch the production with StageGR. The play is heavily based on Disney's animated film of the same name. The story follows an infant boy who is shipwrecked on an island and is raised by gorillas. Now a fully grown man, he interacts with his own species for the first time, struggling to find a balance between who he is, and who he was meant to be.
Founders Brewing Co. to merge with parent company Mahou

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Founders Brewing Co. and Colorado-based Avery Brewing Co. has merged with Mahou — the breweries’ parent company — to become Mahou USA. The company tells us the merge will officially happen Thursday, Jan. 12. We’re told the merge is the culmination of...
Morning Buzz: January 10

1. Celebrity chef Robert Irvine will be making a stop in Grand Rapids this weekend to promote his new line of alcohol. Irvine, who has hosted several Food Network shows including "Dinner: Impossible" and "Restaurant: Impossible," will be at Grand Rapids Total Wine and More Saturday for a meet and greet and bottle signing event for Irvine’s Spirits.
Get a sneak peek at the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show

DeVos Place will turn into a giant RV park as the latest and greatest products, destinations, and vehicles are showcased at the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel, & RV Show this weekend. From January 12-15, DeVos Place will be filled with outdoor-centered vendors showcasing more than 100 RV lines, accessories, campgrounds,...
Grand Rapids Civic Theatre presents: "Once on This Island"

Travel to a distant island to see a girl risk everything for love, without even leaving Michigan, at the latest production to hit the stage at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre, "Once on This Island." Based on the 1985 novel "My Love, My Love: or The Peasant Girl" by Rosa...
Ken's Fruit Market announces Plainfield expansion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ken’s Fruit Market announced an upcoming expansion to its Plainfield location. The expansion will add a greenhouse in addition to an enhanced store space, the grocery retailer announced on its Facebook page Monday. We’re told the retail section will be 8,000 square feet in...
'Six' the musical comes to Grand Rapids this week

‘Six’ the musical is a modern retelling of the lives of the six wives of Henry VIII in concert style. It is coming to DeVos Performance Hall this week. Storm Lever plays one of the wives, Anne Boleyn. She talked with Michelle about the show and how there is...
Corner Bar sets new goal, fundraises for family of Mya Kelley

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Corner Bar in Rockford continues to support the family of Mya Kelley. Kelley was shot and killed the day after Christmas. Her father, a long-time line cook at the Corner Bar, is faced with the unimaginable. General Manager, and friend of the family for three...
Concerts under the stars at Grand Rapids Public Museum

The popular series: Concerts Under the Stars, an immersive full-dome concert experience is returning to the Grand Rapids Public Museum. The Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium show will highlight local musicians and visual artists. Concerts Under the Stars has quickly become a staple of the underground West Michigan music scene and...
Deputies warn of Ottawa County phone scam

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are warning of a fraudulent phone scam making the rounds through Ottawa County. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they have received several reports of phone calls claiming to be a member of the department. The calls were reportedly made Monday and Tuesday.
Suspects sought in Dec. 18 armed robbery at Wyoming gas station

WYOMING, Mich. — Authorities request the public’s assistance in locating a pair of suspects in an armed robbery that took place in Wyoming last month. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS) says two people robbed a beer from the Citgo gas station on Division Avenue on Dec. 18.
Wyoming DPS releases vehicle description in shooting death of 18-year-old

WYOMING, Mich. — Police have released a suspect vehicle description in connection to a shooting that left an 18-year-old bicyclist dead in Wyoming two months ago. The shooting happened Nov. 1, 2022 along Indian Mounds Drive, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS). The victim was later identified as White Cloud resident Kane Allen Coronado.
82-year-old suspect in Holland Twp. standoff identified, charged

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The man accused of barricading himself inside a Holland Township business and threatening its employees has been charged. The incident occurred Monday morning at Property Law Solutions, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say an 82-year-old man walked into the building before...
