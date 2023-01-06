"Tarzan" is swinging into West Michigan, and audiences will have a chance to catch the production with StageGR. The play is heavily based on Disney's animated film of the same name. The story follows an infant boy who is shipwrecked on an island and is raised by gorillas. Now a fully grown man, he interacts with his own species for the first time, struggling to find a balance between who he is, and who he was meant to be.

