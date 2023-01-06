ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Town, ND

Williams County Sheriff’s Office found missing man

UPDATE: 1/6/2023, 8:47 p.m. WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williams County Sheriff’s Office says that Tucker Harris has been found. Authorities say he was located and is safe. The Sheriff’s Office wants to thank everyone for their help. ORIGINAL POST: 1/6/2023, 11:35 a.m. WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for […]
WILLIAMS COUNTY, ND
Oil worker dead after falling into pit in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. — An oil worker from Texas has died after falling into a pit at an oil rig location in Bismarck, North Dakota. Daniel Navarrete, 42, reportedly fell through an open hatch into a pit at a Nabors Industries rig Thursday, Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol said, according to The Bismarck Tribune. Other workers reportedly tried to help rescue Navarrete and had even drained the pit.
BISMARCK, ND
Rig death in Mountrail County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 42-year-old Texas man died at a rig site in Mountrail County Thursday morning. Mountrail County Sheriff’s Department says Daniel Lee Navarrete of New Braunfels, Texas fell into a pit on the site owned by Nabors Oil Drilling. MCSD says rig workers tried to get...
MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, ND
Pair of North Dakota Lawmakers suffered significant injuries after falling

(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota state lawmakers are recovering after separate falls recently. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan of Fargo cracked her kneecap and suffered a mild concussion when she tripped leaving the Capitol Building Tuesday. In the meantime, 82-year-old Senator Karen Krebsbach slipped off a curb in Minot...
BISMARCK, ND
Minot Police Officer Patrick Blanchard found dead

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — An officer with the Minot Police Department has died by what appears to be a self-inflicted wound. According to Minot Police, they requested the assistance of McHenry County Sheriff’s Office in locating an off-duty police officer late in the evening on Wednesday. Deputies with McHenry county located 37-year-old Master Officer Patrick […]
MINOT, ND

