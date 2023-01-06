Read full article on original website
A federal judge has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison in connection with a death on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.
UPDATE: 1/6/2023, 8:47 p.m. WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williams County Sheriff’s Office says that Tucker Harris has been found. Authorities say he was located and is safe. The Sheriff’s Office wants to thank everyone for their help. ORIGINAL POST: 1/6/2023, 11:35 a.m. WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for […]
At least two deaths in Ward County and Mandan, both occurring in 2022, are still unsolved moving into 2023
One person who was outside the bar when the shooting happened says McDermott brought the gun into the bar, and the two men got into an argument.
BISMARCK, N.D. — An oil worker from Texas has died after falling into a pit at an oil rig location in Bismarck, North Dakota. Daniel Navarrete, 42, reportedly fell through an open hatch into a pit at a Nabors Industries rig Thursday, Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol said, according to The Bismarck Tribune. Other workers reportedly tried to help rescue Navarrete and had even drained the pit.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 42-year-old Texas man died at a rig site in Mountrail County Thursday morning. Mountrail County Sheriff’s Department says Daniel Lee Navarrete of New Braunfels, Texas fell into a pit on the site owned by Nabors Oil Drilling. MCSD says rig workers tried to get...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are 129 people in North Dakota waiting for a kidney transplant. One Williston man finally had the chance of his life. Some are saying the 400-mile journey it took to connect him with a new kidney was a “Christmas miracle.”. Jerry Bernal and his...
(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota state lawmakers are recovering after separate falls recently. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan of Fargo cracked her kneecap and suffered a mild concussion when she tripped leaving the Capitol Building Tuesday. In the meantime, 82-year-old Senator Karen Krebsbach slipped off a curb in Minot...
MINOT, ND (KXNET) — An officer with the Minot Police Department has died by what appears to be a self-inflicted wound. According to Minot Police, they requested the assistance of McHenry County Sheriff’s Office in locating an off-duty police officer late in the evening on Wednesday. Deputies with McHenry county located 37-year-old Master Officer Patrick […]
