Illinois lawmakers have banned the "sale, manufacturing or delivery" of military-style weapons — and will require current owners to register them. Why it matters: The legislation comes six months after a gunman used a legally purchased assault weapon to murder seven and injure dozens at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. Illinois became the ninth state to adopt a version of the ban when Gov. JB Pritzker signed it into law Tuesday.Between the lines: Votes for the measure split largely along party lines, with almost every Democrat voting for it and every Republican against — with a...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO